It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe

When the Left promised -- if we just got rid of weird, intolerant, stupid religion -- we'd have a future of science and light and hope.

Except nature abhors a vacuum, and you never 'get rid' of something like religion. Another thing always takes its place and, in this case, the replacement is terrible.

Climate Defiance -- a 'youth-led group using direct action to resist fossil fuels' -- posted a doozy of a thread on the eclipse and, well, check out the cray-cray:

Just look up. We gaze into the heavens today and yet refuse to acknowledge - to fully internalize - that our own planet is on the precipice of collapse. The tipping point is near. The feedback loops are imminent. There will be no return. No second chance. (1/16) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LdZZYrW3Mk — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

The 'tipping point' has been near for decades. And yet it never comes.

Just Look Up. Do not blink. Do not avert your eyes. Right overhead, we spew 96,000,000 tons of carbon per day into the skies. We may end civilization in our lifetimes. We do so for soulless McMansions and $3 Walmart crop-tops. (2/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

Civilization has endured for millennia. It's not ending.

Look up. See the wealthy elite jet-setting overhead, chartering private jets to Mykonos & the Amalfi Coast. The top 1% emit more carbon than the bottom 50% of humanity. We torch earth so the rich can revel in their spoils, plundering nature for their hedonistic pleasure. (3/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

Hahahaha. It's adorable if you think the elite are giving up their private jets.

Look up. Look up. Look up. Enough with the tribalism. Enough with the sectarianism. Stop pontificating about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Stop talking about Kate f****g Middleton. We could all perish. We. Could. All. Die. We could all be consumed by hellfire and flood. (4/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

'Hellfire and flood' -- sounds very biblical, no?

The eclipse today was majestic. Awe-inspiring. Divine. If this priceless celestial wonder cannot make you see the inherent splendor of the universe...can anything? Can anything? (5/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

Yeah, the universe is bigger and more powerful than you. Eating bugs will not change that.

There is still so much beauty in the world - still so much left to cherish and caress and love. There is still so much to save. (6/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

This moment we are in is the result of an infinitely long series of coincidences, large and small - stars aligning, cells merging and cleaving apart, bodies colliding, volcanoes belching lava. (7/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

Um. What?

One tiny change in our cosmic history - for example a tiny alteration in how far our planet is from the sun - and none of this, none of us, would be here. (8/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

They almost get it.

We are at the mercy of a massively powerful universe.

Not using fossil fuels doesn't change that.

Just look up. We no longer have time to pontificate about trivial differences between a carbon tax and a cap-and-trade. If we are to be left with literally anything, we must change everything. (9/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 8, 2024

None of this works. It's just a massive wealth transfer.

The thread continues for quite some time and it's all so cringe.

We also have gazed at the instructions for assembling an Ikea bookshelf and refuse to acknowledge the ridiculous claims that we are on a "precipice of collapse" (whatever that is). — Gambare (@d3navy) April 8, 2024

Heh.

The eclipse has nothing to do with climate, you morons. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 8, 2024

No, but they're gonna try to make it so.

If we take up a collection for you all to be relocated to the moon will you accept the trip. You can protest all you want there. — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) April 8, 2024

We'll chip in. Gladly.

New York was supposed to be under water by now, too.

QAnon has nothing on these psychos. https://t.co/YNPiD0C2Xa — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 8, 2024

Nope. Climate Defiance wins.

Climate Change is a cult. Its a bunch of marxists who want to use the climate which has changed as long as the earth has existed to micromanage every aspect t of peoples lives. 🖕 https://t.co/1cxC5rRJRq — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 9, 2024

They're commies using 'climate change' to force Marxism on people.

Look what happens when you brainwash young people into believing humans have destroyed our world. Every climatic incident, be it storms, floods and drought, are exaggerated by the media using an alarmist political spin, that the said events are caused with a human influence.… https://t.co/DyIqpFtZll — Climate Realist (@ClimateRealists) April 9, 2024

It really is vile, the scaremongering.

All they're missing is the sandwich board https://t.co/LDYOJqINMP pic.twitter.com/dVzirTRYhW — english teacher (@shakesteach) April 9, 2024

Same vibes.

***

