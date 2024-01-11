San Fran Resident Decries Attack on 'Food Justice' as Neighborhood Safeway Is Set to Close Due to Crime

Recently the grocery store chain Safeway announced plans to close a location that had been in the Fillmore District of San Fransisco for 40 years. At the time of the announcement Safeway didn't give a reason for the closure, noting simply that they would be reassigning employees at that location to other locations and that was about that. But given issues with extremely high crime have plagued the city for seemingly ages now we can make a decent guess as to the calculus that went into the decision by Safeway corporate to shutter the store. This is the same store, after all, that made news in the area last year when they shut down all of their self-service checkout options in order to combat retail theft among other measures taken to try to curb loitering and crime in the area of the store. The question isn't why are the leaving, the question is why did they stay so long, right?

But to some locals it seems that they believe that this is an issue of 'food justice', whatever that means, apparently believing that Safeway is required to put up with theft from their stores. This closing is clearly the consequence of the actions of some (but clearly not all) of the same people who had been benefitting from the stores presence, and at the end of the day no private company is required to maintain operation anywhere. But clearly the angry San Franciscans don't understand this. Watch:

If you’ve wondered what SF libs will do when pro-crime policies cause all the stores to close, this is it. They’ll be deeply angered. They’ll say it’s cruel and mean. They’ll say the current year.



The store will remain closed, indifferent to all this. pic.twitter.com/ty8rLdsBzq — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 11, 2024

As the very very old phrase goes, 'you've made your bed, now lie in it'. The people of San Francisco have been content to endless elect and reelect politicians whose main focus is on social justice issues instead of creating a safe city for its people to do business and live in, and now those chickens are coming home to roost. Actions do, it seems, sometimes have consequences.

hahaha I love it when people say the current year — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 11, 2024

no you don’t understand the stores HAVE to operate in unsafe environments and at losses — Squirtle (@squirtle_says) January 11, 2024

She thinks they closed due to racism or something? — Hylozoist (@Obliquities) January 11, 2024

She's not coming right out and saying it but there feels like a bit more than an implication is going on here, yes.

its 2024 and stores still operate under the mechanics of capitalism... — alth0u🤸 (@alth0u) January 11, 2024

Even in San Francisco! Shocking, we know!

universal 👏 basic 👏 safeway 👏 — Vanja 🦘 (@vanjajaja1) January 11, 2024

“Food justice” — Jeff Rosen (@agusterodin) January 11, 2024

Why don't they ever see this as an opportunity to start a business!? If there really is all this local demand for goods and services that the corporations won't satisfy because they're greedy and racist, then it's free money. — prairiefawkes (@prairiefawkes) January 11, 2024

Asking the important questions right there. The law of supply and demand dictates that if there's actually a demand for a grocery store there and the grocery store would feel safe opening in the area then a grocery store would open in the area... an argument for why government exists at all is to ensure a safe environment for trade, a task at which the San Francisco city government has clearly been failing at miserably. So what exactly is it they do around there then?

We all know the answer to that.

They want cuban style government where the government runs everything and we all have nothing — Tesllama (@FateLuvsIrony) January 11, 2024

I haven't won a billion dollars yet. where's the lottery justice? — ✨😇 Composite Man 👹✨ (@slimbo_klice) January 11, 2024

I wonder if she also spoke at local churches, community centers and town meetings about the rise in crime and the potential for businesses to leave the area as a result? — Chance Thought (@ChanceThought) January 11, 2024

It's never a cultural issue but always an issue with the cultural issues being noticed and responded to.

they are just mad that reality doesn't conform to their delusions



also, adding "justice" to everything just debases the word justice (i eyeroll when i hear justice now). "food justice." wtf, i'd have laughed at this term in elementary school https://t.co/xX98hLi0JX — Razib 🥥 Khan 🧬 📘✍️📱 (@razibkhan) January 11, 2024

She doesn't seem like she has any curiosity on why it closed. https://t.co/Z33hYgkNhI — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) January 11, 2024

One of the problems with replacing religion with politics as the sole source of spiritual significance and sustenance in people’s lives is that it makes it functionally impossible to course correct when reality tells you your worldview is wrong. https://t.co/eQMgGMGJl8 — Michael Wells (@mwellshalophile) January 11, 2024

They're not atheists, they just worship Government and their form of prayer is finding a news camera or a city council meeting to go pray to.

Again, this is likely a major burden to many locals. The vast majority of the local population wasn't robbing the Safeway blind, but clearly enough people from the local community (or people coming from outside the community) were stealing from the place and generally causing enough nuisance that Safeway didn't feel like there was a safe way to continue operation. So before the locals start complaining about how the operations and decision making of the Safeway corporation are affecting their community maybe they should stop and consider how the operations and decision making of their own local government is affecting their community first.

It seems like the two issues may be intrinsically tied, no?

