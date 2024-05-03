KJP Assigns Blame for What Will Happen to the Middle Class If Biden Lets Trump's Tax Cuts Expire

The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
Doug P.  |  3:51 PM on May 03, 2024
Meme

One of Joe Biden's main promises, in addition to a pledge to unify the country -- which in his own way he's already accomplished -- has been to not raise taxes on anybody who makes more than $400,000 a year:

Like everything else Biden says, that's a lie, especially considering that inflation is an additional tax on Americans.

Biden's chief press office gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre was asked how Biden letting the Trump tax cut measures expire would not hit the middle class if he's still in office next year, considering how the law is written. Jean-Pierre did the usual thing of changing the subject and switching the blame to the Republicans: 

Here's that exchange: 

REPORTER: "The president said he wants to let the Trump tax cuts expire. If that law expires, it does raise taxes on almost every American. Does he still support that expiring without anything else in place?"  

KJP: "The president is going to allow the Trump tax cut expire. He was very clear. But he will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000/year…It’s going to expire for the wealthy." 

REPORTER: "The president can’t pick and choose which parts of the law sunsets. The entire law will sunset, and the Tax Foundation says that someone who's married, two kids, making $85,000 would pay $1,700 more in taxes. That's somebody under $400K—"  

KJP: BUT REPUBLICANS.

More BS detected!

And then they'd try to blame Republicans.

That's KJP's modus operandi.

The country's in the best of hands. No, not really.

Oh, and for further confirmation Biden's tax increases would hit the middle class, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said they wouldn't:

But on Tuesday, Ms. Yellen insisted that Mr. Biden would keep his promise to not raise taxes on Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year if he wins a second term.

“The president has been very clear that no family earning less than $400,000 will face a tax hike,” Ms. Yellen said.

So yeah, the middle class would pay, one way or another, if the cuts expire next year. Hopefully, Biden gets voted out before he gets a chance to do more damage to the economy.

