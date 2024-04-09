President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories
It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 09, 2024
Twitchy

When the Left promised -- if we just got rid of weird, intolerant, stupid religion -- we'd have a future of science and light and hope.

Except nature abhors a vacuum, and you never 'get rid' of something like religion. Another thing always takes its place and, in this case, the replacement is terrible.

Climate Defiance -- a 'youth-led group using direct action to resist fossil fuels' -- posted a doozy of a thread on the eclipse and, well, check out the cray-cray:

The 'tipping point' has been near for decades. And yet it never comes.

Civilization has endured for millennia. It's not ending.

Hahahaha. It's adorable if you think the elite are giving up their private jets.

'Hellfire and flood' -- sounds very biblical, no?

Yeah, the universe is bigger and more powerful than you. Eating bugs will not change that.

Um. What?

They almost get it.

We are at the mercy of a massively powerful universe. 

Not using fossil fuels doesn't change that.

None of this works. It's just a massive wealth transfer.

The thread continues for quite some time and it's all so cringe.

Heh.

No, but they're gonna try to make it so.

We'll chip in. Gladly.

New York was supposed to be under water by now, too.

Nope. Climate Defiance wins.

They're commies using 'climate change' to force Marxism on people.

It really is vile, the scaremongering.

Same vibes.

***

