Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed your weekend. We know … it always goes by too fast. We're really feeling it this morning.

Thankfully, we have just what we all need to show Monday who's the boss around here: LAUGHS!

Without further ado, here is this week's selection of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes we gathered from across Twitter/X.

Let's be real here … you're probably going to deal with worse at work today. 😂

pic.twitter.com/up7PRJLoNB — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 15, 2024

LOL. That would just be wrong. We're serious … Don't do it. Yeah, you. You know who you are!

Tasting homemade wine made over a year. pic.twitter.com/XYI4qfd7Zz — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 15, 2024

HAHA! We'd say this was an aggressive full-bodied wine and definitely not of the dry variety.

No. No! NO!!! We can't take you folks anywhere! 😂

Sing it. You know you want to. You're welcome!

EXCLUSIVE: New footage of the scene as Scottie Scheffler tried to get to work today. pic.twitter.com/2bh8f4L6LZ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 17, 2024

We watched this SO many times. When the guy decides to bail out of the cart … LOL!

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler …

(Language Warning)

Scottie Scheffler trying to make his Saturday’s T time. pic.twitter.com/97GAVOWoRc — e-beth (@ebeth360) May 17, 2024

Whatever happens this Monday, hopefully, it's nowhere near as bad as Scottie Scheffler's Friday.

Every day, man. Every day.

The perfect gift. pic.twitter.com/t3HdrKUR7f — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) May 18, 2024

Dude … That's just cruel!

(They're only like 12 bucks on Amazon right now!)

This looks like a perfectly rational solution to a problem to us.

Meanwhile, at the NRA Convention in Dallas…



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/G9ZeWsT1Ws — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2024

Does anyone like the ATF?

It's just so WEIRD! LOL.

Boomers selling their homes for $2 million after buying them in 1969 for 7 raspberries pic.twitter.com/Mv0AaSWic1 — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 18, 2024

For '7 raspberries'! And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Whenever I walk by a tree pic.twitter.com/ar4oiBtHIj — TM (@ThingsMindx) May 19, 2024

Admit it … you do it too!

Bwahaha!

Now that's hilarious! 😂

LOL!

Now we're even more sure that Joe Biden's letter from a young fan was fake! LOL.

HAHA! Guilty as charged!

Okay, we have to admit, the longer we do this, the more likely that we're going to have repeats from previous installments of Monday Morning Meme Madness. We try really hard not to, but we're just not going to look through all of the past memes.

With that said, this one seems familiar, but we still laughed, so here you go!

Also, that blonde girl is brilliant!

LOLOLOL!

Well … duh! You have to get two hoagies or you'll be imbalanced.

LOL. Yes, we've done this. Shut up.

When you realize the gym isnt for you…😂 pic.twitter.com/hPbI7nPB7C — Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 18, 2024

We realized the gym wasn't for us when we went in and saw all the exercising.

Now we really want to do this.

LOL! The kid had it coming though.

Introverts will say anything to avoid human interaction.

When your uncle thinks hes a wrestler…😂 pic.twitter.com/EMV3u7nh9u — Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 17, 2024

LOLOLOL!

I really wish I could do it but 𝕏 and YouTube is just too good 😂 pic.twitter.com/erKICuaF5z — MrBeast - Parody (@MrBeast627) May 14, 2024

Gramps was havin way too much fun😂 pic.twitter.com/E3fIqqsr6v — Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 16, 2024

Bwahaha!

Happens every Monday. Just remember … nobody else knows what you do either.

The Savannah Bananas race babies between innings 😂



And it’s INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/9oGQxlKZB3 — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 19, 2024

Some of those babies are slackers. Just saying.

HA!

LOLOLOL! We really wanted to see more!

… and then I said, 'That's not a walrus! That's your mother!' HAHAHA! … Anyway … my condolences once again on your loss. She was a sweet lady.

Yep, that's us.

Omg this is GOLD.



Iranians are all comedians 😂 pic.twitter.com/cJ3cGN6Ks0 — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 19, 2024

Do you know what the difference between an Iranian helicopter and other helicopters is?

Somewhere between 7,500 and 10,000 feet.

BOOM! 😂

Raisi is not getting much sympathy on Twitter/X.

LOL! That explains a lot.

Welcome back into default settings pic.twitter.com/eBOJrjiJgk — Wild content (@NoCapFights) May 19, 2024

Wait … so we're not supposed to act this way every time we have a steak?

They really did Bro like that💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QoYY0W6wZF — Viral Tweets (@Viral_Tweetss) May 14, 2024

He's got his arms crossed like 'Are you serious with this right now?' LOL.

Never gets old 👍pic.twitter.com/6q3pWlBPV5 — 💥 The Wow Factor 💥 (@TheWowFactor__) May 19, 2024

HAHA! That's good.

I had wookie meat once.



It was chewie. — King Dies Never (@Kingisneverdead) May 20, 2024

LOL. Nice.

What happened during the halftime of the ice hockey match. 😂



pic.twitter.com/LOa0if0ecR — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 19, 2024

Imagine just trying to enjoy the hockey game and getting compared to Gollum. LOL.

Straight up facts! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! We love her!

Okay, folks, you're going to have to take it from here. We've provided the humor fuel you need to stare this Monday right in the eyes … and go hide in your cubicle or the bathroom or something. It will be over before you know it.

Until we meme again …