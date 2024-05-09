If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the Card, Yell Bingo

Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Apparently, Great Thunberg did not believe she was sufficiently annoying enough as a 'climate change activist'. Now, the girl who never went to school but knows everything, is dipping her toe in Middle East Foreign Affairs. 

Greta, apparently appropriating the dress of those in the Middle East, joined a mob who was protesting an Israeli singer.

She is always on the wrong side of an issue, so this tracks.

If the public is to learn any lesson from all these displays, it should be Leftism and anti-Semitism go hand in hand.

In Greta's case, we already knew.

It's all meaningless.

Ignorant, know nothing, blowhards. Full stop.

At least Kim Kardashian is attractive and makes nice clothes. Greta serves absolutely no purpose to society.



