Newsom Rendered Speechless While DeSantis Mercilessly Mocked His 'True Freedom State' BS

Last night's debate between Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis had some great moments, punctuated by the Florida governor showing the audience and Newsom a "poop map" of San Francisco.

Another highly entertaining moment came when DeSantis responded to Newsom having referred to California as being the "true freedom state." Here's what Newsom posted earlier this year:

California is the true freedom state.



Protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Small men in big offices.



Freedom is who we are – anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything here. pic.twitter.com/3WZMd29xTf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 7, 2023

Isn't that the same guy who's governor of the state that arrested a guy alone on a paddleboard in the ocean, filled in a skate park with sand and shut down restaurants while still personally dining at French Laundry?

DeSantis responded to Newsom's "true freedom state" claim in the most mock-tastic way possible. Watch:

Ron DeSantis gave Gavin Newsom 'credit' for some of the 'freedoms' Californians enjoy, and it was both hilarious and epic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cOwQbcLeUc — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 1, 2023

OUCH!

Newsom should have brought Jamaal Bowman with him to the debate to pull the fire alarm in case something like that happened.

All Newsom can do here is watch. https://t.co/wdWEFoaH0a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

Newsom usually isn't rendered speechless but DeSantis really stripped his hair gel off in that clip.

My Goodness this was a complete and total beatdown! — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) December 1, 2023

Raise your hand if @GavinNewsom played a big role in your leaving California. 🙋🏻‍♀️✋🏻🙋🏻‍♀️✋🏻🙋🏻‍♀️✋🏻🙋🏻‍♀️✋🏻 https://t.co/vrP6hrznbl — Liz Kelleher (@DogMom23) December 1, 2023

At least Newsom can be comforted by knowing he's got the hack "fact-checkers" running cover for him.

