SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'

Last September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave himself a pat on the back for the latest way he was "helping" the working class -- in this case, fast food and restaurant workers:

NEW: Fast food workers in CA will now be paid the highest minimum wage of any state in the country.



I just signed a bill that will ensure these workers receive the fair pay they deserve. https://t.co/lWbQhHKWaF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 28, 2023

Fast-forward a few months and guess what's happening next:

Calif. fast-food chains slash workers as $20-an-hour minimum wage looms https://t.co/OT0E0vFXUs pic.twitter.com/kbmnz8CDXt — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2024

Who could have possibly seen this coming?

California restaurants are reportedly laying off staff and reducing hours for other team members in an effort to cut costs ahead of a California state law taking effect on April 1 that will raise fast-food workers’ hourly wage to $20. In the months leading up to the wage mandate, California eateries, particularly pizza joints, have established a plan to cut jobs, according to state records obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza — a Menlo Park, Calif.-founded chain of 400 pizza parlors, mostly on the West Coast — have said they plan to lay off around 1,280 delivery drivers this year, according to records that major employers must submit to the state before large layoffs, The Journal reported.

Carol Roth and many others could have told Newsom what would happen, but being a progressive politician means never wanting to think things through.

Who could have predicted this entirely predictable outcome? https://t.co/PeZ4ojVKF0 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 25, 2024

Unexpectedly! - said the economically illiterate buffoons https://t.co/2R64oTKjZY — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 25, 2024

California workers are being introduced to the actual minimum wage ($0) courtesy, yet again, of Democrats. https://t.co/wfCzOe0x0W — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) March 25, 2024

Yet another example of progressive politicians "helping" workers all the way into the poorhouse.

