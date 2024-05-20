Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed your weekend. We know … it always goes by too fast. We're really feeling it this morning.
Thankfully, we have just what we all need to show Monday who's the boss around here: LAUGHS!
Without further ado, here is this week's selection of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes we gathered from across Twitter/X.
God help us! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dLLYZybpbK— Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) May 14, 2024
Let's be real here … you're probably going to deal with worse at work today. 😂
May 15, 2024
LOL. That would just be wrong. We're serious … Don't do it. Yeah, you. You know who you are!
Tasting homemade wine made over a year. pic.twitter.com/XYI4qfd7Zz— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 15, 2024
HAHA! We'd say this was an aggressive full-bodied wine and definitely not of the dry variety.
Dating advice! pic.twitter.com/YDjjch43Do— NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) May 15, 2024
No. No! NO!!! We can't take you folks anywhere! 😂
Happy #Earworm! pic.twitter.com/GK1E5uFexs— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) May 18, 2024
Sing it. You know you want to. You're welcome!
EXCLUSIVE: New footage of the scene as Scottie Scheffler tried to get to work today. pic.twitter.com/2bh8f4L6LZ— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 17, 2024
We watched this SO many times. When the guy decides to bail out of the cart … LOL!
Speaking of Scottie Scheffler …
(Language Warning)
Scottie Scheffler trying to make his Saturday’s T time. pic.twitter.com/97GAVOWoRc— e-beth (@ebeth360) May 17, 2024
Whatever happens this Monday, hopefully, it's nowhere near as bad as Scottie Scheffler's Friday.
May 18, 2024
Every day, man. Every day.
The perfect gift. pic.twitter.com/t3HdrKUR7f— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) May 18, 2024
Dude … That's just cruel!
(They're only like 12 bucks on Amazon right now!)
May 18, 2024
This looks like a perfectly rational solution to a problem to us.
Meanwhile, at the NRA Convention in Dallas…— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2024
🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/G9ZeWsT1Ws
Does anyone like the ATF?
https://t.co/aicyzJOh6U pic.twitter.com/3VvrOTIx26— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 17, 2024
It's just so WEIRD! LOL.
Boomers selling their homes for $2 million after buying them in 1969 for 7 raspberries pic.twitter.com/Mv0AaSWic1— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 18, 2024
For '7 raspberries'! And we're dead. 💀💀💀
Whenever I walk by a tree pic.twitter.com/ar4oiBtHIj— TM (@ThingsMindx) May 19, 2024
Admit it … you do it too!
May 19, 2024
Bwahaha!
Now that's hilarious! 😂
May 19, 2024
LOL!
Lawd have mercy… pic.twitter.com/mlj4ohD17E— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 18, 2024
Now we're even more sure that Joe Biden's letter from a young fan was fake! LOL.
May 18, 2024
HAHA! Guilty as charged!
blonde lives matter 👱♀️ ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/d94vxXeDrR— Heidi (@HeidiBriones) May 19, 2024
Okay, we have to admit, the longer we do this, the more likely that we're going to have repeats from previous installments of Monday Morning Meme Madness. We try really hard not to, but we're just not going to look through all of the past memes.
With that said, this one seems familiar, but we still laughed, so here you go!
Also, that blonde girl is brilliant!
May 19, 2024
LOLOLOL!
May 18, 2024
Well … duh! You have to get two hoagies or you'll be imbalanced.
May 16, 2024
LOL. Yes, we've done this. Shut up.
When you realize the gym isnt for you…😂 pic.twitter.com/hPbI7nPB7C— Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 18, 2024
We realized the gym wasn't for us when we went in and saw all the exercising.
May 15, 2024
Now we really want to do this.
Turtles are savage…😂 pic.twitter.com/orjXDiFoek— Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 18, 2024
LOL! The kid had it coming though.
May 15, 2024
Introverts will say anything to avoid human interaction.
When your uncle thinks hes a wrestler…😂 pic.twitter.com/EMV3u7nh9u— Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 17, 2024
LOLOLOL!
I really wish I could do it but 𝕏 and YouTube is just too good 😂 pic.twitter.com/erKICuaF5z— MrBeast - Parody (@MrBeast627) May 14, 2024
Gramps was havin way too much fun😂 pic.twitter.com/E3fIqqsr6v— Memes4TheFiends (@Memes4TheFiends) May 16, 2024
Bwahaha!
May 14, 2024
Happens every Monday. Just remember … nobody else knows what you do either.
The Savannah Bananas race babies between innings 😂— Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 19, 2024
And it’s INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/9oGQxlKZB3
Some of those babies are slackers. Just saying.
May 14, 2024
HA!
The guy in green 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SPQ487NrPQ— 🇺🇸Kelli Kay🇺🇸 (@KelliKayK) May 20, 2024
LOLOLOL! We really wanted to see more!
May 14, 2024
… and then I said, 'That's not a walrus! That's your mother!' HAHAHA! … Anyway … my condolences once again on your loss. She was a sweet lady.
Yep, that's us.
Omg this is GOLD.— Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 19, 2024
Iranians are all comedians 😂 pic.twitter.com/cJ3cGN6Ks0
Do you know what the difference between an Iranian helicopter and other helicopters is?
Somewhere between 7,500 and 10,000 feet.
May 19, 2024
BOOM! 😂
"And then I said, "Fog schmog, fly faster, Arash!" https://t.co/gAPwsCdHQz pic.twitter.com/MI86YOAjSx— G (@stevensongs) May 20, 2024
Raisi is not getting much sympathy on Twitter/X.
May 20, 2024
LOL! That explains a lot.
Welcome back into default settings pic.twitter.com/eBOJrjiJgk— Wild content (@NoCapFights) May 19, 2024
Wait … so we're not supposed to act this way every time we have a steak?
They really did Bro like that💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QoYY0W6wZF— Viral Tweets (@Viral_Tweetss) May 14, 2024
He's got his arms crossed like 'Are you serious with this right now?' LOL.
Never gets old 👍pic.twitter.com/6q3pWlBPV5— 💥 The Wow Factor 💥 (@TheWowFactor__) May 19, 2024
HAHA! That's good.
I had wookie meat once.— King Dies Never (@Kingisneverdead) May 20, 2024
It was chewie.
LOL. Nice.
What happened during the halftime of the ice hockey match. 😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/LOa0if0ecR
Imagine just trying to enjoy the hockey game and getting compared to Gollum. LOL.
May 19, 2024
Straight up facts! 😂😂😂
May 18, 2024
LOLOLOL! We love her!
Okay, folks, you're going to have to take it from here. We've provided the humor fuel you need to stare this Monday right in the eyes … and go hide in your cubicle or the bathroom or something. It will be over before you know it.
Until we meme again …
