Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had...
Reporter for 'The New York Times' Caught on Hot Mic Demanding Colleagues NOT...
Wait, So Is This a Good or a Bad Thing? Rep. Cori Bush...
@HouseGOP Graphic Shows the Toll Inflation Has Taken Since President Biden Took Office
Long Covid Truther Taylor Lorenz Squashes Elon Musk Affair Rumor Zero People Believed...
Lib Rag 'The Kansas City Star' Demands the Chiefs Fire Harrison Butker and...
Claire McCaskill Claims Fellow Grocery Shopper Begged Her to Stop Trump from Returning...
SIGH: Biden at Morehouse College Tells Black Students They're Victims and America Hates...
Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Appar...
Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Weak Sauce Apology Video and Twitter Collectively Rolled Its...
Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twi...
Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe...
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the...

This is Why We Aren't a Democracy. George Takei Brags About Petition to Cancel Harrison Butker

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:45 PM on May 19, 2024
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Oh, the power of the mob. Nothing is more disturbing that witnessing an outrage mob in action, especially when you know they are raging over something they've simply imagined happened. Harrison Butker is the latest target of leftwing outrage cancel culture, and naturally, George Takei is LOVING IT.

Advertisement

It is a good bet Takei couldn't even tell you why Butker is being attacked. All he, and everyone else in the mob, knows is the right likes him so he must be evil.

Free Speech and public protest are only for people George likes.

Recommended

Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had Claimed Election Was Stolen
Amy
Advertisement

Exactly.

They go all hysterical and pitch-forky over the mildly mundane stuff so people are afraid to speak on the more controversial issues.

Yeah, but other people on social media said he said something transphobic and also something about the Handmaid's Tale and anyways he should be fired for reasons!

Can't let this dangerous notion a person can just talk about whatever they want in public to take hold. This is AMERICA.

Advertisement

Besides, money matters more than your outrage, George. The people who actually watch football agree with him. The people who signed that petition aren't the NFL's target audience.

Tags: DEMOCRACY FAMILY GEORGE TAKEI LGBT MOB NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had Claimed Election Was Stolen
Amy
Reporter for 'The New York Times' Caught on Hot Mic Demanding Colleagues NOT Interview Iranian Dissident
justmindy
Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are Pouring In)
Aaron Walker
Long Covid Truther Taylor Lorenz Squashes Elon Musk Affair Rumor Zero People Believed Anyway
justmindy
Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Apparently
justmindy
Wait, So Is This a Good or a Bad Thing? Rep. Cori Bush Brags Evil GOP Money SUPPORTED Dem Campaign
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had Claimed Election Was Stolen Amy
Advertisement