'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony

Thursday's testimony from Stormy Daniels at the New York City trial of Donald Trump involving the most overblown charges for a financial recordkeeping dispute was followed by an MSNBC report that added a new wrinkle to the proceedings in regards to what the witness now does for a living:

Hold up. She "communicates with dead people?" — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) May 9, 2024

The trial took a turn for the paranormal amid new info about Daniels (or new to us anyway), and the MSNBC legal team of what many have dubbed as a reboot of Simon and Garfunkel had a somewhat surreal segment describing the day's proceedings:

MSNBC: "This was very much what I call a 'nuts and sluts' defense. Stormy Daniels now claims that she is a medium and that she communicates with dead people."pic.twitter.com/KWNucSXcjo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 9, 2024

"This was very much what I call a 'nuts and sluts' defense."



WATCH: @lawofruby breaks down the feeling inside the courtroom during the rest of Stormy Daniels' testimony and the strategy the defense chose to use against her. pic.twitter.com/YwI0JtSlw9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 9, 2024

LAWFARE: MSNBC is normalizing the paranormal powers Stormy Daniels claims to have. The porn star is a medium who is able to communicate with dead people. Her boyfriend was possessed by evil spirits she was able to extricate. pic.twitter.com/O5tqN2K7WR — @amuse (@amuse) May 10, 2024

Democrats bet the farm on this… https://t.co/4xjjY620Rl — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 9, 2024

This is an SNL skit, right? That's Dana Carvey on the right... — David Kaiser (@jinxkaiser) May 9, 2024

Wow, finally a funny SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/SOxVKJjVjk — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 9, 2024

We expected nothing less from the legal geniuses at MSDNC!