Hot Take: The Hostages Could Have Been Returned on Day 3 If Israel Agreed Not to Enter Gaza

This is one of those takes that's just so profoundly stupid that you have to share it. President Biden made it clear last night that he won't assist Israel in invading Rafah and freeing whatever hostages are still alive. Even some Never Trumpers aren't able to spin this in a good way for Biden, who be undergoing impeachment right now if the standards were the same across parties.

Here's a good take on Biden and the withholding of military aid:

Biden has gotten a 100% free pass on the American hostages being held by Hamas. It's amazing. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 8, 2024

Here's a very, very bad take on why the hostages aren't home yet.

The hostages could’ve been returned on day 3 if Israel had agreed not to enter Gaza. It is the Netanyahu government that is standing in the way of the safe return of the hostages, not Hamas. — Royal Quaye (@QuayeRoyal) May 9, 2024

Wow, where to start? There would be no hostages if Hamas hadn't taken them captive. Hamas would have returned them days later with the promise that Israel wouldn't retaliate against an invasion that slaughtered 1,2000 innocent civilians. Was that Hamas' big plan for October 8? We'll give you the hostages back if you just "absorb" the October 7 massacre and forget it happened.

There would be no hostages if Hamas didn’t invade Israel. — The Jorster (@jorster) May 9, 2024

Do you condemn Hamas for taking hostages? — Max (@MaxNordau) May 9, 2024

Why would Hamas take hostages at all if they would be returned on day 3?



In all the hostage situations with Hamas, hostages have only been released when Israel trades Palestinian prisoners for them. One such trade led to the release of Yahya Sinwar, architect of the Oct 7 pogrom — Mitzi (@MitziFetch) May 9, 2024

So,you believe a reasonable position would have been for Israel to allow Hamas to return to its strongholds in Gaza intact after killing and raping hundreds and kidnapping hostages? — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) May 9, 2024

Oh--sure

Because these guys are just a paragon of virtue and honor. pic.twitter.com/S0WzkVQska — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) May 9, 2024

It's quite the galaxy-brain take: Hamas just took hostages to ensure Israel wouldn't fight back after Hamas declared war. Let us rape and massacre your people without consequence, and we'll give the hostages back.

So just forget Hanas invaded and killed and say “no biggie”. Until next time — Badger of Honey (@stevewb915) May 9, 2024

if you take a hostage, you and you alone are standing in the way of their release — OG snuffy 🇺🇸 ( proud/American) (@300aacforme) May 9, 2024

This is your solution- let them kill, rape and kidnap, then get a free pass if they give back the tortured victims? You didn't think this out. Try again. — Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) May 9, 2024

Holy shit, what exactly is your logic here? Hamas should be able to rape, kill, torture, and take some hostages. Then return the hostages and start all over again? — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) May 9, 2024

What kind of insane math is that? If Israel just capitulated to the terrorist who just killed 1200 people the hostages (whom the terrorists are torturing, raping and killing) would have been released? This is the most unhinged take I’ve seen. — Joshua Johnson (@Y2DoubleJ) May 9, 2024

All those smart words in your profile and you tweet the dumbest goddamn thing imaginable. — Mike Seder (@mpaulseder) May 9, 2024

This is really a remarkable take. Hamas was supposed to have been given a "gimme" on October 7 and it required them to take hostages to ensure it.

