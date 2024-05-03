Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious

Is this election interference? It kind of feels like it is manipulating election information. Google has removed a Trump PAC for a 'policy violation'.

NEW: This ad has been removed by Google for a "policy violation". It was live in the Google archive this morning but I just looked and it's now been removed.



Super PAC spent over $15K targeting it at specific communities near Macon, GA after launching it on April 25th. https://t.co/DQnUHgsUuS pic.twitter.com/AnwHwtzlp0 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) May 3, 2024

The ad was intended to target Black men in specific communities in Georgia.

Trump’s Super PAC is running this ad in rural Georgia counties targeting Black men. pic.twitter.com/mcRMkGsqLN — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 3, 2024

Apparently, that is the ad that violates some policy.

Serious question: Anyone know what the "policy violation" is?



Or, rather, what the nominal violation is? I think we all know what the real violation is. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) May 3, 2024

If someone figures it out, they should inform the rest of us.

Google is now removing Trump PAC and adjacent ads. https://t.co/6861fancJw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2024

Fine whatever, but a tech company and most used search engine deciding which political ads can run and which can't seems like a problem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2024

Genuinely curious what policy this ad violates on Google. https://t.co/wBlm0KDQIO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2024

Some transparency would be wonderful.

This is election interference, pure and simple.



Congress must investigate @Google for this and the other 41 cases of election interference we found since 2018. https://t.co/Gd1hEF1xJA — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 3, 2024

Big tech is on the fast track to stricter regulation. Especially if the republicans gain the presidency. We’re heading for a semblance of the Demosthenes and Locke scenario in Ender’s Game, only it will be tech companies instead of teenagers swaying public opinion. https://t.co/6yDSeliQRz — Jay Parker (@Soob) May 3, 2024

They are doing everything possible to get him elected. https://t.co/O8TZqMtOvV — Kevin Creighton (@ExurbanKevin) May 3, 2024

No, it's not.

I will say it again. How does Google avoid the white hot flame of censorship debate that the other social media co’s are exposed to - I have no idea. https://t.co/xMWm6LT0zz — Nash™️ (@nashvegas__) May 3, 2024

Google is nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC. https://t.co/NAZtezarCE — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) May 3, 2024

Until there is some good explanation, that can be the only takeaway.

Google gonna see how much we don’t need it. — Jademil (@JaDemiltrue) May 3, 2024

Thus the use of @DuckDuckGo — Ray Fisher (@BayouCityFish) May 3, 2024

Those people who keep insisting they hate election interference are going to be PISSED! — Potassium235 (@SleaStuck) May 3, 2024

Election interference only bothers them if it is going one way. Let's be honest.

They’re just warming up — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) May 3, 2024

That's the scary part.



