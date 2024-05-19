This is Why We Aren't a Democracy. George Takei Brags About Petition to Cancel Harrison Butker

Oh, the power of the mob. Nothing is more disturbing that witnessing an outrage mob in action, especially when you know they are raging over something they've simply imagined happened. Harrison Butker is the latest target of leftwing outrage cancel culture, and naturally, George Takei is LOVING IT.

Petition To Have Harrison Butker Kicked Off The Chiefs Has Already Amassed Almost 200k Signatures https://t.co/aIek6Yok1O — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 19, 2024

It is a good bet Takei couldn't even tell you why Butker is being attacked. All he, and everyone else in the mob, knows is the right likes him so he must be evil.

I don't agree with all he said, but I dont think any of it is worthy of his firing. I'm tired of @GeorgeTakei bullying all those he don't agree with. Shame on him! https://t.co/DPzXjMFLON — NoPubertyBlockersForChildren 🐘 (@Muttmere1) May 19, 2024

Free Speech and public protest are only for people George likes.

This degenerate wants Harrison Butker to lose his job for speaking on moral decency & traditional values at a Catholic college on his private time.



That's like firing an LGTBQ employee for speaking at LGBTQ rallies.



Eye for an eye, George. Do you really want to play this game? https://t.co/N3iLrgBG70 — Ninety7Bravo | RG (@Ninety7Bravo) May 19, 2024

Never forget that Democrats are actively trying to ruin the life of someone for being invited to a Christian school to speak about his faith and family.



This is so others will be afraid to speak openly about their faith. Period. https://t.co/HojqQu5DQa — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2024

Exactly.

They go all hysterical and pitch-forky over the mildly mundane stuff so people are afraid to speak on the more controversial issues.

George's lack of self awareness is breathtaking. His party FIGHTS to allow men to LITERALLY BE WOMEN and REPLACE women.



There wasn't one word of Butkers speech that demeanded women. Every word of it HONORED and ELEVATED women.



If leftists aren't lying, they aren't awake. https://t.co/t705zupmBM — Keyzer Soze (@Turn_and_Tempo) May 19, 2024

Yeah, but other people on social media said he said something transphobic and also something about the Handmaid's Tale and anyways he should be fired for reasons!

The Left: Cancel culture is a myth



Also the Left: https://t.co/8gcqH4mCaK — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 19, 2024

Can't let this dangerous notion a person can just talk about whatever they want in public to take hold. This is AMERICA.

The Fascists have decided Butker is guilty of WrongThink… so they must do everything they can to cancel him and destroy his life because they’re so intolerant of viewpoints other than their own.



Pathetic. https://t.co/XcQe2XpIU2 — Dave (@FloridaDave61) May 19, 2024

Butker kicked 33 field goals with a long of 60 yards and made 94.3% accounting for 137 points in a championship winning season. He’s not going anywhere sugar tank. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) May 19, 2024

Besides, money matters more than your outrage, George. The people who actually watch football agree with him. The people who signed that petition aren't the NFL's target audience.