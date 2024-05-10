Newsom-Appointed Regulators OK Change to Utility Billing That Makes Responsible Users PAY MORE

For all their caterwauling about the rich paying their 'fair share', the Democrats seem perfectly content with making the middle- and working-classes pay more and more. They may not call it 'taxes', but fees and government surcharges and policies that raise the minimum wage and cost of business all impact the exact people the Democratic Party claim to want to help.

Out of California, a new proposal recently okayed by regulators will see people who use less energy paying more to subsidize others.

And there you go. Those who don’t use as much electricity, don’t even have A/C, etc, will now be partially subsidizing those who use more.

Literally encourages people to NOT conserve electricity in a state that begs people to conserve in the summer.

Classic California. https://t.co/jzHQovc7AF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2024

'Classic California' indeed.

More from ABC7:

California regulators on Thursday voted to make it cheaper for people to charge electric cars and cool their homes in the summer, a decision heralded as part of the state's transition to clean energy but derided by others who warn it will raise prices for people who don't use as much energy. The California Public Utilities Commission voted to let the state's big investor-owned utilities - including Pacific Gas & Electric - add a fixed charge to people's power bills each month to pay for installing and maintaining the equipment necessary to transmit electricity to homes. For most people, the charge will be $24.15 per month and will take effect starting late next year. Others with lower incomes who are enrolled in one of two discount programs will pay less, either $6 or $12 per month.

Just like with student loans, the people who are financially responsible get punished by the government.

It's called Communism. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 10, 2024

It sure is. And California does it well.

It's all about power - the political kind. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) May 10, 2024

All about power.

This is another grift by Newsom and his buddies at the power companies. — Elle J (@peppgrad) May 10, 2024

Yes it is.

The members of the State Utilities Commission that voted this in were all appointed by Gavin Newsom. Shocker. — Max Bonilla (@outragedteen_) May 10, 2024

Totally not a shocker.

My bill is typically $25 per month. So my bill is going to more than double under this proposal. I made *choices* that led to low bills and now I'm being abused to subsidize electricity for people in big houses in hot places and their electric cars. — Brian K Basinger (@Brian__Basinger) May 10, 2024

Yep. Government is punishing you for the behavior of your neighbors.

If anyone is still living in CA and voting for Democrats, that’s on them. Unless you are poor or uber wealthy, the way things are being set up won’t be useful/helpful to you. — Theresa (@frogaustin) May 10, 2024

The Democratic Party seeks to obliterate the middle class and, at least in California, they're doing an excellent job of it.

This is insanity on steroids. Bill get the hell out of California while you're allowed to still leave without government permission. https://t.co/qbmLDEMsIC — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 10, 2024

Yeah, California is poised to ban self-checkouts so it wouldn't surprise us if they tried to prohibit moving out of state.

My electric bill is going up $25/month so that they can reduce the cost of electric bills for the people who use more electricity?! How does that make sense? https://t.co/St77Evl15r — Alyssa Selogie (@AlyssaSelogie) May 10, 2024

It doesn't.

And don't try to make it make sense because you'll get a headache.

The left always tells you there after the big guy while they’re squashing the little guy wake up America https://t.co/XRBVtttZ9K — Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) May 10, 2024

Always.

And they'll blame the big guy for this, too.

Somehow.

And then all summer we’ll get “flex” ads telling us to do our laundry at 3AM https://t.co/GhnJLueMfE — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) May 10, 2024

And massive rolling brownouts.

It sure does. Expensive consequences.

Taking from the middle and lower classes to subsidize the rich. #Bidenomics https://t.co/4r4NKxfG5b — Quite_Contrary (@_QuiteContrary1) May 10, 2024

Yep. Always.

To accommodate electric vehicle users at the expense of the rest of us. https://t.co/1s106y4Fbo — Helenovich (@Helen_ovich) May 10, 2024

It's what they always do. Imagine when they mandate only electric vehicles.

Guess we'll see come November, huh?