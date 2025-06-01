CNN Told Us for Days Elon Musk Did a ‘Nazi Salute’ but Is Quiet About Cory Booker Doing the Same Gesture

When Elon Musk motioned his hand out to signify his love and appreciation to the crowd at an Inauguration Day rally, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats quickly declared it a ‘Nazi Salute.’ Days were devoted to this false narrative. Now that fellow Democrat Cory Booker has made the same gesture, all we’re hearing are crickets from these same quick-to-judge ‘journos’ and Dems.

Here’s a fake news flashback. (READ)

Within 24 hours of Elon’s “salute,” CNN was in full propaganda mode, booking Democrats to emphatically declare it was a “Nazi salute." ACOSTA: "He used a hand gesture that looked like a Nazi salute." GARCIA: "That was a Nazi salute…if you talk to anyone like historians, folks actually study the Nazis and study this actual kind of disgusting display, they’ve been very clear about what that was." "He should not just apologize. He should be condemned for those kinds of actions. So gross. Disgusting." CNN, 24 hours after Cory Booker made an identical gesture: Crickets.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Let’s compare videos of the hand gestures. (WATCH)

The hypocrisy of the difference in the media reaction & coverage of the two men doing the exact same thing on a stage. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) June 1, 2025

It’s the same thing. It’s either a ‘Nazi salute’ in both instances or it’s not in both. Legacy media is now telling us by their silence that they purposely lied to us about Musk.

Commenters easily see the hypocrisy.

“we just can't figure out why no one trusts us"



- legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

If the legacy media decides to cover Booker’s ‘Sieg Heil’ moment, it will either lie and say it's different or frame it as dishonest Republicans pouncing or seizing.

That’s how predictable the legacy media’s bias is.

The Media well spend the same energy saying it was different when Booker did it. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) June 1, 2025

Pretty much — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

As the comic strip illustrates, the legacy media and Democrats adore genuine Nazis depending on the country they're in. It's the fake 'Nazis' in our country they cant stand.