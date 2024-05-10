Antisemites in the UK's National Union of Students Have Expelled Union of Jewish Students

The hatred towards Israel and Jews goes beyond the current war in Gaza, and beyond opposing 'Zionism.' It is evident to anyone with eyes and a brain it's far, far more nefarious than that. It is full-on antisemitism, the likes of which we haven't seen since the 1930s.

In the UK -- which has done a bang up job of importing a lot of antisemitic folks -- the National Union of Students (NUS) has voted to expel the Union of Jewish Students. While the vote is non-binding, the symbolism cannot be ignored.

The UK’s National Union of Students has voted to expel the Union of Jewish Students.



This is gobsmacking antisemitism on full display.



If you don’t see where this hate is heading at this point, you’re willfully blind. Shameful. https://t.co/UJkAuYbeVf — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) May 8, 2024

More from The Jewish Chronicle:

Delegates at a National Union of Students (NUS) conference voted in a breakout meeting to stop recognising their Jewish members’ main representative body because of its support for Israel, the JC can reveal. The non-binding vote against the continued affiliation of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) was carried in a session at the NUS conference in Blackpool last month that began with calls to “dismantle” the Jewish state as a “racist project of colonialism”. Lord Mann, the government adviser on antisemitism, said he was appalled by the move and promised it would not succeed.

Wow.

It is important to say here that in the article it is clear that the vote was non binding and NUS apologised next day. However it is still indicative of the delegate views and does not sit well with their process for dealing with institutional antisemitism pic.twitter.com/Es3uH2vPHr — Dr Lilly Evans 🇺🇦 🔶If not now, when (@Alheri) May 8, 2024

It doesn't make it any better, and certainly makes any effort to deal with institutional antisemitism more difficult.

“Anti-Zionism is very different than antisemitism; I mean they’re spelled very differently!” — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) May 8, 2024

'Anti-Zionism' is a cover for antisemitism, and it's very clear that's what they mean.

Omg what is happening in the UK?



Expelling Jews from society is a full Nazi move.

The national union of students should be sued. — Clark_A 🎗️🍌 (@clarkA418) May 8, 2024

They imported a lot of people from countries that hate Israel and the Jews.

And they have a lot of left-wing citizens who hate the same.

They should be sued for overt racism — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) May 8, 2024

The UK is the place where you can get arrested for hate speech, so why doesn't this qualify?

People get fired because they said a bad word 15 years ago yet these students aren't being suspended or expelled for antisemitism? It's not like they'll miss an education, it clearly failed because they definitely don't know history. — Sara Brunel (@SaraJane101) May 8, 2024

Exactly all of this.

We've been here before ... It's all in the book 👇 pic.twitter.com/msRtgljWGP — Deplorable Deangelo 🇺🇸 (@LiberalRipper) May 8, 2024

It's scary how quickly places have slipped into such overy antisemitism.

So the UK has no laws against discrimination apparently. — John Galt is Back (@GaltBack1) May 8, 2024

Against Jews, apparently not.

The NUS has been subject to Islamist entryism for years.



This sadly, is not a surprise. — Ian Johnston 🇾🇪 (@nclfuzzy) May 8, 2024

Not a surprise to anyone paying attention.

The UK is basically an Islamist state at this point. Change my mind. https://t.co/ymfHwzX1Qt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 10, 2024

Nope, can't.

Is diversity still our strength?



If this were against transpeople, the UK government would be salting the earth to destroy all involved parties.



That so many students are embracing this ideology is absolutely repugnant.



The UK government should be looking very closely at the… https://t.co/TGeb7YUOqD — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 10, 2024

Today it's Jews, tomorrow it will be trans people, and the government won't be able to do anything to fix it.

This is shocking. Jews are being forced out of normal life. https://t.co/MffANa5HO5 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 8, 2024

Yep.

You guys allowed a bunch of antisemites to overrun your country.



Are you really shocked? https://t.co/CR3nq0sE8N — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 10, 2024

We're not shocked at all.



