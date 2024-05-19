This is Why We Aren't a Democracy. George Takei Brags About Petition to...
Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had Claimed Election Was Stolen

Amy  |  9:00 PM on May 19, 2024
Sarah D.

We're not gonna lie, we honestly don't know where to start with this post by notoriously liberal singer and actress Bette Midler:

We don't have to imagine it. Failed presidential candidate Clinton is VERY much on the record as questioning the veracity of the 2016 elections. NRO highlighted her thoughts on the matter here:

Hillary Clinton is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear.

“There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level,” Clinton said during an interview for the latest episode of The Atlantic’s politics podcast, The Ticket. “We still don’t know what really happened.”

“There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover,” the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee continued. “But you don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease.”

X users were quick to remind Ms. Midler that Clinton has, in fact, claimed that an election was stolen:

And then there's this:

Ooof.

And this:

Double ooof.

It's almost like it already happened. 

