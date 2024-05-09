LOL! Everyone Laughs at 'Climate Defiance' as They Try (and FAIL!) to Talk Tough, Demand to Be Respected

You have probably heard of the nutso environmentalist group 'Climate Defiance'. We've written about them a time or two as their insane online ramblings and general anti-social antics have come up, and others have taken note of them as well. The group has managed to get a decent amount of 'earned' media exposure, which has made the desperate current occupant of the White House take notice and in yet another sad bid to entice a group of violent reactionaries to consider voting for Joe Biden to get a second term led to Climate Defiance spokespeople being invited to meet Biden's 'Clean Energy Czar' John Podesta.

So under the circumstances you can understand how these putzes would have gotten a somewhat big head... which they took to Twitter to air out only to get ratioed and roasted in the replies.

We are bold and brash. We get in your face and get in your space. We do not grovel. We do not make requests like Oliver Twist asking for gruel. We make life miserable for people in power. And we do not apologize. Respect us or expect us. — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) May 9, 2024

Honestly this probably sounded really good and tough when whoever wrote this tweet was practicing it in front of their mirror this morning, but once they saw it all written down like that you'd think they'd have thought better of hitting the 'Post' button... But if they were self-critical thinkers or even had any apparent sign of intelligence at all they'd probably not be members of Climate Defiance, right?

The memes, as you would expect, were flowing fast.

You are the toughest! pic.twitter.com/5cF3ldRGnc — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 9, 2024

We're very frightened, yes.

I know what you privileged little pricks need. pic.twitter.com/FTaCDxpK3Q — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 9, 2024

"We're HERE! we're QUEER! We HAVE NO ARM DEFINITION!!" pic.twitter.com/Pl7uIT1Buo — מהנדס מטקסס (@TexasEngineer61) May 9, 2024

Actual footage of the Climate Defiance PR team working on that tweet right there.

Of course not everything can be said with a simple meme, some things require a more in-depth breakdown to properly respond to a statement like this one. Like this:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



You buffoons. — Wittaker Glass (@witglass) May 9, 2024

See? That's how it's done!

Soyboys United — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) May 9, 2024

You make life miserable for people. Just people. Everybody hates you and thus your cause gets lost in the dissonance of your childlike displays of petulance. — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) May 9, 2024

By "expect us" they mean they will travel to protest fossil fuels using fossil fuels with signage made from fossil fuels and textiles made from fossil fuels. — Chert Diggler (@fractheDevonian) May 9, 2024

Yes, yes this is exactly what they mean.

I dare you to get in my face and get in my space. FAFO — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 9, 2024

We don't respect you.

What are you going to do about it, O Great and Powerful Oz? — Robert Ferdinand (@ROBERTFERDINA14) May 9, 2024

You're more interested in forcing people than convincing them? And I bet you call your opponents fascists. — tim maguire (@timmaguire42) May 9, 2024

Yes, anyone who doesn't agree must be a fascist and should be punished immediately. It's all very sound logic.

Sure, because that wouldn’t make sense, you’re not looking for gruel, you’re looking for a completely different thing https://t.co/jjToE9tyXu — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 9, 2024

This is the most cringe post I’ve seen on X recently https://t.co/GG2nURw7nd — Dave, Archduke of Christiana, TN (@ElDavoXIV) May 9, 2024

What are you gonna do? Throw soup on our painting or what https://t.co/HK65QF8WYu — brit (@pashedmotatos) May 9, 2024

Probably, that seems to be the only real weapon they have in the arsenal.

These people are a joke and the fact that they take themselves so seriously honestly makes the joke way funnier. Hopefully the Biden White House will continue to form a deep bond with the people who are stopping average commuters from getting to work and then taking to the digital pages of Twitter to natter on about how big and tough they are, there's no way that could go wrong for them right?