Reporter for 'The New York Times' Caught on Hot Mic Demanding Colleagues NOT Interview Iranian Dissident

Earlier today, we told you about the alleged death of the Iranian President. Today, a rather interesting recording leaked. On this recording, a top The New York Times reporter is caught telling people not to interview a top Iranian dissent.

The @nytimes’ top reporter Farnaz Fassihi has been recorded urging her colleagues not to interview Masih Alinejad, the prominent Iranian dissident whom the regime has tried to assassinate multiple times.



A fellow listener warns Farnaz her mic is live.pic.twitter.com/Ml0B3tz8kt — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) May 19, 2024

The host of the panel seems to realize how damaging this comment might be and begins to talk over Farnaz Fassihi and reminds her the mic is still on. Yikes!

Wow…



Why are NYT reporters openly telling others not to interview prominent Iranian dissidents? https://t.co/kh82WM3mhA — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2024

It seems notable New York Times reporters are discouraging airing of both sides of an issue. Remember, journalists are not supposed to root for a side.

Why is a New York Times reporter telling other journalists not to interview dissidents? https://t.co/SxELvHHw8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 19, 2024

It's a question the The New York Times and Farnaz Fassihi need to answer for the sake of accountability.

The modern left loves terrorist regimes. https://t.co/5s6aXuyMoN — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) May 19, 2024

So much so they don't even want the other side to have an opportunity to speak publicly.

For those who have closely followed Farnaz’s “reporting” this isn’t surprising. Sadly. https://t.co/1N5z2jYGfr — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) May 19, 2024

It's a major development for this to be caught on a hot mic.

.@nytimes once again your reporters diminish what used to be a respected newspaper. Now just a rag with an agenda of its own- each reporter has their own agenda as well. https://t.co/MZdaEs22Am — BubO (@bub_o) May 20, 2024

It's clear Farnaz has an agenda at this point and she can't cover this issue in a clear-headed fashion.

Is there anything the @nytimes could do now that would still be truly surprising?



My interview with Alinejad is here, by the way. There is much about which her an I might disagree, but her staunch and unflinching opposition to the hypocritical religious brutes of Iran is not one… https://t.co/cvlKoGD92Y — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 19, 2024

Jordan Peterson took the time to share his interview with Alinejad and to verify her credentials as a principled opponent of the religious Iranian leadership. This is the woman Farnaz wants to be sure is not interviewed by any of her colleagues. That is just so wrong.

NYT hates Israel so much that they are fine siding with the worst human rights abusers.

You can't shame the shameless. https://t.co/RUGVJoil9o — H.Kennedy 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@GoCharlotte2016) May 19, 2024

All the news that’s fit to print. But who defines “fit?” @nytimes only prints that which advances their agenda…and it lives the Iranian Regime and hates Israel. Here’s an example… #ProgressiveMedia #ProgressiveGroupThink https://t.co/Bb8MV6Hgob — Rose (@WhimsyWithStyle) May 19, 2024

It seems in this case, Farnaz Fassihi seems to think she is the arbiter of that truth. Time will tell if the The New York Times agrees with her. The ball is in their court to prove they will fairly and faithfully represent both sides of the issue.

It appears the video was taken down due to a “copyright” claim.



Still available here: pic.twitter.com/w6h791av9X — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2024

UPDATE: It seems the leaked video was taken down due to a 'copyright' complaint. Here is a link to the content that has not been removed.















