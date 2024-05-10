POPCORN TIME: DNC Prepares for Major Protests at Chicago Convention, Without Help of Mayor Johnson

It's like 1968 all over again. As the DNC prepares for its August conference in the Windy City, the powers that be in the Democratic Party are concerned about protests.

And -- on top of it all -- Chicago's commie Mayor, Brandon Johnson, seems to sympathize with the protesters and doesn't have much interest in helping the DNC.

Who had 1968 on their DNC bingo card this year?



The DNC Is Preparing for the Worst in Chicago — Without the Help of the City’s Mayor - POLITICO https://t.co/Kc1XDqvB1q — CalRadioHost (@cal_host) May 10, 2024

More from Politico:

President Joe Biden’s top advisers are all too aware the ghosts of 1968 may haunt their convention here, but they’re grappling with a pair of more urgent and thoroughly modern-day challenges as summer nears: How far can they go in reprising their virtual 2020 convention to mitigate the threat of disruption inside the arena, and how will they navigate a rookie mayor who unabashedly sympathizes with protesters? Trumpeting the success of their Covid-era convention four years ago, some in Biden’s orbit are aggressively pushing to make the 2024 conclave a hybrid production. That would mean in-person speeches from the president, party luminaries and rising stars to draw television attention alongside a mix of pre-recorded testimonials and videos from other parts of the country.

Let them fight.

Joe Biden’s top advisors are worried the Democratic convention could erupt in protests — so they’re pushing to move it semi-online https://t.co/QIyKl7MzIV — POLITICO (@politico) May 10, 2024

'Semi-online.'

Keep in mind these uncontrollable protests are the fault of the Democratic Party. They championed them for years -- especially in 2020 -- and the media gladly ran with the 'mostly peaceful' angle as we watched cities burn. Kamala Harris raised money for the Minneapolis bail fund.

They created a monster they now can't control.

Hiding from your own voting base. But the campaign is doing super otherwise. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 10, 2024

It's doing just great.

The Democrats can’t decide whether they want to lose their youth vote or the Jewish vote. Hard decision, but I don’t offer sympathy to communists.



The best part is is they’ve already lost the moderate, Black, and Hispanic vote. — Kildozer666🇺🇸☮️🎸🎮🍻 (@kildozer666) May 10, 2024

Yeah, he's trying to play both sides and doing it badly.

it's almost like he has been such an unpopular candidate who should never have run for a second term... pic.twitter.com/ooiknMMKJl — GOOD PARTY (@goodpartyorg) May 10, 2024

But ORANGE MAN BAD or something.

Democrats V.S Progressive Democrats

( •_•) (•_• )

( ง )ง ୧( ୧ )

/︶\ /︶\ — JAM (@JathanMartinez) May 10, 2024

Pretty much.

They realize that Joe Biden is the most unpopular nominee they've tried to shove down our collective throats and are preparing for the inevitable pushback.



"sAviNg dEmOcRaCy" — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) May 10, 2024

Saving democracy, indeed.

More important than that, they need a very controlled environment to present Biden.



It’s 50/50 he’d crap his pants. https://t.co/6ULX13Xvz3 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 10, 2024

Or mumble or pull a Ron Burgundy.

"We're going to do the DNC but we're afraid of our own voter base."



And Biden still thinks he's going to win https://t.co/GWpOZC8pfO — Michael Edwards🍉 (@MEdwardsVA) May 10, 2024

Fraud still worries us.

The exercise is meant to give you a high profile, exclusive platform to reframe the general election on your preferred terms. That's hard enough at a time when elements of the left want to litigate something else, but having to do it in Chicago of all places is just brutal. https://t.co/U5Tom0mJTs — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) May 10, 2024

Very brutal.

If you’re doing a political convention and decide to do it remotely because too many people are going to protest you, that’s a good sign about voter turnout https://t.co/OcLRrKHUZE — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) May 10, 2024

No, it's not.

Biden’s Summer of Love https://t.co/k6DqImoMzy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2024

For those of you who wondered what the late 60s were like, here you go.

reverting to Zoom for the DNC may be the dumbest, most baffling response possible to fears of protests at the dnc https://t.co/EevMCMuUqO pic.twitter.com/LL0z0BkB2u — QuoProQuid (@TNOQuoProQuid) May 10, 2024

It's all they've got.

Running from your own base would certainly assure a Trump victory. https://t.co/1cvI0VsTa0 — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) May 10, 2024

Yes, it would.

Good sign for November I bet. It’ll all blow over by then. Just gotta totally hide. You know, run a faceless campaign for a few months. You got this champ. https://t.co/WAXRJ9YrgR — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) May 10, 2024

It helped him in 2020, so maybe they're hoping it'll help again. They are doing the 'less is more' tactic with the campaign now.

In political terms, August and November are light years away. So a lot can change between then and now. But if the DNC is scared about the optics of protesters -- their base protesting -- them in Chicago, it doesn't bode well for how the campaign is going.