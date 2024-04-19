What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum Wage Law Takes Effect

This ought to help families struggling with inflation.

The Left, ever the economic illiterates, think raising the minimum wage will magically make people richer.

They always -- always -- forget (conveniently or otherwise) that the prices of goods/services will rise because employers have to pay that new minimum wage. If they aren't firing workers or cutting hours, the prices of things consumers buy will go up.

California's $20 minimum wage prompts fast food price increases pic.twitter.com/sfGOG9ecTU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 18, 2024

They were warned. They knew it would be bad, because Newsom's buddies at Panera got an exemption from the law.

Who couldn’t see this coming? https://t.co/GYtS9Vubr9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 18, 2024

Everyone saw this coming, except the politicians who pass legislation like this.

Sure does.

Next: Price Controls



... so they can make sure nobody can have this — 3spen (@3spen1) April 19, 2024

Don't give them ideas.

<Economics 101 enters the chat> — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) April 19, 2024

Maybe politicians should retake that class. They seem to have forgotten the basics.

Ray Charles saw that coming pic.twitter.com/9T5MKKhcjw — Castle Girl (Neurotica) ⚔ 👑 ⚔ (@Castlegirl27) April 19, 2024

From a mile away.

No way! Prices go up with forced wage increases? — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) April 18, 2024

No. Way. It's like math or something.

Cause how dare the profit margins shrink because workers need a living wage to survive. How are the companies profits? — Lucky Burrito 🐶 luckyburritoart.com (@luckyburritos) April 18, 2024

Tell us you've never run a business in your life without telling us you've never run a business in your life.

We're shocked.

Not.

Totally.

How is this possible? https://t.co/z7nJrHqoPp — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) April 19, 2024

Math.

This price increase hits people making the minimum wage the hardest. Obviously, the answer is to raise the minimum wage again. https://t.co/N0eb3Z8qSd — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) April 18, 2024

It's a vicious cycle.

“How can this possibly be? I mean, why would an increase in a company’s costs require them to raise prices?”



— Said no one ever, unless they were a state legislator. https://t.co/UZRLN1eN3y — Nick Uva (@nickuva) April 18, 2024

But profit margins. Or something.

Huh, who would've known? Republicans have been saying this for years but we're told by the left that's not how things work. Well, it is indeed how things work. https://t.co/IN6gMNuBJg — #Bo Nix or #JJMcCarthy (@JamesLNieman) April 19, 2024

The Left thinks businesses should operate at a loss to pay a 'living wage'; they forget businesses aren't the government. They can't operate with a deficit and keep the doors open. Businesses have to actually pay their bills.

ARE YOU FOR REALLLL???? Raising the cost of production INCREASES THE PRICES 😂 who would’ve thunk it https://t.co/g2dfsKRw1v pic.twitter.com/qKXILYMouz — IKNOWBALL🪖🏀🏈🚀 🪖🦅 (@thanoswasrightA) April 18, 2024

Anyone with a brain.

Which excludes Democrats.