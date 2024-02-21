Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women Live

As Twitchy reported, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is under investigation for misconduct; specifically, hiring her boyfriend as special prosecutor, steering around a million taxpayer dollars his way, which he then used to take the two of them on cruises and such. Nathan Wade couldn't produce any receipts, though; he charged everything to his business card and then Willis reimbursed him in cash.

Advertisement

BREAKING: All told, embattled D.A. Fani Willis gave her lover Nathan Wade's law firm five (5) Fulton County contracts totaling almost $1 million. Willis is under a state misconduct probe for personally benefiting from these contracts thru lavish vacations, gifts paid for by Wade — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 16, 2024





As we reported, the press immediately began spinning in favor of Willis, using the race card. Here was how the Associated Press covered the hearing:

Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for Black women leaders https://t.co/7NmNg5t4af — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2024

Willis herself played the race card, appearing in church before her testimony and saying, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble."

The New York York Times also looked at Willis through the lens of race, interviewing professional black women and deducing that Willis' situation was very "familiar" to them. The system just can't abide a black woman in power.

Now the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is getting in on the game, publishing a piece saying Willis' "courtroom drama points to the pressure and microscope under which female leaders work."

OPINION: An executive coach says the Fani Willis courtroom drama points to the pressure and microscope under which female leaders work, magnifying any of their missteps. https://t.co/oQk8s2Rh5x — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) February 20, 2024

Chitra Ragavan writes:

Her father, John Clifford Floyd III, took the witness stand to defend his daughter, explain why she kept cash in the house as a Black woman and testify to her excellent character. He took some of the heat off Willis with his gentle demeanor as a straight-shooter. But the fact that her father had to step in to protect his daughter reflects how difficult it is for a woman to proclaim her truth and innocence, loud, proud and strong. The repercussions ripple well beyond Willis. They not only dirty her reputation and compromise her case but also send a message to powerful women: Don’t you dare! The Willis-Wade courtroom soap opera emerged as University of Michigan and Carnegie Mellon researchers published a new research study that shows that while men benefit from networking with high-status people, women lose status in the eyes of their colleagues and damage their careers. Why? The study’s authors wrote, “People typically don’t like dominant and ambitious female leaders.” Willis can certainly attest to that. The authors also point to sobering but unsurprising statistics that women “continue to be underrepresented in the highest echelons of business and government.” There were more dog whistles in the Willis hearing than in “101 Dalmatians” as a posse of all-white lawyers questioned Wade and her about their physical, emotional and financial relationship.

Dog whistles? All-white lawyers? Of course, they were questioning her about her financial relationship with Wade. It's corrupt. It should disqualify her from the case. As Megyn Kelly said while watching Willis and Wade testify, "They are toast. TOAST."

Advertisement

She didn’t work “under a microscope.”



She worked under Nathan Wade. https://t.co/2UFM6ezLDV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 21, 2024

Could you imagine if the gender rolls were reversed? No one would defend a man doing this. “The soft bigotry of low expectations” — Jason (@JASONm85) February 21, 2024

We'll soon see if Willis' status as a powerful black woman shields her from any repercussions of her corruption.

***