CA Finds Solution to Minimum Wage Hike Layoffs: Ban Self-Checkouts

We've written extensively on California's recent minimum wage hike and the subsequent fall out: increased prices, shuttered businesses, massive layoffs.

Often, businesses turn to automation to reduce the workforce and save money in the wake of government-mandated wage increases.

Advertisement

Because this looks bad to the politicians who forget the real minimum wage is always zero, the fascists in California have found what we can only assume they think is a work-around to the bad press: ban self-checkouts.

California bill may remove self-checkout lanes at grocers, certain retailers https://t.co/Qq8S5inknJ pic.twitter.com/xh9I4xBzDZ — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A newly proposed bill in California could ban grocery stores and certain retailers from offering self-checkout options for customers in an effort to cut down on theft. Senate Bill 1446 would “prohibit a grocery or retail drug establishment from providing a self-service checkout option for customers unless specified conditions are met,” according to a summary of the proposed legislation. Some of these conditions are that no more than two self-service checkout stations can be monitored by any one employee and the employee has to be relieved of all other duties, according to the bill summary. It would also make grocers and certain retailers assess the potential impact of using certain artifical intelligence or other technology that “significantly affects the essential job functions of its employees” or completely eliminates their jobs.

We're going to lay down the marker right now: rather than put up with this, businesses will either cut business hours, increase the workload of current staff (probably by removing time off/decreasing vacation or sick time) or shut their doors entirely.

Because this is always what happens.

A newly proposed bill in California could ban grocery stores and certain retailers from offering self-checkout options for customers in an effort to cut down on theft.



Crazy idea.



What if...we arrested shoplifters? — mikeymumbelz (@mikeymumbelz) May 7, 2024

Now, they say this is to reduce retail theft.

Sure, Jan. When has the Democratic Party actually cared about violent crime, let alone retail theft? Besides -- most corporate policies and local laws would punish any employee who tried to stop retail thieves. If it is about retail theft -- arrest and punish the shoplifters. Having cashiers won't stop retail theft, and it'll put lives at risk.

If the Dems in California are saying businesses need to eat the losses (which they've been saying for a while, anyway), then the outcome will be the same: businesses will close down. They can't afford to hemorrhage revenue just because it makes a smug politician feel good about himself.

This isn't about retail theft, though. There are solutions to address that.

It's about saving face in the wake of layoffs. The part about artificial intelligence and it affecting the 'essential job functions' of employees is the tell here.

I don’t know why any business would want to operate in California! It’s insane. — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

Soon they won't.

One bad law to cover another one — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) May 7, 2024

Maybe if they pass enough bad laws, they'll transform into a good law.

Or something.

In my view, this is just California scrambling to hold onto jobs. All this does is jack up company costs and makes it tougher for businesses to stick around in California. — Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) May 8, 2024

Yeah, no one is buying the 'retail theft' line.

It's like they are blaming the retailers for the state's law enforcement failures — Trump's Tie (@FreeStackWriter) May 8, 2024

The state's never to blame.

They're going to go to online shopping only or pick up only. Shoppers won't even be allowed in the stores. — Wendi 🇺🇲 (@WGW272) May 7, 2024

Bingo.

And then the politicians will ban that, too.

They will nail jello to the wall, by God, or die trying https://t.co/foKWmujRaX — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) May 7, 2024

YUP.

I would try to keep the stores open. https://t.co/MfVM5sqT5G — mitrebox (@mitrebox) May 8, 2024

Hahahahahaha. You mean be friendly to business? That'll never happen in California.

There just won't be any grocery stores left in California https://t.co/Y0SeiNIU5t — Supports Single Mothers Nero (@Adventure_Nero) May 7, 2024

Nope.

Not private ones, anyway.

Have fun with the government run stores.

Today in California being a totalitarian state...they're looking to severely limit and semi-BAN self-checkout kisoks.



It's under the guise of cutting down on theft, but it's clear the progressive nuts want to force stores to hire more people. pic.twitter.com/BokPM7A7XE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. It's crystal clear what the motive is here.

"California bill could remove self checkout at grocers, certain retailers" https://t.co/CVcC1tLZD9

Anyone wanna bet this is more about labor than theft? pic.twitter.com/ruz3xsHlLG — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 8, 2024

It's absolutely about labor and saving face after the last minimum wage increase wreaked havoc on businesses.