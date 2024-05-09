Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame
Joe Biden Says Cutting Off Military Aid to Israel Is 'Preposterous' and 'Beyond...
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial...
'Walkable City' Enthusiast Tries to Talk Up City Life... But WHY Did He...
If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the...
White House Says It's Withholding Aid to Israel Because Hamas Has Suffered Enough
LOL! Everyone Laughs at 'Climate Defiance' as They Try (and FAIL!) to Talk...
Biden-Harris HQ Still Opposes Extra Measures to Ensure Illegals Can't Vote in Federal...
Biden's Latest Betrayal of Israel a Possible Harbinger of His November Defeat
POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'
Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They...
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $...
A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter

Hot Take: The Hostages Could Have Been Returned on Day 3 If Israel Agreed Not to Enter Gaza

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This is one of those takes that's just so profoundly stupid that you have to share it. President Biden made it clear last night that he won't assist Israel in invading Rafah and freeing whatever hostages are still alive. Even some Never Trumpers aren't able to spin this in a good way for Biden, who be undergoing impeachment right now if the standards were the same across parties.

Advertisement

Here's a good take on Biden and the withholding of military aid:

Here's a very, very bad take on why the hostages aren't home yet.

Wow, where to start? There would be no hostages if Hamas hadn't taken them captive. Hamas would have returned them days later with the promise that Israel wouldn't retaliate against an invasion that slaughtered 1,2000 innocent civilians. Was that Hamas' big plan for October 8? We'll give you the hostages back if you just "absorb" the October 7 massacre and forget it happened.

Recommended

Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's quite the galaxy-brain take: Hamas just took hostages to ensure Israel wouldn't fight back after Hamas declared war. Let us rape and massacre your people without consequence, and we'll give the hostages back.

Advertisement

This is really a remarkable take. Hamas was supposed to have been given a "gimme" on October 7 and it required them to take hostages to ensure it.

***

Tags: BENJAMIN NETANYAHU HAMAS HOSTAGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
Brett T.
'Walkable City' Enthusiast Tries to Talk Up City Life... But WHY Did He Choose THAT Horrible Picture?
Coucy
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda with Zero Shame
justmindy
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony
Doug P.
If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the Card, Yell Bingo
justmindy
LOL! Everyone Laughs at 'Climate Defiance' as They Try (and FAIL!) to Talk Tough, Demand to Be Respected
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children' Brett T.
Advertisement