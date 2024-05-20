Julie Kelly DEMOLISHES Two-Tiered 'Justice' System With Case of a Violent Hamas Protester

There is probably not a single person in the United States who does not know the significance of the date January 6. That's what happens when you have an apparatchik media hammering home a nonsense 'insurrection' narrative for years. Not to mention politicians who say -- with a straight face -- that this date was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 combined. Add to that a corrupt court system in the District of Columbia handing out hundreds of years in prison for protesters, most of whom did nothing violent on that day.

But we're willing to bet that almost no one in America knows the date November 15.

To refresh your memory, November 15 was the night when astroturf pro-Hamas protesters stormed the DNC building in Washington, D.C. Yes, they broke the law, many laws. Yes, they acted violently. Yes, they attacked Capitol Police officers, injuring many. And yes, the media and politicians made just as big a deal about this date as they have about January 6.

Caught you. We were just kidding about that last part. The media and Democrats have completely ignored November 15, just like they have tried to memory-hole the ultra-violent 'Summer of Love' George Floyd riots in 2020.

But Julie Kelly remembers. Julie Kelly always remembers. Last night, the reporter who has done more to expose the corruption about the January 6 trials than anyone else completely eviscerated the two-tiered justice system we have in America with a devastating thread about Ruben Camacho.

Bet you don't know who Camacho is either. That's not an accident.

This will certainly outrage many J6ers and their families.



A NY man was arrested last November for assaulting 2 Capitol police officers during a pro-Hamas demonstration outside the DNC. (V1 here is a female officer according to a Capitol Police press release.)



Ruben Camacho… pic.twitter.com/8W2yg9paB2 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 19, 2024

Camacho wrestled with a female Capitol Police officer and punched her in the face. Yes, punched her in the face. Was he charged by the feds with 'domestic terrorism'? Was he placed in D.C. jail for years without rights awaiting trial? Was his name smeared by the media relentlessly?

If you answered 'No' to all those questions, congratulations. You win the Twitchy prize for the day.

Camacho was not charged in federal court--he was charged in DC (local) Superior Court by DC US Attorney Matthew Graves, the same Biden appointed prosecutor continuing to arrest and charge J6ers with assault on federal officers.



Camacho did not have to face Judge Beryl Howell or… pic.twitter.com/fZHBycHFM0 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 19, 2024

The rest of this second tweet in the thread reads:

Camacho did not have to face Judge Beryl Howell or Judge Tim Kelly or Judge Royce Lamberth in the DC federal courthouse. Camacho was not denied release from jail pending trial or plea; he was not condemned as an "insurrectionist" or "domestic terrorist" by federal prosecutors.



No, because Camacho participated in a protest sanctioned and funded by Democrats, he got a slap on the wrist:

No detention. No jail time. Forty-eight hours of community service and six months of probation for Camacho. After assaulting an officer.

As a reminder, Matthew Perna -- who committed NO violent acts on January 6 -- committed suicide after the feds threatened him with up to 20 years in prison.

Kelly continued her thread:

Camacho--unlike Julian Khater or Thomas Webster or Ronald McAbee to name just a few--won't be sentenced to 6 or 8 or 10 years in federal prison while having his name dragged through the mud by the media and family bankrupted and reputation destroyed.



In fact, no one has ever… pic.twitter.com/Db7XuR5KFE — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 19, 2024

In fact, no one has ever heard of Camacho until now.



No harsh coverage at NBC News or WashPo or CNN about how a Democratic Party activist punched a female cop in the face.



Ryan Samsel did far less than that to Ofc. Caroline Edwards but he was incarcerated for 3 years denied release awaiting his trial.



Nope, Camacho only has to perform 48 hours of community service in DC then his case goes bye bye.

Oh, look at that. They also said he couldn't go near the DNC headquarters during his probationary period.

Wow. Talk about dropping the hammer.

And don't worry, anyone else who was arrested for violence on November 15. You'll be getting the same slap on the wrist.

