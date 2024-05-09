Biden's Latest Betrayal of Israel a Possible Harbinger of His November Defeat
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $1 Million

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Back in 2020, two students at Saint Francis High School in the Bay Area were expelled for wearing 'blackface' in a social media post.

It wasn't blackface, but a green acne treatment mask, and now a jury has awarded the boys $1 million for 'breach of oral contract and lack of due process.'

Here's more from The San Francisco Chronicle:

A Santa Clara County jury has awarded $1 million and tuition reimbursement to two former students who sued an elite Catholic high school in Mountain View, saying administrators forced them out over an alleged blackface photo that actually showed teens masked in acne medication.

The jury sided with the plaintiffs on two claims against Saint Francis High School, for breach of oral contract and lack of due process, said Frank Hughes, the father of one of the students. However, Hughes said, he and the other plaintiffs lost on three other claims alleging breach of contract, defamation and a violation of free speech.

This hysteria over 'blackface' when it's not blackface has been going on for a while. An episode of 'The Golden Girls' was pulled from Hulu over accusations of 'blackface' when two characters are wearing mud masks.

So to see these boys sue, and win, is a much needed victory.

We need more of this.

So glad to see this.

That they did.

No, idiots who see race in everything caused problems.

And now it cost the school a lot of money.

We love the FO part.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

But tell us more about 'misinformation', Lefties.

Justice, indeed.

And now where are the Leftists who created the outrage? Not paying the $1 million, that's for sure.

This is the same thing as businesses who kowtow to the woke mob: they're not your customers and never will be, but you bend over backwards to appease them while offending your actual customer base.

The school caved to a woke mob who didn't have all the facts, and now it's out $1 million and the Leftists who ginned up outrage moved on to the next thing.

There's a lesson here, but few people seem willing to learn it.

You get what you deserve.

And the school deserved this.

It took four years to get this verdict.

It should've been a lot more.

A fair point.

Bingo.

There's a narrative, and the media are going to enforce it.

Glad to see it backfired this time.

