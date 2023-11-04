'Abhorrent': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Raises Millions for Gaza

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has used her Instagram account to help raise nearly $8 million for the 'Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.'

Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has raised nearly $8M for Gaza on her Instagram: ‘Abhorrent’ https://t.co/d0ATwC6e3i pic.twitter.com/0gWnqVvzij — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

The New York Post has more details:

The stepdaughter of Vice President Harris is publicly raising money for Gaza, The Post has learned. Ella Emhoff, 24 — whose father, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish — affixed a fundraising drive “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her personal Instagram account. It makes no mention of the scores of Israeli children murdered among the 1,400 innocent Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists Oct. 7. Her promotion puts the funding appeal in front of her 315,000 Instagram followers. The fundraiser, which has netted more than $7.8 million so far, is being operated by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio, which raked in more than $21 million in 2021, according to ProPublica. It’s unclear how much, if anything, Ella Emhoff has personally donated to the cause.

At least one lawmaker finds this fundraising 'abhorrent':

“It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ). “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.” Van Drew, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said it was almost certain that Hamas would be able to siphon any humanitarian cash that entered Gaza.

Hamas has stolen humanitarian supplies from the U.N., so stealing them from a charity would be no surprise.

Twitter/X has thoughts, too:

Has raised nearly $8 million for Hamas.



I fixed your headline for you. — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) November 4, 2023

Probably.

While her stepmother focuses on Islamophobia and ignores the very real fear our Jewish community is living with everyday https://t.co/ADB2wapSA1 — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 4, 2023

Priorities.

Of course Harris' stepdaughter is raising money got Hamas. That should surprise absolutely no one. https://t.co/VR9MGlRYZk — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) November 4, 2023

Is anyone surprised? Remember what Kamala Harris fundraised for:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

We aren't the only ones who remembered:

Kamala also raised money to bail out the rioters of BLM. Why are they always on the wrong side? https://t.co/lCjpDNf9yz — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) November 4, 2023

Like stepmother, like stepdaughter.

The state of the Democrats in a nutshell. Older generations publicly back Israel to the hilt while their young voting base is all-in for the Palestinians. https://t.co/33Z7xRSjlB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

And why? Because when conservatives started supporting Israel, the Left had to stop supporting it simply to oppose conservatives.

The issue is not that this money is being raised.



It’s that we all know where that money is ending up.



Congrats on Hanniyeh for a new jacuzzi and garage. https://t.co/0OllNzdCE2 — ubermischling ✡︎ (@aereatargary3n) November 4, 2023

Who is Hanniyeh? He's Ismail Hanniyeh, a senior Hamas leader who is worth about $4 billion.

Lol I’m sure it will all go to Gaza https://t.co/b42xUrID17 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 4, 2023

Positive. Every penny.

Bullets cost money



Hamas says thank you https://t.co/CPSz7qjWg8 — C (@MrChairmanGB) November 4, 2023

So do rockets and fuel.

Let’s say that Donald Trump Jr. was publicly raising money for the struggling citizens of a small southern town that has been a rallying point and hotbed of racist activity for 50 years.



Would anyone buy the argument that “It’s not for the racists, it’s for the people.“ https://t.co/lrqdYDT9to — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) November 4, 2023

Not a chance. And even if it did, the media would do a deep dig into the people and find someone who has a great great great great grandfather who was a racist.

Advertisement

Kamala’s step daughter is fundraising for the terrorists. Our government and the people running it are so broken. https://t.co/hriK10UtSV — Jimmy (@WildWilsonsofSC) November 4, 2023

So incredibly broken.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!