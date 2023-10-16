Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
'Wouldn't want to hurt their reputation': UN deletes tweets about Hamas stealing humanitarian supplies

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Just when you think the United Nations can't get any worse, they do. This time, they tweeted about Hamas stealing humanitarian supplies and then deleted the tweets.

Luckily, Twitter/X has the screenshots:


Wow.

Why'd they delete it? We all know why.

Of course not.

Yes it is. And then they'll blame Israel for lack of supplies when Hamas steals them from their own people.

They do: Hamas.

The way they twist language is something.

Sam J.
They'll still blame Israel.

There is never going to be accountability when it comes to the United Nations. They are useless.

But it needs to be called out.

Some more context:

They've been doing this for years without repercussions.

No doubt.

Yes they do.

It was a good move, and the UNWRA proves him right daily.

How much more humanitarian aid will fall into the hands of Hamas because bodies like the UN are a) sympathetic to Hamas, b) incompetent, and c) corrupt to the core? Lots.

Remember this when the UN lectures Israel about the 'humanitarian crisis' in Gaza.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM UN UNITED NATIONS

