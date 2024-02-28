President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings...
Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
Boohoo! The Hill Worries Republicans Might 'Cripple' The IRS By Making Agents Go...
KJP Says President Biden Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day
CNN Opinion Columnist Doesn't Want Laken Riley's Murder Exploited for Xenophobia and Hate
Wokeness Creates a Cultural Desert: Disney Exec Resigns, but the Problems Go Much,...
Georgia Mayor Gets Shouted Down for Claiming No Connection Between Illegal Immigration and...
This Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas 3 Years Ago Explaining Why the Border Is...
UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting
Supreme Court Will Hear Donald Trump's Immunity Case
Fighting to Make Hate Crime Hoax Real. Despite All Evidence, Media STILL Pushing...
NBC News Is Mad Six States Understand Basic Biology

Nothing to See Here! Newsom Crony is the Big Winner With New California Minimum Wage Exemption

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

It's no secret that California Governor Gavin Newsom has his sights set on a higher political office than simply being governor of California. Ever since he first emerged on the political scene as mayor of San Francisco it's been obvious that Gavin has a sense of destiny about his own political future and has been mentally measuring the drapes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue all along. 

Advertisement

And given what the current leader of the Democratic Party and his family have gotten up to with... shall we say 'strong appearances of impropriety' in pay-to-play scandals, to say the least, it looks like Gavin Newsom might be just the guy to leader the Democratic Party on its current course once Biden shuffles from the scene one way or another.

According to Bloomberg,

Governor Gavin Newsom pushed for that break, according to people familiar with the matter. Among the main beneficiaries is (Greg) Flynn, a longtime Newsom donor whose California holdings include two dozen Panera Bread locations.

The piece notes that Flynn has denied playing a role in negotiations over the bill before citing unnamed sources as confirming that:

Behind closed doors, (Flynn) urged the governor’s top aides to reconsider whether fast-casual chains such as Panera should be classified as fast food, according to people familiar with the discussions.

A prominent Democratic Party figure using his power to help friends and family make or avoid losing money? That doesn't sound like the Democratic Party we know, does it?!

A lot of people are suggesting how various chains like McDonalds or Burger King (or other stores) could use this to their advantage to avoid paying the higher wages...

Recommended

Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever
Brett T.
Advertisement

But this ain't Newsom's first go round doling out boodle to his cronies, he made sure that if you're not buddies with Gavin Newsom you don't get an exemption.

You almost have to admire the chutzpah of the guy, him and California legislators didn't even bother to hide what they were doing did they?

Like Ronald Reagan said, 'The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help'... Unless you happen to have been friends with the Democrat who runs that government since high school, that is. Then that's probably pretty great to hear... it's just bad for everybody else.

Advertisement

And we all know what she means by 'develop political connections', right? We don't need to spell this out for you.

Funny how that works, huh? Hard to imagine that a lot of businesspeople who want to keep doing business in California aren't doing some mental calculations to decide if it would make more economic sense to spread some dough around to keep the California Democrats feeling friendly towards them.

On the one hand you hate to see this kind of corruption taking place anywhere, be it at the federal level or at the state level. But at the same time... California did this to themselves and keeps doing it themselves. They know who Gavin Newsom is, they must know by now what's been happening to their state for ages now, but they keep electing these people to be their governor and to massive supermajorities in their legislature, so at the end of the day this is on them. 

Advertisement

Is there time to correct course? Maybe, but don't hold your breath waiting for them to do it. Maybe they like living like this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LEGISLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever
Brett T.
President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50 Years
Brett T.
There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
Brett T.
Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
Brett T.
UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting
Amy Curtis
Georgia Mayor Gets Shouted Down for Claiming No Connection Between Illegal Immigration and Crime
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever Brett T.
Advertisement