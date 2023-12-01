Newsom Rendered Speechless While DeSantis Mercilessly Mocked His 'True Freedom State' BS

The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire with Israel (Shocking NO ONE),...
Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on December 01, 2023
Meme screenshot

Last night's debate between Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis had some great moments, punctuated by the Florida governor showing the audience and Newsom a "poop map" of San Francisco.

Another highly entertaining moment came when DeSantis responded to Newsom having referred to California as being the "true freedom state." Here's what Newsom posted earlier this year: 

Isn't that the same guy who's governor of the state that arrested a guy alone on a paddleboard in the ocean, filled in a skate park with sand and shut down restaurants while still personally dining at French Laundry? 

DeSantis responded to Newsom's "true freedom state" claim in the most mock-tastic way possible. Watch:

OUCH! 

Newsom should have brought Jamaal Bowman with him to the debate to pull the fire alarm in case something like that happened.

LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis
Sam J.
Newsom usually isn't rendered speechless but DeSantis really stripped his hair gel off in that clip.

At least Newsom can be comforted by knowing he's got the hack "fact-checkers" running cover for him.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis

