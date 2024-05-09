Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED

A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Politicians, it may shock you to learn, have a habit of lying. We know we know, this is shocking stuff but it's something of which you may not have been aware if you've just emerged from a cave or a nuclear fallout shelter or something and are just now getting to know the ways of the surface dwellers. But while it's true that all politicians lie there's a certain chutzpah that's required on the part of a politician (or that politicians aparachatiks) to brazenly, openly, in your face drop a big 'ol whopper that everyone knows isn't even on the same planet as the observable truth and expect that his or her most loyal followers will defend it, almost like a cult member being forced to humiliate themselves to show their unwavering loyalty to the cult leader.

So if nothing else we can say that the Biden campaign has shown serious chutzpah today with their latest campaign claim on Twitter.

Where to even start on this one? Well, Afghanistan seems like the obvious choice right off the bat...

Remember that video? It's not exactly an obscure moment, when desperate Afghani's who had been promised that they'd be brought to safety as a thanks for having aided American forces during our long war against the Taliban found out that the word of America means nothing so long as Joe Biden is in charge.

You don't even have to go back that far to find reasons why this is a load and a half of bull pucky, or course. Under Biden the hits have kept right on coming.

Now we're not saying that ARE trying to get ratioed, but we'll say if they WERE trying to get ratioed it's hard to imagine what they could have tweeted out that would be better at inviting a ratio.

Honestly if there's one thing that we've learned about Joe Biden and his White House administration it's that their words mean nothing, anything and anyone should expect to be thrown under the bus immediately if some junior level staffer decides that they might be able to squeeze a few extra votes out of Hamas-sympathizing people occupying a college campus somewhere and passes word up the chain. 

A better representation of how Biden has left America and her reputation both at home and abroad would be hard to come by.

And at the end of the day that's all it boils down to, votes in the heavily Muslim populated area around Dearborn, Michigan. Biden's people have seen the polls, they know that in national polling Biden is running neck-and-neck with Donald Trump and that things get even worse for Joe Biden when you zoom in and start looking at how he's faring in swing state polling... so bad that Newsweek felt the need recently to do a victory lap to celebrate that Biden had taken a .7% lead in a poll of Arizona. At this point Biden and his team are looking under the couch cushions to find any loose votes that might have gotten lost under there, and in their desperation they've made America look as weak and feckless as they themselves are. 

But sure Joe, that's a great tweet you put out. Would be even better if it was even one little tiny bit true.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN BIDEN HOSTAGE ISRAEL LIE

