Octogenarian Enviro-Nut 'Just Stop Oil' Members Attack LITERAL Foundations of Democracy in...
Biden Backstabs Israel, RFK Jr. & Kristi Noem Crash & Burn!
CBS ROASTED for Pushing Americans to 'Treat' Themselves to Cicada Recipes
Lefty 'Policy Director' Comparing Illegals to Slaves Proves Dems Have NEVER Changed Their...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Serves Up Another Great Reason NOT to Vote for Democrats
James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine...
Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at...
GROSS! Biden's Department of Labor Tries to Pander to Mothers BUT Fails to...
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the...
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING...
NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is...
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People...
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to...
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and...

Antisemites in the UK's National Union of Students Have Expelled Union of Jewish Students

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 10, 2024
Twitchy

The hatred towards Israel and Jews goes beyond the current war in Gaza, and beyond opposing 'Zionism.' It is evident to anyone with eyes and a brain it's far, far more nefarious than that. It is full-on antisemitism, the likes of which we haven't seen since the 1930s.

Advertisement

In the UK -- which has done a bang up job of importing a lot of antisemitic folks -- the National Union of Students (NUS) has voted to expel the Union of Jewish Students. While the vote is non-binding, the symbolism cannot be ignored.

More from The Jewish Chronicle:

Delegates at a National Union of Students (NUS) conference voted in a breakout meeting to stop recognising their Jewish members’ main representative body because of its support for Israel, the JC can reveal.

The non-binding vote against the continued affiliation of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) was carried in a session at the NUS conference in Blackpool last month that began with calls to “dismantle” the Jewish state as a “racist project of colonialism”.

Lord Mann, the government adviser on antisemitism, said he was appalled by the move and promised it would not succeed.

Wow.

Recommended

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT
Sam J.
Advertisement

It doesn't make it any better, and certainly makes any effort to deal with institutional antisemitism more difficult.

'Anti-Zionism' is a cover for antisemitism, and it's very clear that's what they mean.

They imported a lot of people from countries that hate Israel and the Jews.

And they have a lot of left-wing citizens who hate the same.

The UK is the place where you can get arrested for hate speech, so why doesn't this qualify?

Exactly all of this.

It's scary how quickly places have slipped into such overy antisemitism.

Against Jews, apparently not.

Advertisement

Not a surprise to anyone paying attention.

Nope, can't.

Today it's Jews, tomorrow it will be trans people, and the government won't be able to do anything to fix it.

Yep.

We're not shocked at all.


Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM BIGOTRY JEWISH JEWS MUSLIMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT
Sam J.
Octogenarian Enviro-Nut 'Just Stop Oil' Members Attack LITERAL Foundations of Democracy in the UK
Coucy
CBS ROASTED for Pushing Americans to 'Treat' Themselves to Cicada Recipes
Amy Curtis
Rep. Eric Swalwell Serves Up Another Great Reason NOT to Vote for Democrats
Doug P.
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)
Sam J.
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT Sam J.
Advertisement