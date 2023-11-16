Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin

Last night U.S. Capitol offices were put on lockdown after a pro-Palestinian mob descended on DNC headquarters. Six Capitol Police officers were reportedly injured but only one arrest was made.

The Capitol Police have put out a statement on the "not peaceful" protest:

USCP:



"We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building." https://t.co/9fsHgGHD78 — Sam Lisker (@slisker) November 16, 2023

We're just guessing that CNN or MSNBC will not be having interviews with any of the officers who were injured last night.

USCP statement on the unlawful demonstration outside of the DNC: https://t.co/Z5fsf7HfZD pic.twitter.com/N4cd9xFYOs — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

Here's the full statement:

Last night approximately 200 people gathered in front of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters to protest the conflict in the Middle East. We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building. When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff. Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. 24-year old Ruben Arthur Camacho of Woodbridge, NY, was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer after an officer witnessed Camacho slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face. Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control. When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety.

Now many are waiting for FBI raids and the formation of an 11/15 Commission:

Wait. You mean you will not be attaining cell phone records to show where these insurrectionist were? You won't be arresting everyone that was just there? You won't be tracking down & raiding their homes? You won't be throwing them in prison without due process & sentencing them… — Dwayne Robertson (@PalmettoHawk) November 16, 2023

Hmmmm. That sounds sort of insurrectioney — Virus is Endemic Jack (@jackbrazen) November 16, 2023

This was at least as bad as Pearl Harbor and two 9/11s combined — Stuffed Shirt (@MetabonkNFT) November 16, 2023

Right!? Where's the media meltdown?

Insurrection



Start sending subpoenas to democrats



Time for a massive fbi task force



Let’s get sedition hunters analyzing pictures of the insurrectionists to take them down https://t.co/sqwpmw2qc9 — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) November 16, 2023

Instead, there was one arrest and most of the media has already moved on (if some outlets covered the story at all).

***

