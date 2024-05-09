POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'

Biden's Latest Betrayal of Israel a Possible Harbinger of His November Defeat
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Sarah D.

This seems unwise. When the word 'knife' is in your name and it's what you're known for, it seems a bad business decision to remove it from your product.

But what do we know? We're just a bunch of writers. So good luck.

More from CNN:

The maker of the Swiss Army Knife is working on a new version of the classic multi-tool, which won’t have a blade.

“We are in the early stages of developing pocket tools without blades,” a spokesperson for Swiss firm Victorinox told CNN in a statement Tuesday, adding that they will compliment the existing range of multi-tools rather than replacing them.

“With innovation at the core of our brand, we are constantly listening to our consumers and their needs; and acknowledge that there is an appetite for the functionality, versatility, and craftsmanship the Swiss Army Knife is known for in more specialized fields and situations,” said the spokesperson.

In news that will shock no one, concerns over 'knife crimes' is prompting this change.

And when criminals start stabbing people with screw drivers and forks, they'll ban those, too.

But alcohol is bad for you and toothpicks are sharp. Ban them!

But ruin it they will.

Excellent question.

And like the woke, it won't work, either.

Our money says no one.

And they'll just keep banning things until there's nothing left to ban.

Pretty much.

Decline is a choice.

Right?

Instead of, ya know, arresting and punishing the criminals.

Might help.

Businesses keep doing that.

You'd think they'd learn.

Apparently not.

Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
justmindy
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $1 Million
Amy Curtis
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Brett T.
Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial
Amy Curtis

