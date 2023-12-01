PolitiFact Makes Eyes Roll (Again) With This Stretch to Rule Gavin Newsom Claim 'Mostly Accurate'

By now everybody's aware of how Democrats can usually rely on the media "fact-checkers" to rush to their rescue, and the Washington Post and PolitiFact tend to consistently be at the top of that list of hack outlets.

At last night's Gavin Newsom/Ron DeSantis debate, the California governor attempted to counter something the Florida governor has said. Gov. Newsom claimed that in the last two years, more people from Florida moved to California than the other way around. That's not true. Here are the numbers:

Newsom: “The last two years, more Floridians went to California than Californians going to Florida. That will be fun to fact check.”



2022:

Ca to FL: 50,701

FL to CA: 28,557



2021:

CA to FL: 37,464

FL to CA: 24,692 pic.twitter.com/fuwt0bnm4k — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2023

It's worth noting that Newsom's in-laws were among the people who moved from California to Florida.

PolitiFact did "fact-check" that, and guess what -- Newsom was ruled "mostly accurate."

How so? PolitiFact simply changed the equation:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is mostly accurate:



Per capita, more Floridians have moved to California than the other way around, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. https://t.co/hiLqUf8pUu — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 1, 2023

Did you catch the trick that was played with that one?

He didn't say "per capita" you frauds. Recycling something you wrote in June when he said something different is absolutely pathetic.https://t.co/bkuKBQCa4Q — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

You're recycling a fact check from months ago?!? pic.twitter.com/Kde6aPHu1z — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) December 1, 2023

The "fact-checker" hackery is off the charts yet again, but the environmentalists will be pleased because PolitiFact is recycling.

LOL first off, the stat was net in-migration regardless of state.



Then, Gavin avoided that and said more people moved from FL to CA than the other way around. That also isn't true.



You're putting words in his mouth to run interference. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 1, 2023

He didn't say "per capita".

Don't "fact check" something that he didn't say, just to make excuses for him being wrong. https://t.co/6AqsFXNvmG — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) December 1, 2023

This certainly isn't the first time PolitiFact has tweaked the meaning of words to try and make DeSantis wrong.

