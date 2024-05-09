POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'

This seems unwise. When the word 'knife' is in your name and it's what you're known for, it seems a bad business decision to remove it from your product.

The new Swiss Army Knife will be missing the knife



Let that sink in https://t.co/wlM7jNgetu — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 8, 2024

But what do we know? We're just a bunch of writers. So good luck.

More from CNN:

The maker of the Swiss Army Knife is working on a new version of the classic multi-tool, which won’t have a blade. “We are in the early stages of developing pocket tools without blades,” a spokesperson for Swiss firm Victorinox told CNN in a statement Tuesday, adding that they will compliment the existing range of multi-tools rather than replacing them. “With innovation at the core of our brand, we are constantly listening to our consumers and their needs; and acknowledge that there is an appetite for the functionality, versatility, and craftsmanship the Swiss Army Knife is known for in more specialized fields and situations,” said the spokesperson.

In news that will shock no one, concerns over 'knife crimes' is prompting this change.

And when criminals start stabbing people with screw drivers and forks, they'll ban those, too.

But alcohol is bad for you and toothpicks are sharp. Ban them!

We get it, Switzerland. You’re neutral. But you basically have this tool and IKEA going for you. Don’t ruin it — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) May 9, 2024

But ruin it they will.

"early stages of development?"? How much development does it take to say "Hey guys. Could ya leave the blade off a few of those things"? — JRH848 (@JRH_848) May 8, 2024

Excellent question.

So it’s just a tool pretending to be a knife. Sounds like a woke knife to me. — Shadow🇺🇸 (@jaykay_jay) May 8, 2024

And like the woke, it won't work, either.

Who’s gonna buy a knife, a survival knife without a knife? — john folan (@Warpigs3348) May 9, 2024

Our money says no one.

Because of Europe and the British possibly banning knives ha…well until they take all the rocks away and anything sharp or blunt people can still go after each other…🤨😚 — Elvis Presley 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@elvis3177) May 8, 2024

And they'll just keep banning things until there's nothing left to ban.

Swiss Army Spork — Oy Vey (Pronouns: who/what) (@OyVeyIzhMir) May 8, 2024

Pretty much.

Women’s sports without women

Boy Scouts without boys..

Natural progression a knife would be knifeless🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Da6JhISbse — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) May 8, 2024

Decline is a choice.

Should be a big seller 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dG5PZV6H84 — Elegant Lesbian (@wohskraps) May 8, 2024

Right?

Swiss Army Knife to go blade-less after more than a century of production due to crime wave https://t.co/JbeNvU7P8X — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 7, 2024

Instead of, ya know, arresting and punishing the criminals.

They might want to look up the word "knife" in the dictionary. — Zombie John Gotti 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) May 9, 2024

Might help.

Kill your brand to virtue signal.

Literally no one kills with the utility knives because it's smarter to just conceal an efficient knife instead. — ██ (@qweed) May 7, 2024

Businesses keep doing that.

You'd think they'd learn.

Apparently not.