POPCORN TIME: DNC Prepares for Major Protests at Chicago Convention, Without Help of Mayor Johnson

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 10, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

It's like 1968 all over again. As the DNC prepares for its August conference in the Windy City, the powers that be in the Democratic Party are concerned about protests.

And -- on top of it all -- Chicago's commie Mayor, Brandon Johnson, seems to sympathize with the protesters and doesn't have much interest in helping the DNC.

More from Politico:

President Joe Biden’s top advisers are all too aware the ghosts of 1968 may haunt their convention here, but they’re grappling with a pair of more urgent and thoroughly modern-day challenges as summer nears: How far can they go in reprising their virtual 2020 convention to mitigate the threat of disruption inside the arena, and how will they navigate a rookie mayor who unabashedly sympathizes with protesters?

Trumpeting the success of their Covid-era convention four years ago, some in Biden’s orbit are aggressively pushing to make the 2024 conclave a hybrid production. That would mean in-person speeches from the president, party luminaries and rising stars to draw television attention alongside a mix of pre-recorded testimonials and videos from other parts of the country.

Let them fight.

'Semi-online.' 

Keep in mind these uncontrollable protests are the fault of the Democratic Party. They championed them for years -- especially in 2020 -- and the media gladly ran with the 'mostly peaceful' angle as we watched cities burn. Kamala Harris raised money for the Minneapolis bail fund.

They created a monster they now can't control.

It's doing just great.

Yeah, he's trying to play both sides and doing it badly.

But ORANGE MAN BAD or something.

Pretty much.

Saving democracy, indeed.

Or mumble or pull a Ron Burgundy.

Fraud still worries us.

Very brutal.

No, it's not.

For those of you who wondered what the late 60s were like, here you go.

It's all they've got.

Yes, it would.

It helped him in 2020, so maybe they're hoping it'll help again. They are doing the 'less is more' tactic with the campaign now.

In political terms, August and November are light years away. So a lot can change between then and now. But if the DNC is scared about the optics of protesters -- their base protesting -- them in Chicago, it doesn't bode well for how the campaign is going.

Tags: 2024 BIDEN CHICAGO DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DNC MAYOR

