Czech TV Crew Finds Out That San Francisco Is STILL Having Issues With Crime, Despite Cleanup Efforts

With the big summit in San Francisco between Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping coming upon us fast the big question has been if Gavin Newsom and his Democratic cronies in the California state and San Francisco city governments can polish up the turd that is San Fran under their leadership in time for the big meeting. Lord knows they've been trying, as we wrote about yesterday ... but has it been enough?

Apparently not, we find, as a Czech film crew was it seems robbed of their equipment at gunpoint on the streets of The Golden City.

A team of Czech TV journalists were robbed of their camera and other equipment at gunpoint while filming outside of City Lights bookstore. https://t.co/2eHH75jxiT — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 13, 2023

Ah... that sure doesn't sound great. Of course maybe if California had cared enough about the city to keep it in decent shape before they needed to have it seem nice and presentable for an international summit this wouldn't have happened, but California's priorities always seem to be somewhere other than looking after the safety of their own citizens these days. Plenty of money to bring out of staters in to have their abortions in California, just not enough money to keep crime down in the cities we guess.

already? it is an international hunger games at this point — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 13, 2023

Guess Newsom couldn’t sweep everything under the rug. — Sherri (@SociallySherri) November 13, 2023

It's compassionate to let the armed robbers keep the equipment and give them a room on the top floor at the Hyatt with room and spa services. These poor local hardship sufferers don't have anywhere else to go. They need the cameras to feed their families. Defund police guns. — 💦꧁༺ʝʊռʄʀɛֆȶ༻꧂💦 (@junfrest) November 13, 2023

Sometimes it can be hard to spot the satire when the actual stances of many on the left are actually this batty, but... we think this is a joke.

I'm actually surprised it took this long for the city of San Francisco to show it's true colors — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) November 14, 2023

That’s hilarious.



I hope they’re ok…

I’m not wishing them ill.



But it’s funny. — Blueberry Biscuits (@BiscuitsofBlue) November 14, 2023

How were these robbers able to get a hold of guns in California? Truly amazing stuff. — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) November 14, 2023

Wait a minute, how DID the robbers get the guns? Isn't California supposed to be safe from these sorts of things, Governor Newsom? It would be a shame if this came up when Newsom debates Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on November 30th. Just a tragedy.

At a certain level you have to feel sorry for the people on California in general, and San Francisco specifically. It's a beautiful state and you hate to see what the bad governing choices of their elected class has led to but in the end they're the ones who voted for them. Of course there are likely some Republicans here and there who aren't ready to give up on the state they love, but at this point they know what they've gotten themselves in to. Godspeed to them, and let's hope that California can develop some sense and kick its elected officials to the curb sooner rather than later, replacing them with people who actually want to do the job of helping them. Would be a welcome change.