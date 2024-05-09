Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They Need 'Daddy to Tell Them What to Do

As Twitchy is underway, even more liberals' hopes were dashed that Donald Trump would be sentenced to prison before the election. On Wednesday, the Georgia Board of Appeals agreed to consider Trump's appeal of the ruling rejecting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' disqualification from his criminal case. The judge had tried to split the baby earlier by ruling that either Willis or her boyfriend and special prosecutor Nathan Wade could stay, but one of them had to go.

Advertisement

This clip is actually from last Friday, but it's been making the rounds on X Thursday, and we thought it was worth a look. Willis isn't shy about pulling the race card, and she said Friday, "Isn't it interesting when we got a bunch of African-American DAs, now we need daddy to tell us what to do. So y'all can go put that in your sound bite for today, but today I am here so I can reach my community, and this is really messing up my business" … this being the legislative investigation into her alleged "potential conflicts of interest and misuse of public funds."

Fani Willis is a corrupt, race-baiting criminal. Period. pic.twitter.com/fbw0CSXkwe — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 9, 2024

Who is Big Fani calling “Daddy”?



pic.twitter.com/Z7e2XQHhEh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2024

It's like President Joe Biden saying he's always going to "get in trouble" if he keeps speaking to the press.

This woman is a complete disgrace to any position of power — Shred (@Shreddick0) May 9, 2024

Trump is her Daddy now — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) May 9, 2024

She made our point and still made it about race — David Fitzpatrick (@warriorhounddog) May 9, 2024

Get her out. Lady Justice just had an eye exam. She sees clearly now. — Catherine Runnals (@ctrunnals) May 9, 2024

If was back in February when the New York Times interviewed a number of female, black professionals and concluded that if Willis were white, none of this would matter.

It’s not about color Fani, it’s about corruption. — Bri-Guy Bri (@briankel22) May 9, 2024

They are upset!



Fani: It's ok. I will bring up race. — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) May 9, 2024

DEI hires talk that way. — joy🍊🇺🇸 no Dms please unless I'm familiar thank (@joycpeter_joy) May 9, 2024

She couldn’t get elected as a judge. She took campaign monies for personal use. Ostensibly to pay herself back. She needs to be disbarred — Beth Cain (@horsemom1) May 9, 2024

Spoken like a true professional attorney. — Cornelius whalderburg (@CWhalderburg) May 9, 2024

No remorse and looking to take no accountability. This lady should be in jail. Unbelievable. — Freedom Mac (@Mtinvest1717) May 9, 2024

Karma and I hope big daddy takes her down — Kimberly Reeves (@plumbecourt) May 9, 2024

So she doesn't like "Daddy" interfering with her business because she's an accomplished black woman.

And now her hopes of putting Trump on trial before the election are gone.

***