This confirms what Graves' office told me several weeks ago about arrests related to Hamasurrection protests in Washington.



All cases will be adjudicated at local DC court not federal court. Not a single Hamasurrectionist--including those who assaulted police--will face federal… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 19, 2024

Not a single Hamasurrectionist--including those who assaulted police--will face federal charges.



Please, Merrick Garland, tell us again how the DOJ never considers politics when deciding who and what to charge.

Yes, Mr. Garland. Explain that one to America, if you please.

He won't.

Don't get me started! — Geri Perna (@GeriPerna) May 19, 2024

Geri Perna is Matthew Perna's aunt. She has decried the January 6 witch hunts every since her nephew was arrested and subsequently took his own life. And she has every reason to be furious.

There are two tiers of justice in America. One for Antifa, another for peaceful J6 protestors. One for Assange, another for Manning. One for Biden, another for Trump. It’s disgusting & we need to fix it. https://t.co/SmyMOQa7qg — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 19, 2024

We've had some issues with Vivek Ramaswamy when he was running for President, but he is 100 percent correct here. And it will never be fixed while Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are in office.

Siri, why should Trump pardon every single J6 and abortion access prosecution defendant? https://t.co/9qeIjk62IL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 19, 2024

We haven't even talked in this article about the prosecution of pro-lifers for doing nothing, while those who firebomb and vandalize churches and crisis pregnancy centers get off scot-free under Biden's DOJ. It's the same banana republic corruption and selective prosecution as January 6, just dressed up a little differently.

If corrupt DC Democrats judges and DAs didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. https://t.co/8h2Ta3nfii — Nick Searcy, RESURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 19, 2024

This is exactly the kind of thing Justice Neil Gorsuch brought up during oral arguments in the Fischer case. "Obstructive" protests are never prosecuted under Section 1512 (20-year maximum prison sentence) with one exception: January 6.https://t.co/oZ5RadSzoL https://t.co/Ejnka5k43z — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) May 19, 2024

I was sentenced to 30 days in prison for less than this. https://t.co/Pr3iaiOGY6 — John M. Cameron (@johnrockshomes) May 20, 2024

John Cameron did not assault anyone on January 6 or 'break in' to the Capitol. He was never charged with that. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of (get this) 'parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.' And yes, he got jail time.

At his sentencing -- where the corrupt Judge Thomas Hogan told him he 'got off lucky' -- Cameron recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Good for him.

More evidence J6 is being used to punish political dissent and that we have a two tiered system of justice. Banana Republic. https://t.co/S8Gj7ZIyw9 — 💋TheModernMarilyn (@GlamGabber) May 19, 2024

The evidence of that is now overwhelming, no matter what Garland or Christopher Wray say on 60 Minutes.

Assault @CapitolPolice while protesting in favor of Hamas and funded by @TheDemocrats …



Unlike Jan 6… you don’t go to federal court, & you only get 48 hrs community service



No jail/ detention either



This is the kind of felony APO that Michael Fanone doesn’t whine about https://t.co/OBTa9a4yEe — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 19, 2024

Fanone, who shed many crocodile tears in his testimony before the January 6 committee, has not said one word about his fellow Capitol Police officers being violently assaulted on November 15 by pro-Hamas rioters.

Imagine that.

If we've said it once, we've said it 1,000 times: Animal Farm and 1984 were not meant to be playbooks for the Democrats.

We're beginning to believe everyone in Garland's DOJ really DOES have that chart issued to them.

Please read @julie_kelly2 thread 🧵



Julie you’re unbelievable the depth of knowledge and investigative skills you have to keep us informed.



Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/sRW4K5VuYm — Mark Silverman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@silvermanmarkj) May 19, 2024

As outraged as we are -- and as every American should be -- about the system of INJUSTICE that Biden has instituted in the United States, we are eternally grateful for Kelly's reporting.

Because if she wasn't telling us about these abominations to equal justice under the law, very few other people would be.