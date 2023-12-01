John Hayward Explains How Trump Skipping the Debates was Actually a Good Strategic...
Mika Brezinkski Triggered by Exchange Between Sen. Kennedy and Witness During Gun Violence...
Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map
Taking Conceal Carry to a Whole New Level: Guess Where Suspect Hides Handgun
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' to...
Neither Stunning Nor Brave: 'Artist' Remakes Pieta With Tattooed Jesus, Trans Madonna
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor
U.S. Education Department Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Antisemitism At Harvard, O...
Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
WATCH: Idiot Protester Says Palestine Will Be Free 'From the Mountains to the...
You Don't Say: Study Shows Increased Mental Health Issues in People Who Obeyed...
State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be...
London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'

PolitiFact Makes Eyes Roll (Again) With This Stretch to Rule Gavin Newsom Claim 'Mostly Accurate'

Doug P.  |  9:45 AM on December 01, 2023
Meme

By now everybody's aware of how Democrats can usually rely on the media "fact-checkers" to rush to their rescue, and the Washington Post and PolitiFact tend to consistently be at the top of that list of hack outlets. 

Advertisement

At last night's Gavin Newsom/Ron DeSantis debate, the California governor attempted to counter something the Florida governor has said. Gov. Newsom claimed that in the last two years, more people from Florida moved to California than the other way around. That's not true. Here are the numbers:

It's worth noting that Newsom's in-laws were among the people who moved from California to Florida.

PolitiFact did "fact-check" that, and guess what -- Newsom was ruled "mostly accurate." 

How so? PolitiFact simply changed the equation: 

Did you catch the trick that was played with that one?

Recommended

Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The "fact-checker" hackery is off the charts yet again, but the environmentalists will be pleased because PolitiFact is recycling. 

This certainly isn't the first time PolitiFact has tweaked the meaning of words to try and make DeSantis wrong.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map
FuzzyChimp
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor
Brett T.
Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
Brett T.
Mika Brezinkski Triggered by Exchange Between Sen. Kennedy and Witness During Gun Violence Hearing
Twitchy Video
State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be 'Homeschooling'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map FuzzyChimp
Advertisement