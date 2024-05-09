If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the Card, Yell Bingo

Apparently, Great Thunberg did not believe she was sufficiently annoying enough as a 'climate change activist'. Now, the girl who never went to school but knows everything, is dipping her toe in Middle East Foreign Affairs.

Greta Thunberg drapes herself in a Keffiyeh as she joins huge antisemitic mob protesting outside the Eurovision venue in Malmo, Sweden.



The eco activist, who has been accused of antisemitism in the past spoke at the ‘Stop Israel’ protest saying:



“These protests should be… pic.twitter.com/sXQm0ihSJr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 9, 2024

Greta, apparently appropriating the dress of those in the Middle East, joined a mob who was protesting an Israeli singer.

So, Greta’s moved from saying she’s not antisemitic to embracing it? https://t.co/xx5BQkeKIW — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) May 9, 2024

She is always on the wrong side of an issue, so this tracks.

Once again, she's paid to show up. What the young people are showing is threats, violence, vandalism, calling themselves terrorists, etc. So, no, this isn't showing the world anything positive or helping. @GretaThunberg https://t.co/CAtzihqXKq — Melancholy_Madi (@Melancholy_Mady) May 10, 2024

The black and white Keffiyeh, a garment that symbolizes a commitment to jihadist terrorism and the elimination of the world's lone Jewish state, is officially the Current Thing.



What a world we live in. https://t.co/6vILrOUypF — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 9, 2024

This @GretaThunberg is deeply disturbed and misguided. Just like many "environmentalists" & progressive leftists, they are deeply antisemitic happily supporting terror groups around the world. https://t.co/KI4CCb6yHW — Net Jacobsson | (@Net) May 9, 2024

If the public is to learn any lesson from all these displays, it should be Leftism and anti-Semitism go hand in hand.

Once again, young people are showing the world just how dumb some of them truly are. https://t.co/gqjUbc6skc — Liberals Against Biden (@LbrlsAgnstBdn) May 10, 2024

In Greta's case, we already knew.

Commies will be commies https://t.co/d5t2hux1Uy — Momus Najmi (@theworldofmomus) May 9, 2024

Greta Thunberg showing up in a keffiyeh to hound an Israeli pop singer over Gaza is actually the most accurate story about climate change activism ever. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 9, 2024

It's all meaningless.

This is why we need to build an environmental movement that prioritizes the environment again. https://t.co/YWko6jrlXZ — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) May 10, 2024

This fits the climate activist profile. https://t.co/Kb1Kss2p2T — Amy O. Cooke (@TheRightAOC) May 9, 2024

Ignorant, know nothing, blowhards. Full stop.

I've said before that, even if climate change is something that should concern us, that wouldn't change the fact that 98% of the public discourse around it is self-interested rubbish. https://t.co/6yozfv4t3D — David Shane (@david_shane) May 9, 2024

Greta Thunberg is the Kim Kardashian of activists. She's famous for being famous. How did she get here? Who knows. Why do people listen to her? Who knows. She just appeared one day. — Cold War Watch (@coldwarwatch) May 9, 2024

At least Kim Kardashian is attractive and makes nice clothes. Greta serves absolutely no purpose to society.







