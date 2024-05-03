Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious

The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:00 PM on May 03, 2024
Townhall Media

Is this election interference? It kind of feels like it is manipulating election information. Google has removed a Trump PAC for a 'policy violation'.

Advertisement

The ad was intended to target Black men in specific communities in Georgia.

Apparently, that is the ad that violates some policy.

If someone figures it out, they should inform the rest of us.

Some transparency would be wonderful.

Advertisement

No, it's not.

Until there is some good explanation, that can be the only takeaway.

Advertisement

Election interference only bothers them if it is going one way. Let's be honest.

That's the scary part.


