Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on the Table About San Fran Cleanup

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on November 13, 2023
Office of the California Governor

Want to know how little blue state cities and states think of their citizens? Well Gavin Newsom has the answers for you in a surprisingly candid public statement he made today regarding the cleanup efforts in San Francisco ahead of the upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Watch:

Oh... okay. Well, we guess it's nice to have a politician be honest and upfront for once so that's something. 'We were busy doing other stuff before, keeping the poop off of the street and the drug addicts out of your way was less important than whatever socialist stuff we were trying to get done' is refreshingly up front!

'Forget it, Jake, it's California', to paraphrase Jack Nicholson's Chinatown.

Now as always, it's possible that he somehow clarifies this statement after the clip ends to make it make sense ... but we struggle to see how that's possible. This is pretty clear-cut, right?

Gotta be on the lookout for those in this day and age but... nope. It's real!

When someone tells you who they are and what their priorities are you really should consider believing them. Sure looks like Gavin Newsom is entirely open about his priorities, and they don't include taking care of the people who actually voted for him.

***

