Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion

As Sam reported earlier Tuesday, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg has allegedly joined the "tech right." Perhaps inspired by Elon Musk and X, Zuckerberg says that Facebook will allow political discussion without censorship. It's breaking up with its fact-checking partner, PolitiFact (which has them big mad). Instead, Facebook will incorporate Community Notes like X uses for content moderation.

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter has dubbed this Meta's "MAGA makeover."

Meta's framing – in its PR blog post – is "More Speech and Fewer Mistakes." An alternate title could be "More Lies and More Confusion." https://t.co/sBfTQm6jFW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2025

God, hall monitor Stelter is so tedious. He writes:

“Governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more,” Zuckerberg said, repeating a right-wing talking point used to undermine fact checking. Because Meta is such a dominant force in the industry, with billions of users on its platforms worldwide, the changes will resonate even more widely, reshaping whole swaths of the internet in MAGA-friendly ways. Tuesday morning’s announcements seemed like they were addressed directly to Trump, especially since Meta first gave the news exclusively to “Fox & Friends,” one of the president-elect’s favorite TV shows. The company’s newly promoted policy chief Joel Kaplan, a former senior adviser to George W. Bush, sat with the Fox co-hosts and fully agreed with the show’s “censorship” versus “freedom” framing. Kaplan’s appearance was the latest sign of Meta recalibrating in advance of Trump’s second term in office.

Ah, so there's the problem. Meta first gave the news to Fox News. With Stelter, it always comes back to Fox News.

Zuckerberg asserts that "the fact-checkers have just been too politically biased, and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the U.S." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2025

Zuckerberg is absolutely right. The same goes for CNN.

CNN is currently in court in Florida in a defamation case, had to settle with Nicholas Sandmann for defaming him, was the leading purveyor of the Russia collusion hoax, and hired the reporter who peddled the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinfo. https://t.co/2M69bUbseE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 7, 2025

So sorry for your loss. — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 7, 2025

I’m at a loss of words.

Brian Stelter talking about misinformation — pleeb (@GeorgeDeLacy) January 7, 2025

Why do you hate free speech, Stelter?



Remember for a minute, when you were almost cool? Before you started working at CNN again? That was nice. You should do that again. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 7, 2025

Stelter was never "almost cool."

Hey if you like the truth so much tell us all about the CNN's settlement with Nick Sandmann! pic.twitter.com/TxQbCxlP1p — That One Guy Who's Always Right (@RLLazzarini) January 7, 2025

It's fun to watch how much the mainstream media hates to have community notes correct their bold face lies. @finkd I hope you're ready. They're all going to turn on you now. — Reseth (@ResethO) January 7, 2025

Guys like Brian rely on the censorship regime so they can spout their lies on the "respectable" mainstream outlets and don't have to worry about the peasants calling them on it — Generational Talent (@TycheFortun) January 7, 2025

Left-wing CNN activists like you and Facebook employees cannot be trusted to "fact check" anyone. You had your chance and defeated yourselves largely due to rampant bias — Tom Sileo (@TSileo) January 7, 2025

Brian,



We are the news now.



Adios. — EstebanDudoso (@EstebanDudoso) January 7, 2025

This is just more disinformation from Stelter. Censorship on social media is "a right-wing talking point"? It's funny that telling the truth has now become "right wing."

