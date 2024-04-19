'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum Wage Law Takes Effect

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 19, 2024

This ought to help families struggling with inflation.

The Left, ever the economic illiterates, think raising the minimum wage will magically make people richer.

They always -- always -- forget (conveniently or otherwise) that the prices of goods/services will rise because employers have to pay that new minimum wage. If they aren't firing workers or cutting hours, the prices of things consumers buy will go up.

They were warned. They knew it would be bad, because Newsom's buddies at Panera got an exemption from the law.

Everyone saw this coming, except the politicians who pass legislation like this.

Sure does.

Don't give them ideas.

Maybe politicians should retake that class. They seem to have forgotten the basics.

From a mile away.

No. Way. It's like math or something.

Tell us you've never run a business in your life without telling us you've never run a business in your life.

We're shocked.

Not.

Totally.

Math. 

It's a vicious cycle.

But profit margins. Or something.

The Left thinks businesses should operate at a loss to pay a 'living wage'; they forget businesses aren't the government. They can't operate with a deficit and keep the doors open. Businesses have to actually pay their bills.

Anyone with a brain.

Which excludes Democrats.

