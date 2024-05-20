BREAKING UPDATE: Iran’s President Is Definitely Dead (and More Jokes and Reactions)
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on May 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We hope you all enjoyed your weekend. We know … it always goes by too fast. We're really feeling it this morning.

Thankfully, we have just what we all need to show Monday who's the boss around here: LAUGHS!

Without further ado, here is this week's selection of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes we gathered from across Twitter/X.

Let's be real here … you're probably going to deal with worse at work today. 😂

LOL. That would just be wrong. We're serious … Don't do it. Yeah, you. You know who you are!

HAHA! We'd say this was an aggressive full-bodied wine and definitely not of the dry variety.

No. No! NO!!! We can't take you folks anywhere! 😂

Sing it. You know you want to. You're welcome!

We watched this SO many times. When the guy decides to bail out of the cart … LOL!

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler …

(Language Warning)

Whatever happens this Monday, hopefully, it's nowhere near as bad as Scottie Scheffler's Friday.

Every day, man. Every day.

Dude … That's just cruel!

(They're only like 12 bucks on Amazon right now!)

This looks like a perfectly rational solution to a problem to us.

Does anyone like the ATF?

It's just so WEIRD! LOL.

For '7 raspberries'! And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Admit it … you do it too!

Bwahaha!

Now that's hilarious! 😂

LOL!

Now we're even more sure that Joe Biden's letter from a young fan was fake! LOL.

HAHA! Guilty as charged!

Okay, we have to admit, the longer we do this, the more likely that we're going to have repeats from previous installments of Monday Morning Meme Madness. We try really hard not to, but we're just not going to look through all of the past memes.

With that said, this one seems familiar, but we still laughed, so here you go!

Also, that blonde girl is brilliant!

LOLOLOL!

Well … duh! You have to get two hoagies or you'll be imbalanced.

LOL. Yes, we've done this. Shut up.

We realized the gym wasn't for us when we went in and saw all the exercising.

Now we really want to do this.

LOL! The kid had it coming though.

Introverts will say anything to avoid human interaction.

LOLOLOL!

Bwahaha!

Happens every Monday. Just remember … nobody else knows what you do either.

Some of those babies are slackers. Just saying.

HA!

LOLOLOL! We really wanted to see more!

… and then I said, 'That's not a walrus! That's your mother!' HAHAHA! … Anyway … my condolences once again on your loss. She was a sweet lady.

Yep, that's us.

Do you know what the difference between an Iranian helicopter and other helicopters is?

Somewhere between 7,500 and 10,000 feet.

BOOM! 😂

Raisi is not getting much sympathy on Twitter/X.

LOL! That explains a lot.

Wait … so we're not supposed to act this way every time we have a steak?

He's got his arms crossed like 'Are you serious with this right now?' LOL.

HAHA! That's good.

LOL. Nice.

Imagine just trying to enjoy the hockey game and getting compared to Gollum. LOL.

Straight up facts! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! We love her!

Okay, folks, you're going to have to take it from here. We've provided the humor fuel you need to stare this Monday right in the eyes … and go hide in your cubicle or the bathroom or something. It will be over before you know it.

Until we meme again …

