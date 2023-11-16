Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin

George Santos Makes HUGE Announcement on Reelection Plans After House Ethics Committee Rep...
Doug P.  |  11:32 AM on November 16, 2023
Meme

Last night U.S. Capitol offices were put on lockdown after a pro-Palestinian mob descended on DNC headquarters. Six Capitol Police officers were reportedly injured but only one arrest was made.

The Capitol Police have put out a statement on the "not peaceful" protest:

We're just guessing that CNN or MSNBC will not be having interviews with any of the officers who were injured last night. 

Here's the full statement:

Last night approximately 200 people gathered in front of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters to protest the conflict in the Middle East.

We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building.

When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff.

Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched.

24-year old Ruben Arthur Camacho of Woodbridge, NY, was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer after an officer witnessed Camacho slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face.

Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control.

When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety.

Now many are waiting for FBI raids and the formation of an 11/15 Commission:

Right!? Where's the media meltdown?

Instead, there was one arrest and most of the media has already moved on (if some outlets covered the story at all).

*** 

