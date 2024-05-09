Biden's Latest Betrayal of Israel a Possible Harbinger of His November Defeat
POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $...
A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Robert F. Kennedy Likely Just Ended His Presidential Campaign with His Latest EXTREME...
Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial
Trump & Hillary Are Fighting...Again!
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid
BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans...
You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling...
JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate
Day 3 of My Google Encampment: HELP! The Squirrels Are Getting Woker

Fani Willis: Funny Now That They Have a Bunch of Black DAs They Need 'Daddy to Tell Them What to Do

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 09, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

As Twitchy is underway, even more liberals' hopes were dashed that Donald Trump would be sentenced to prison before the election. On Wednesday, the Georgia Board of Appeals agreed to consider Trump's appeal of the ruling rejecting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' disqualification from his criminal case. The judge had tried to split the baby earlier by ruling that either Willis or her boyfriend and special prosecutor Nathan Wade could stay, but one of them had to go

Advertisement

This clip is actually from last Friday, but it's been making the rounds on X Thursday, and we thought it was worth a look. Willis isn't shy about pulling the race card, and she said Friday, "Isn't it interesting when we got a bunch of African-American DAs, now we need daddy to tell us what to do. So y'all can go put that in your sound bite for today, but today I am here so I can reach my community, and this is really messing up my business" … this being the legislative investigation into her alleged "potential conflicts of interest and misuse of public funds."

It's like President Joe Biden saying he's always going to "get in trouble" if he keeps speaking to the press.

If was back in February when the New York Times interviewed a number of female, black professionals and concluded that if Willis were white, none of this would matter.

Recommended

Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
Advertisement

So she doesn't like "Daddy" interfering with her business because she's an accomplished black woman.

And now her hopes of putting Trump on trial before the election are gone.

***


Tags: FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED
Coucy
A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
justmindy
POINTLESS: New Swiss Army Knife Will Be Knife-Free Due to 'Crime Waves'
Amy Curtis
Jury Awards Students Expelled From Woke California Catholic High School Over 'Blackface' $1 Million
Amy Curtis
Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq
Brett T.
Crushing Symbols of Human Creativity: Tim Cook TROUNCED for Depressing iPad Commercial
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Latest Whopper Has People STEAMED Coucy
Advertisement