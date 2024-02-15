NYT: Case Against Fani Willis Seems Familiar to Black Women

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently on the stand, reminding us that it's Donald Trump on trial, not her. She's accused of hiring her boyfriend Nathan Wade as special prosecutor. Wade has pocketed over $1 million in legal fees, which he seems to have spent on cruises for the two of them.

Advertisement

Soon after the allegations were made, Willis stood up in church and said, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble." That sounded like a confession, along with the race card as an exemption to the rules.

The New York Times seems sympathetic to Willis, interviewing other professional black women who were dismayed by the "personal attacks" on Willis — apparently, the persecution l felt familiar to all of them.

What exactly is the implication of this? That public officials who hire the person they're having an affair with shouldn't be held accountable if they're a particular race? pic.twitter.com/peGmzY2TuS — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 14, 2024

Gtfo



Journalism is dead pic.twitter.com/qDr1muiOOr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 15, 2024

This reminds us of Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who claimed that she was under attack for being a black woman in power. This is just the sort of humiliation ritual that takes place whenever a black woman acquires power.

Are they saying that black women regularly lie to the court or that they tend to sleep around with their subordinates? Kinda seems racist. — Luke van Loenen (@luke_sw2) February 15, 2024

She paid her lover almost $1M and let him buy her expensive vacations, dinners, and gifts. It is a clear conflict of interest unrelated to her race or sex. I suspect if we look back at similar crimes we’d notice that the vast majority of prosecutions were of white men… — @amuse (@amuse) February 14, 2024

Sounds like they’re saying most black women engage in this behavior. Pretty racist crap. — Lhop (@Lhop963) February 14, 2024

Don't you know that holding people accountable is racist? I learned that from the @adl. Accountability is bigotry. Get it together, man. — Joseph Jewell (@JosephJewell13) February 14, 2024

Not just race, sex as well. Why do you hate black women? — Autark (@Aut4rk) February 14, 2024

She's Atlanta's first black female district attorney — it's historic.

It's called the "I'm a woman of color and a perpetual victim and immune from persecution, scrutiny and prosecution" card. — Mitch Mitchell (@MitchMi68122792) February 14, 2024

Oppressor vs. oppressed is the only lens they view the world through, and which one you are is determined by intersectionality. — WhoLetThisSinkIn (@HasItSunkIn) February 14, 2024

The headline implies that black women in general make a habit of ladling out taxpayers' money for the benefit of their corrupt shyster gigolos. Sounds rather racist to me. — John C. Randolph (@NSResponder) February 14, 2024

Don't oppress those women abusing their position by demanding accountability. — Nick Taylor (@taylor_nj) February 14, 2024

If a black person is held accountable for something, criticized, inconvenienced, etc. there will be no shortage of activist journalists telling us how it is all due to racism — Stuart Selsome (@SelsomeStuart) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Some editor at the New York Times couldn't believe the "personal attacks" against Willis and assigned two reporters to interview black women professionals to show that, yes, the system just can't abide black women in power.

It will be very interesting to see how the Times covers Willis' testimony Thursday.

***