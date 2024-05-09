Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $1 Million

Back in 2020, two students at Saint Francis High School in the Bay Area were expelled for wearing 'blackface' in a social media post.

It wasn't blackface, but a green acne treatment mask, and now a jury has awarded the boys $1 million for 'breach of oral contract and lack of due process.'

Very proud of partner ⁦@KristaLBaughman⁩, counsel ⁦@KarinSweigart and all the ⁦@dhillonlaw⁩ team who helped them achieve this amazing rebuke to woke St. Francis school! Bay Area jury awards $1M to boys expelled after 'blackface’ incident https://t.co/EYd3ovPSDs — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 8, 2024

Here's more from The San Francisco Chronicle:

A Santa Clara County jury has awarded $1 million and tuition reimbursement to two former students who sued an elite Catholic high school in Mountain View, saying administrators forced them out over an alleged blackface photo that actually showed teens masked in acne medication. The jury sided with the plaintiffs on two claims against Saint Francis High School, for breach of oral contract and lack of due process, said Frank Hughes, the father of one of the students. However, Hughes said, he and the other plaintiffs lost on three other claims alleging breach of contract, defamation and a violation of free speech.

This hysteria over 'blackface' when it's not blackface has been going on for a while. An episode of 'The Golden Girls' was pulled from Hulu over accusations of 'blackface' when two characters are wearing mud masks.

So to see these boys sue, and win, is a much needed victory.

@pnjaban and her peeps working hard to bring back normal 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LmMR0M4xJG — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) May 8, 2024

We need more of this.

Glad to see it’s possible to get justice in CA! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) May 8, 2024

So glad to see this.

Great article explaining this. Tragic that any of this happened in the first place. Those boys learned valuable life lessons early. — Hoodies Mom (@MomHoodies) May 8, 2024

That they did.

Wow. A charcoal mask caused a lot of problems. 🤨🙏🏼⚖️ — Christina 🇺🇸 (@ClwinegarLw28) May 9, 2024

No, idiots who see race in everything caused problems.

And now it cost the school a lot of money.

FAFO, Woke Catholic School edition.

School quickly expelled students for “blackface” — a maliciously motivated slur of their photos wearing acne masks — and tried to destroy their lives. Families fought back for four years, and won! https://t.co/X847FQWN30 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 8, 2024

We love the FO part.

It’s ok if Jimmy Kimmel does it or the Wayans dress up as “White Chicks.” https://t.co/6mRmWWO1xw — Dennis Watson (@DennisWats72147) May 8, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

But tell us more about 'misinformation', Lefties.

Justice, indeed.

The school tried to pander to the liberals.



Then they learned an expensive lesson. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 9, 2024

And now where are the Leftists who created the outrage? Not paying the $1 million, that's for sure.

This is the same thing as businesses who kowtow to the woke mob: they're not your customers and never will be, but you bend over backwards to appease them while offending your actual customer base.

The school caved to a woke mob who didn't have all the facts, and now it's out $1 million and the Leftists who ginned up outrage moved on to the next thing.

There's a lesson here, but few people seem willing to learn it.

When you cry racist over everything, this is what you get. Glad to see these men get paid. https://t.co/u5L8KiNSH2 — Thomas Eggleston (@teggs23) May 9, 2024

You get what you deserve.

And the school deserved this.

It took four years to get this verdict.

They honestly deserved more. These type rush to judgements actions have to stop. A verdict like this helps, but bigger. A deterrent is needed to make them think twice. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) May 8, 2024

It should've been a lot more.

Blackface is awful but this mockery of women and the military is to be celebrated pic.twitter.com/GBFDrwBRyP — Michael McD (@DadOf2Pugs) May 9, 2024

A fair point.

Still not seeing any lawsuits or offended liberals when hateful, envious dudes paint on womanface. That one’s actually dangerous. Blackface is just offensive to the media producers and they want to share it because it fits their agenda. https://t.co/oIG8oYuFML — Shane D. Mikeska 🎗️ (@shadmik) May 9, 2024

Bingo.

There's a narrative, and the media are going to enforce it.

Glad to see it backfired this time.