Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis

Moderator Sean Hannity said this was supposed to be a state vs. state debate, but Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted to talk up Bidenomics and the Biden administration. Newsom kicks off things by stating that neither of them will be their party's nominee in 2024.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom tells Ron DeSantis:



"There's one thing we have in common is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024." pic.twitter.com/V3eA1S3b5F — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 1, 2023





Newsom's pretending like he's not on deck to replace Joe Biden on the ticket, but he's spending a lot of his time praising Biden.

"Let's talk about Bidenomics"



WH is going to pull the plug on this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

Newsom would rather talk about Joe Biden's record than his own. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

How bad does he have to be that Joe Biden’s doing better? — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 1, 2023

Newsom: "I'm here to tell the truth about the Biden-Harris record" - backpedaling hard from California. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 1, 2023

No, you're there to talk about your record.

Newsom doesn’t have an answer on anything — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 1, 2023

I don't think Newsom has actually answered a single question put to him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023









Newsom seems to think that all of the statistics brought up by both Hannity and Newsom are fake, beginning with the migration of people out of California and into Florida.

The DeSantis vs Newsom debate starts looking at how citizens are voting with their feet with California being the biggest net loser and Florida being the biggest net winner in migration since 2020. Hard not to see governing philosophy as key to driving that trend. — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 1, 2023

Newsom's answer the why everyone is fleeing his state doesn't seem very on-point. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

2022

California moved to Florida: 50,701

Florida moved to California: 28,557https://t.co/csidXRvmJ8



2021

California moved to Florida: 37,464

Florida moved to California: 24,692https://t.co/uqNSxALCNx



2021+22 Two-way NET

+34,917 FLORIDA — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

Does Newsom just flat-out lie because he knows fact checkers will vouch for him or what? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

Look at Gavin Newsom's face when Ron DeSantis brings up the fact that his own father-in-law has moved to Florida because it's better governed. 🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/tVCJOSW8ZX — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 1, 2023

Ron DeSantis on mass-exodus from blue states:



“They actually at one point ran out of u-hauls in the state of California because so many people were leaving.” pic.twitter.com/yRw1gn3H1X — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2023

Did Newsom actually believe that fake Business Insider article that flipped the bilateral domestic migration numbers????? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

PolitiFact bravely said that Newsom was "mostly accurate":

Gov. Gavin Newsom is mostly accurate:



Per capita, more Floridians have moved to California than the other way around, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. https://t.co/hiLqUf8pUu — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 1, 2023





Newsom seemed a bit slippery on taxes as well:

Newsom just said “it’s a factual lie” that the state of California has high taxes a minute after they showed this chart and another one showing no income tax in Florida. pic.twitter.com/DMOHmAJrwr — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 1, 2023

Advertisement

Who in the world believes California has lower taxes than Florida? Absurd. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 1, 2023

Yeah, that's California notorious for being affordable for poor and middle-class families. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

We're 48 minutes in and Newsome hasn't told ONE truth. I think he is incapable of telling the truth... — Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) December 1, 2023





Newsom is a stone-cold sociopath. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

Newsom is flailing on the numbers right now. Incredible. I expected him to be able to do a lot better. There’s just no way for him to defend some of his policies. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 1, 2023

This is a slaughter. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 1, 2023

American Trudeau is so enormously full of shit. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 1, 2023

DeSantis is now forcing Newsom to defend Biden’s policies. It’s impossible for him to do so. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 1, 2023

Newsom sounds like he's campaigning for Biden and failing terribly at it.

The word liar doesn’t do Newsom justice. We literally need a new word in the America vocabulary just for him.



I’m open to suggestions… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 1, 2023

Everything the guy says is a stone-cold lie, delivered with 100% confidence. The man is a sociopath. https://t.co/k9Haq5H1I4 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 1, 2023

What you’re seeing in this debate is how flabby and out of shape Democrats are. They never get challenged or confronted in any way. The media acts as their personal PR agents. Gavin Newsom can’t handle tough questioning on facts. Because it never happens to him. He’s floundering. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 1, 2023

Advertisement





Some consultants will teach you to just repeatedly refuse to answer the questions you’re asked & plow ahead with your talking points anyway. This is clearly Newsom’s strategy. But I happen to believe that people are smart enough to look down on that kind of slippery dishonesty. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 1, 2023

Newsom sure has a lot of statistics that don't hold up.

***