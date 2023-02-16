Former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley’s emails with Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed and yikes … so much yikes. Pretty sure this creep wasn’t talking about the REAL Disney Princesses with Epstein.

From the Financial Times:

Emails exchanged by former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed in greater detail in a lawsuit filed by the US Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase. Newly unredacted portions of a complaint brought by the government of the Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, contains excerpts of several of the 1,200 emails between the men from 2008 to 2012, when Staley was Epstein’s private banker at JPMorgan.

So if we do the math (and hey, we do math here at Twitchy) that’s roughly 300 emails a YEAR for four years.

This thread includes more detail on the emails:

JP Morgan executive Jes Staley emails Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010, ONE YEAR AFTER Epstein got out of jail Staley: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White" Epstein: "What character would you like next?" Staley: "Beauty and the Beast" Epstein: "Well, one side is available" pic.twitter.com/2UY0DWtUmU — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) February 16, 2023

NEWLY UNSEALED: Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan senior exec / ex-Barclays CEO, exchanged 1,200 email messages with Jeffrey Epstein The emails "suggest that Jes Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation."https://t.co/7INn8e9OEn — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) February 16, 2023

From Law and Crime:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Virgin Islands government unsealed more of their lawsuit signaling what they say their investigation uncovered. The less-redacted complaint states that JPMorgan not only knew about Epstein but also his fellow accused predator: French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, the owner of the MC2 Modeling Company. “Financial information also reflects payments drawn from JP Morgan accounts of nearly $1.5 million to known recruiters, including to the MC2 modeling agency, and another $150,000 to a private investigative firm,” the lawsuit says.

This is only going to get worse and worse the more we find out. Let’s just hope we keep finding more out.

Jeffrey Epstein sent Jes Staley, a JP Morgan executive, a photograph of a young woman / girl, whose image is redacted from the lawsuit — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) February 16, 2023

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein emails with former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley show they referred to young women as Disney characters like Snow White and Beauty and the Beast. Truly disturbing. — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) February 16, 2023

The most disturbing thing is that no one is in jail right now besides Ghislaine. — Dr. Telma Thor (@DrTelmaThor1) February 16, 2023

