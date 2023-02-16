Non-binary former Biden admin official and alleged luggage thief Sam Brinton was in court yesterday, and this footage and thread about his appearance is pretty damn funny. We’d even call this entertaining …

Watch and read:

‘Who are you wearing’? BAHAHAHAHA

Hey, it’s a fair question.

And where are the heels? Earrings? Makeup? That was all appropriate for his job serving the country but not for his court appearance. Huh, almost as if he realized no one would take him seriously in a dress.

Wow. Five years in prison and a $10K fine over luggage worth just over $2k?

Doesn’t seem like a good swap, Sam.

Oh, how very kind of this person to ask.

We’re going to bet she/he/they/zhe/whatever did NOT ask this as well when Brinton was appointed by the Biden administration and it was like ALL they talked about.

Oh, FFS.

Everything is so stupid.

Weird. Totally.

Looks a little bit like a pantsuit Hillary Clinton would wear.

Heh.

Perfect.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Too good.

