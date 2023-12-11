Hunter Biden's Attorney Notes That Joe 'Has Been a Supportive Father to His...
Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action

Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on December 11, 2023
Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

Climate Defiance, the latest "direct action" group of sad, panicked young people, has burst onto the scene making asses of themselves in the name of saving the planet and maybe getting scraps left behind by Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil. 

Advertisement

Their latest victory is disrupting the luncheon of Exxon's CEO. Not quite storming the beaches of Normandy, but these are very mid times for mediocre people.

In their crowing, they may have accidentally revealed too much about themselves. 

Yes. Sex is cool. You should try it some time.

Twitchy fave, Hollaria Briden leads us off.

Communism is the hobby of affluent white kids. The rest of us have to work for a living.

And the chase, it was cut to. 

Decelerate? Incel + Diesel? We're not sure. 

Advertisement

Looks like we have a Freudian psychologist in the crowd. Verdict: true.

Everything sounds better in British English.

Seems like a good place to leave it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: PROTEST STUPID CLIMATE CRISIS

