NYT: Case Against Fani Willis Seems Familiar to Black Women

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently on the stand, reminding us that it's Donald Trump on trial, not her. She's accused of hiring her boyfriend Nathan Wade as special prosecutor. Wade has pocketed over $1 million in legal fees, which he seems to have spent on cruises for the two of them.

Soon after the allegations were made, Willis stood up in church and said, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble." That sounded like a confession, along with the race card as an exemption to the rules.

The New York Times seems sympathetic to Willis, interviewing other professional black women who were dismayed by the "personal attacks" on Willis — apparently, the persecution l felt familiar to all of them.

This reminds us of Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who claimed that she was under attack for being a black woman in power. This is just the sort of humiliation ritual that takes place whenever a black woman acquires power.

She's Atlanta's first black female district attorney — it's historic.

Some editor at the New York Times couldn't believe the "personal attacks" against Willis and assigned two reporters to interview black women professionals to show that, yes, the system just can't abide black women in power.

It will be very interesting to see how the Times covers Willis' testimony Thursday.

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES RACE CARD FANI WILLIS

