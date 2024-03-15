Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will...
Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case, So Here's a Resignation Letter

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on March 15, 2024
Artist Angie

This morning Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis or Prosecutor Nathan Wade must leave the effort to prosecute Trump (neither should be allowed to continue but obviously that wasn't about to happen): 

Judge Scott McAfee, who presided over the Fulton County district attorney's disqualification proceedings, has ruled that Willis must step away from the Trump prosecution or cut ties with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the underqualified private-practice attorney she hired to prosecute former President Donald Trump and with whom she had an undisclosed affair.

It might not surprise you that the person who will be resigning is Wade: 

When it comes to accountability, this slap on the wrist was, sadly, not unexpected. 

HMM:

People certainly still have a lot of questions.

Stay tuned.

*** 

