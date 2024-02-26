If District Attorney Fani Willis Were White, None of This Would Matter

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had to remind the lawyers questioning her that she wasn't the one on trial, it was Donald Trump who tried to steal the election. It seems the court is pondering the ethics of Willis hiring her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, as special prosecutor in the case, paying him a million dollars in legal fees, which he then spent on taking the two on cruises and other vacations.

The New York Times interviewed several professional black women, who said that Willis' situation was very "familiar" to them. The Associated Press wrote that "Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders." The Atlanta-Journal Constitution ran an opinion piece arguing that the case sent "a message to powerful women" and that "There were more dog whistles in the Willis hearing than in '101 Dalmatians' as a posse of all-white lawyers questioned Wade and her about their physical, emotional and financial relationship."

Trump's lawyers are pushing back on the assertion that Wade's phone records are inadmissible and irrelevant.

NEW: Trump's team pushes back on the district attorney's argument that Nathan Wade's cell phone records are inadmissible and irrelevant.



Trump says that Judge McAfee should admit the evidence & allow the defense to call a witness to testify on the data.https://t.co/WrxSyP0vvr — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 25, 2024

Phone records would likely reveal that Willis and Wade perjured themselves. But none of this would be happening if Willis weren't black.

If Fani were a white man, would any of this matter? She's not the one who tried to overthrow a free & fair election, but in true Trump style he has turned it around so that she is the defendant & he is the prosecutor. Judge McAfee's inexperience is blowing this case. — Jacy - I write banned books... (@Jacy_Franklyn) February 25, 2024

If Fani was a white man, she wouldn't be a DA — Minnesota Porcupine (@MN_Porcupine) February 26, 2024

So everyone BUT white men get to commit perjury? 🙄🤡 — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) February 26, 2024

If Fani were a white man, Fani would already be disqualified and the case thrown out. But she's a black woman resistance so not yet. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) February 26, 2024

"Perjury is totes OK as long as you are not white". Didn't have that one on my bingo card for this month.



She is engaging in election interference and should be disbarred and go to prison for her perjury, misuse of funds etc. Cry harder. — Texas Paladin (@RC_UTSA) February 26, 2024

Close. Fani is attempting to prevent a free & fair election.

That earns a much longer prison sentence than she's currently facing for perjury and other crimes. — NeoStyx (@TheNeoStyx) February 26, 2024

Imagine writing this and thinking you are on the right side. — NotTheBurds (@OhNoTheBurds) February 26, 2024

We doubt we'd be seeing sympathetic pieces in the AP and New York Times.

Delusional take — 2014 LEX 570 GA (@2014_LEX_570_GA) February 26, 2024

There have been a lot of delusional takes in this case. At least this one didn't make it to print.

