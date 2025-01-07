AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 07, 2025
Twitchy

As Sam reported earlier Tuesday, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg has allegedly joined the "tech right." Perhaps inspired by Elon Musk and X, Zuckerberg says that Facebook will allow political discussion without censorship. It's breaking up with its fact-checking partner, PolitiFact (which has them big mad). Instead, Facebook will incorporate Community Notes like X uses for content moderation.

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter has dubbed this Meta's "MAGA makeover."

God, hall monitor Stelter is so tedious. He writes:

“Governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more,” Zuckerberg said, repeating a right-wing talking point used to undermine fact checking.

Because Meta is such a dominant force in the industry, with billions of users on its platforms worldwide, the changes will resonate even more widely, reshaping whole swaths of the internet in MAGA-friendly ways.

Tuesday morning’s announcements seemed like they were addressed directly to Trump, especially since Meta first gave the news exclusively to “Fox & Friends,” one of the president-elect’s favorite TV shows.

The company’s newly promoted policy chief Joel Kaplan, a former senior adviser to George W. Bush, sat with the Fox co-hosts and fully agreed with the show’s “censorship” versus “freedom” framing.

Kaplan’s appearance was the latest sign of Meta recalibrating in advance of Trump’s second term in office.

Ah, so there's the problem. Meta first gave the news to Fox News. With Stelter, it always comes back to Fox News.

Zuckerberg is absolutely right. The same goes for CNN.

Stelter was never "almost cool."

This is just more disinformation from Stelter. Censorship on social media is "a right-wing talking point"? It's funny that telling the truth has now become "right wing."

***

