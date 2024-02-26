If District Attorney Fani Willis Were White, None of This Would Matter

Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had to remind the lawyers questioning her that she wasn't the one on trial, it was Donald Trump who tried to steal the election. It seems the court is pondering the ethics of Willis hiring her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, as special prosecutor in the case, paying him a million dollars in legal fees, which he then spent on taking the two on cruises and other vacations.

The New York Times interviewed several professional black women, who said that Willis' situation was very "familiar" to them. The Associated Press wrote that "Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders." The Atlanta-Journal Constitution ran an opinion piece arguing that the case sent "a message to powerful women" and that "There were more dog whistles in the Willis hearing than in '101 Dalmatians' as a posse of all-white lawyers questioned Wade and her about their physical, emotional and financial relationship."

Trump's lawyers are pushing back on the assertion that Wade's phone records are inadmissible and irrelevant.

Phone records would likely reveal that Willis and Wade perjured themselves. But none of this would be happening if Willis weren't black.

We doubt we'd be seeing sympathetic pieces in the AP and New York Times.

There have been a lot of delusional takes in this case. At least this one didn't make it to print.

***

