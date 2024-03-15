Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case, So Here's a Resignation Letter

This morning Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis or Prosecutor Nathan Wade must leave the effort to prosecute Trump (neither should be allowed to continue but obviously that wasn't about to happen):

Judge Scott McAfee, who presided over the Fulton County district attorney's disqualification proceedings, has ruled that Willis must step away from the Trump prosecution or cut ties with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the underqualified private-practice attorney she hired to prosecute former President Donald Trump and with whom she had an undisclosed affair.

It might not surprise you that the person who will be resigning is Wade:

Nathan Wade has resigned from #FaniWillis team



So Fani stays on pic.twitter.com/rDnYCoy46e — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 15, 2024

When it comes to accountability, this slap on the wrist was, sadly, not unexpected.

I haven’t seen so many self-serving lies since Nathan Wade’s actual testimony of self-serving lies! 😂 https://t.co/9epO26bx6J — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 15, 2024

HMM:

Does he keep the $654,000? https://t.co/4Jutb8QMDP — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) March 15, 2024

People certainly still have a lot of questions.

Corruption gets to stay… WTF Judge! Justice in the legal system is over, it no longer exists! https://t.co/vPWLp2OEVa — Jennifer Benge (@Jennbenge) March 15, 2024

Corrupt Fani gets to stay, and corrupt Nathan gets to keep his money. That’s called justice in Fulton County. — Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) March 15, 2024

Ludicrous but it slows things down and Trump will have grounds for appeal. — Pikayla (@TheRealPikayla) March 15, 2024

Stay tuned.

***

