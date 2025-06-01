Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's...
So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah,...
Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute...
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over...
BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLO...
‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’...
CNN Laser-Focused on Trump’s Health During First Term but Took a Four-Year Vacation...

CNN Told Us for Days Elon Musk Did a ‘Nazi Salute’ but Is Quiet About Cory Booker Doing the Same Gesture

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:50 PM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

When Elon Musk motioned his hand out to signify his love and appreciation to the crowd at an Inauguration Day rally, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats quickly declared it a ‘Nazi Salute.’ Days were devoted to this false narrative. Now that fellow Democrat Cory Booker has made the same gesture, all we’re hearing are crickets from these same quick-to-judge ‘journos’ and Dems.

Here’s a fake news flashback. (READ)

Within 24 hours of Elon’s “salute,” CNN was in full propaganda mode, booking Democrats to emphatically declare it was a “Nazi salute."

ACOSTA: "He used a hand gesture that looked like a Nazi salute."

GARCIA: "That was a Nazi salute…if you talk to anyone like historians, folks actually study the Nazis and study this actual kind of disgusting display, they’ve been very clear about what that was."

"He should not just apologize. He should be condemned for those kinds of actions. So gross. Disgusting."

CNN, 24 hours after Cory Booker made an identical gesture: Crickets.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Let’s compare videos of the hand gestures. (WATCH)

It’s the same thing. It’s either a ‘Nazi salute’ in both instances or it’s not in both. Legacy media is now telling us by their silence that they purposely lied to us about Musk.

Commenters easily see the hypocrisy.

If the legacy media decides to cover Booker’s ‘Sieg Heil’ moment, it will either lie and say it's different or frame it as dishonest Republicans pouncing or seizing.

That’s how predictable the legacy media’s bias is.

As the comic strip illustrates, the legacy media and Democrats adore genuine Nazis depending on the country they’re in. It's the fake 'Nazis' in our country they cant stand.

