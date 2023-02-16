Non-binary former Biden admin official and alleged luggage thief Sam Brinton was in court yesterday, and this footage and thread about his appearance is pretty damn funny. We’d even call this entertaining …

Watch and read:

Non-binary former Biden admin official Sam Brinton arrives to appear in court today in Minneapolis for stealing a woman's luggage back at MSP back in October. pic.twitter.com/QfDJBJKu41 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

‘Who are you wearing’? BAHAHAHAHA

Hey, it’s a fair question.

And where are the heels? Earrings? Makeup? That was all appropriate for his job serving the country but not for his court appearance. Huh, almost as if he realized no one would take him seriously in a dress.

Judge ordered release without bail until April 17th and no contact with the victim. Briton’s lawyer also requested a zoom hearing for April. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

And yes, that’s attorney @nathanmhansen asking Brinton questions. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

Brinton was charged with stealing a woman's luggage worth $2,325 Brinton faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine as a result of the incident. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

Wow. Five years in prison and a $10K fine over luggage worth just over $2k?

Doesn’t seem like a good swap, Sam.

And what exactly does Brinton's gender ID have to do with anything here? — Chelsey Perkins (@KAXEChelsey) February 15, 2023

Oh, how very kind of this person to ask.

Did you ask this as well when he was appointed by the Biden administration when it was heavily publicized and paraded by outlets then? — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

We’re going to bet she/he/they/zhe/whatever did NOT ask this as well when Brinton was appointed by the Biden administration and it was like ALL they talked about.

I bet the “Mr. Brinton” traumatized him — Dr. Data King (@GoodDataMatters) February 15, 2023

In court, the Judge addressed Brinton as Mx (mix) Brinton. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

Oh, FFS.

Everything is so stupid.

Weird that he goes to court without wearing a skirt, jewelry, and high heels. It’s almost like he wants to be taken seriously for once. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) February 15, 2023

Weird. Totally.

Yet in his position as a Deputy Assistant Director of the EPA, he wore high heel pumps and culottes to work. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 15, 2023

"Who are you wearing?" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 15, 2023

No dress? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) February 16, 2023

He didn't wear one of his snappy sleeveless numbers? Huh. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 15, 2023

Whose luggage did he use for the trip? — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) February 16, 2023

Looks a little bit like a pantsuit Hillary Clinton would wear.

Are those clothes from a stolen luggage? — Super Duper Mega MAGA Snowhite (@Snowhite7777) February 16, 2023

Heh.

No sparkly dress? No red lips? Why not? — 😎 Cabo Girl 😎 (@colsiegirl) February 16, 2023

"I love the sound of my stilettos in the halls of the White House" — James-Michael Starling (@OmegaTheKnown) February 15, 2023

Who are you wearing? is just a brilliant question. 😂😂 — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) February 16, 2023

Perfect.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Too good.

***

