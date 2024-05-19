Bette Midler Asks Us to Imagine What Would Happen If Hillary Clinton Had...
Reporter for 'The New York Times' Caught on Hot Mic Demanding Colleagues NOT Interview Iranian Dissident

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:27 PM on May 19, 2024
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Earlier today, we told you about the alleged death of the Iranian President. Today, a rather interesting recording leaked. On this recording, a top The New York Times reporter is caught telling people not to interview a top Iranian dissent. 

The host of the panel seems to realize how damaging this comment might be and begins to talk over Farnaz Fassihi and reminds her the mic is still on. Yikes!

It seems notable New York Times reporters are discouraging airing of both sides of an issue. Remember, journalists are not supposed to root for a side.

It's a question the The New York Times and Farnaz Fassihi need to answer for the sake of accountability.

So much so they don't even want the other side to have an opportunity to speak publicly.

It's a major development for this to be caught on a hot mic. 

It's clear Farnaz has an agenda at this point and she can't cover this issue in a clear-headed fashion.

Jordan Peterson took the time to share his interview with Alinejad and to verify her credentials as a principled opponent of the religious Iranian leadership. This is the woman Farnaz wants to be sure is not interviewed by any of her colleagues. That is just so wrong.

It seems in this case, Farnaz Fassihi seems to think she is the arbiter of that truth. Time will tell if the The New York Times agrees with her. The ball is in their court to prove they will fairly and faithfully represent both sides of the issue.

UPDATE: It seems the leaked video was taken down due to a 'copyright' complaint. Here is a link to the content that has not been removed.





