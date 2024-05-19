Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had Claimed Election Was Stolen

We're not gonna lie, we honestly don't know where to start with this post by notoriously liberal singer and actress Bette Midler:

Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 19, 2024

We don't have to imagine it. Failed presidential candidate Clinton is VERY much on the record as questioning the veracity of the 2016 elections. NRO highlighted her thoughts on the matter here:

Hillary Clinton is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear. “There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level,” Clinton said during an interview for the latest episode of The Atlantic’s politics podcast, The Ticket. “We still don’t know what really happened.” “There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover,” the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee continued. “But you don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease.”

X users were quick to remind Ms. Midler that Clinton has, in fact, claimed that an election was stolen:

She absolutely still dwells on this.

