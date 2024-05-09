LOL! Everyone Laughs at 'Climate Defiance' as They Try (and FAIL!) to Talk Tough, Demand to Be Respected

If 'Greta Thunberg Protests with Anti-Semites' Was the Last Square on the...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Meme

You have probably heard of the nutso environmentalist group 'Climate Defiance'. We've written about them a time or two as their insane online ramblings and general anti-social antics have come up, and others have taken note of them as well. The group has managed to get a decent amount of 'earned' media exposure, which has made the desperate current occupant of the White House take notice and in yet another sad bid to entice a group of violent reactionaries to consider voting for Joe Biden to get a second term led to Climate Defiance spokespeople being invited to meet Biden's 'Clean Energy Czar' John Podesta.

Advertisement

So under the circumstances you can understand how these putzes would have gotten a somewhat big head... which they took to Twitter to air out only to get ratioed and roasted in the replies. 

Honestly this probably sounded really good and tough when whoever wrote this tweet was practicing it in front of their mirror this morning, but once they saw it all written down like that you'd think they'd have thought better of hitting the 'Post' button... But if they were self-critical thinkers or even had any apparent sign of intelligence at all they'd probably not be members of Climate Defiance, right?

The memes, as you would expect, were flowing fast.

We're very frightened, yes.

Advertisement

Actual footage of the Climate Defiance PR team working on that tweet right there.

Of course not everything can be said with a simple meme, some things require a more in-depth breakdown to properly respond to a statement like this one. Like this:

See? That's how it's done!

Yes, yes this is exactly what they mean.

Yes, anyone who doesn't agree must be a fascist and should be punished immediately. It's all very sound logic.

Advertisement

Probably, that seems to be the only real weapon they have in the arsenal.

These people are a joke and the fact that they take themselves so seriously honestly makes the joke way funnier. Hopefully the Biden White House will continue to form a deep bond with the people who are stopping average commuters from getting to work and then taking to the digital pages of Twitter to natter on about how big and tough they are, there's no way that could go wrong for them right?

