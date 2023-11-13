Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on the Table About San Fran Cleanup

Want to know how little blue state cities and states think of their citizens? Well Gavin Newsom has the answers for you in a surprisingly candid public statement he made today regarding the cleanup efforts in San Francisco ahead of the upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Watch:

After San Francisco was magically cleaned up ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom says:



"I know folks say, 'Oh, they're just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.' That's true because it's true." pic.twitter.com/gMaKBtRq5f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023

Oh... okay. Well, we guess it's nice to have a politician be honest and upfront for once so that's something. 'We were busy doing other stuff before, keeping the poop off of the street and the drug addicts out of your way was less important than whatever socialist stuff we were trying to get done' is refreshingly up front!

Potemkin village acknowledgement



At least they’re being honest about their propaganda — loxx (@algxtrading) November 13, 2023

His ego and self-adoration is palpable here. Look at his smug face. He knows he's being tapped for the oval and he's feeding of the thought of all that power. May God Help Us All. — Notorious RjG (@_NotoriousRjG_) November 13, 2023

Why does California put up with this man? — Millan_464768_ (@Millan464768) November 13, 2023

'Forget it, Jake, it's California', to paraphrase Jack Nicholson's Chinatown.

Lmao and he just said it out loud, like it’s no big deal. https://t.co/78SPNb32Q9 — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 13, 2023

Proves the people running San Francisco are and California are completely aware they’re destroying their state. It’s intentional. https://t.co/Ns55BNnKMv — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 13, 2023

He's telling you exactly who he is, people. Why won't you listen? https://t.co/Cgpg4VE19g — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 13, 2023

Now as always, it's possible that he somehow clarifies this statement after the clip ends to make it make sense ... but we struggle to see how that's possible. This is pretty clear-cut, right?

That makes ZERO sense.



Why not clean it up for the people that, you know, LIVE there? — Travis Curnutte (@TravisCurnutte) November 13, 2023

He could keep the streets clean and his citizens safe but that would require work and for him to care. — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) November 13, 2023

This is so on the nose that I thought it was a deep fake — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) November 13, 2023

Gotta be on the lookout for those in this day and age but... nope. It's real!

When someone tells you who they are and what their priorities are you really should consider believing them. Sure looks like Gavin Newsom is entirely open about his priorities, and they don't include taking care of the people who actually voted for him.

