Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action

Climate Defiance, the latest "direct action" group of sad, panicked young people, has burst onto the scene making asses of themselves in the name of saving the planet and maybe getting scraps left behind by Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

Their latest victory is disrupting the luncheon of Exxon's CEO. Not quite storming the beaches of Normandy, but these are very mid times for mediocre people.

In their crowing, they may have accidentally revealed too much about themselves.

Sex is cool but have you ever shut down a luncheon honoring the CEO of Exxon in front of 4,000,000 online viewers? pic.twitter.com/LECeV6lNCr — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) December 10, 2023

Yes. Sex is cool. You should try it some time.

Twitchy fave, Hollaria Briden leads us off.

Communism is the hobby of affluent white kids. The rest of us have to work for a living.

Just say you can't get laid — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 11, 2023

And the chase, it was cut to.

Ok, decel has a diff meaning that I originally thought. — Scott Nelson (@thatscottnelson) December 11, 2023

Decelerate? Incel + Diesel? We're not sure.

No, but that’s because I’m not an idiot child acting out in a futile attempt to make my parents love me. https://t.co/5JZ9i4TJA9 — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) December 11, 2023

Looks like we have a Freudian psychologist in the crowd. Verdict: true.

Only a virgin munter in complete denial could come out with something as stupid as that. https://t.co/rNLZ8M8Bnk — Far-Right Nan. 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Lesbian_nan) December 11, 2023

Everything sounds better in British English.

I'll take sex in my house being heated by the dirtiest of fossil fuels — Dave Gray (@docgray81) December 11, 2023

Seems like a good place to leave it.

***

