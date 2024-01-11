San Fran Resident Decries Attack on 'Food Justice' as Neighborhood Safeway Is Set to Close Due to Crime

Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on January 11, 2024
Meme

Recently the grocery store chain Safeway announced plans to close a location that had been in the Fillmore District of San Fransisco for 40 years. At the time of the announcement Safeway didn't give a reason for the closure, noting simply that they would be reassigning employees at that location to other locations and that was about that. But given issues with extremely high crime have plagued the city for seemingly ages now we can make a decent guess as to the calculus that went into the decision by Safeway corporate to shutter the store. This is the same store, after all, that made news in the area last year when they shut down all of their self-service checkout options in order to combat retail theft among other measures taken to try to curb loitering and crime in the area of the store. The question isn't why are the leaving, the question is why did they stay so long, right?

But to some locals it seems that they believe that this is an issue of 'food justice', whatever that means, apparently believing that Safeway is required to put up with theft from their stores. This closing is clearly the consequence of the actions of some (but clearly not all) of the same people who had been benefitting from the stores presence, and at the end of the day no private company is required to maintain operation anywhere. But clearly the angry San Franciscans don't understand this. Watch:

As the very very old phrase goes, 'you've made your bed, now lie in it'. The people of San Francisco have been content to endless elect and reelect politicians whose main focus is on social justice issues instead of creating a safe city for its people to do business and live in, and now those chickens are coming home to roost. Actions do, it seems, sometimes have consequences.

She's not coming right out and saying it but there feels like a bit more than an implication is going on here, yes.

Even in San Francisco! Shocking, we know!

Asking the important questions right there. The law of supply and demand dictates that if there's actually a demand for a grocery store there and the grocery store would feel safe opening in the area then a grocery store would open in the area... an argument for why government exists at all is to ensure a safe environment for trade, a task at which the San Francisco city government has clearly been failing at miserably. So what exactly is it they do around there then?

We all know the answer to that.

It's never a cultural issue but always an issue with the cultural issues being noticed and responded to.

They're not atheists, they just worship Government and their form of prayer is finding a news camera or a city council meeting to go pray to.

Again, this is likely a major burden to many locals. The vast majority of the local population wasn't robbing the Safeway blind, but clearly enough people from the local community (or people coming from outside the community) were stealing from the place and generally causing enough nuisance that Safeway didn't feel like there was a safe way to continue operation. So before the locals start complaining about how the operations and decision making of the Safeway corporation are affecting their community maybe they should stop and consider how the operations and decision making of their own local government is affecting their community first.

It seems like the two issues may be intrinsically tied, no?

***

Tags: FOOD SAN FRANCISCO SOCIALISM

