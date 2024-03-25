SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'

Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS...
Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitchy

Last September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave himself a pat on the back for the latest way he was "helping" the working class -- in this case, fast food and restaurant workers: 

Fast-forward a few months and guess what's happening next: 

Who could have possibly seen this coming?

California restaurants are reportedly laying off staff and reducing hours for other team members in an effort to cut costs ahead of a California state law taking effect on April 1 that will raise fast-food workers’ hourly wage to $20.

In the months leading up to the wage mandate, California eateries, particularly pizza joints, have established a plan to cut jobs, according to state records obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza — a Menlo Park, Calif.-founded chain of 400 pizza parlors, mostly on the West Coast — have said they plan to lay off around 1,280 delivery drivers this year, according to records that major employers must submit to the state before large layoffs, The Journal reported.

Carol Roth and many others could have told Newsom what would happen, but being a progressive politician means never wanting to think things through. 

Yet another example of progressive politicians "helping" workers all the way into the poorhouse.

*** 

