'Abhorrent': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Raises Millions for Gaza

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on November 04, 2023

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has used her Instagram account to help raise nearly $8 million for the 'Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.'

The New York Post has more details:

The stepdaughter of Vice President Harris is publicly raising money for Gaza, The Post has learned.

Ella Emhoff, 24 — whose father, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish — affixed a fundraising drive “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her personal Instagram account. It makes no mention of the scores of Israeli children murdered among the 1,400 innocent Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists Oct. 7.

Her promotion puts the funding appeal in front of her 315,000 Instagram followers.

The fundraiser, which has netted more than $7.8 million so far, is being operated by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio, which raked in more than $21 million in 2021, according to ProPublica. It’s unclear how much, if anything, Ella Emhoff has personally donated to the cause.

At least one lawmaker finds this fundraising 'abhorrent':

“It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ). “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.”

Van Drew, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said it was almost certain that Hamas would be able to siphon any humanitarian cash that entered Gaza.

Hamas has stolen humanitarian supplies from the U.N., so stealing them from a charity would be no surprise.

Twitter/X has thoughts, too:

Probably.

Priorities.

Is anyone surprised? Remember what Kamala Harris fundraised for:

We aren't the only ones who remembered:

Like stepmother, like stepdaughter.

And why? Because when conservatives started supporting Israel, the Left had to stop supporting it simply to oppose conservatives.

Who is Hanniyeh? He's Ismail Hanniyeh, a senior Hamas leader who is worth about $4 billion.

Positive. Every penny.

So do rockets and fuel.

Not a chance. And even if it did, the media would do a deep dig into the people and find someone who has a great great great great grandfather who was a racist.

So incredibly broken.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS PALESTINE VICE PRESIDENT

