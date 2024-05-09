Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony

Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on May 09, 2024
RON PHILLIPS

Thursday's testimony from Stormy Daniels at the New York City trial of Donald Trump involving the most overblown charges for a financial recordkeeping dispute was followed by an MSNBC report that added a new wrinkle to the proceedings in regards to what the witness now does for a living: 

The trial took a turn for the paranormal amid new info about Daniels (or new to us anyway), and the MSNBC legal team of what many have dubbed as a reboot of Simon and Garfunkel had a somewhat surreal segment describing the day's proceedings: 

Wow, that was certainly... something else.

Well alrighty then!

And it seems like that particular farm is about to be foreclosed upon.

If only SNL could come up with something that entertaining these days. 

Just when you thought you couldn't roll your eyes any harder...

We expected nothing less from the legal geniuses at MSDNC!

