Black Mayor Says Blacks Are Attacking Her Because She's a Black Woman in Power

Have we learned nothing from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is under investigation for hiring her boy toy, Nathan Wade, as a special prosecutor in the Donald Trump case, even though he's never tried a RICO case? Wade has pocketed over $1 million in legal fees, which he seems to have spent on cruises for the two of them.

Willis stood up in church after the allegations came out and said, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world," adding, "We need to be allowed to stumble."

Some are saying that Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard has stumbled, but she assures us she's just under attack because she's a black woman in power.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard:



"You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all black & you sitting here attacking a black woman in power"



This was her response when questioned about using tax funds to pay for lavish trips, 1st class tickets, a $1M giveaway, and a $287k salary pic.twitter.com/m4SYjCWqlu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

WGN reports:

Henyard appeared annoyed by questions from a rebellious group of Dolton trustees who are in a stand-off with her over spending. “You all forget I’m the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. You all ain’t learned that yet,” she said. “The mayor, not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth. You all don’t do no work, no work!”

