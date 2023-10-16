'Wouldn't want to hurt their reputation': UN deletes tweets about Hamas stealing humanitarian supplies

Just when you think the United Nations can't get any worse, they do. This time, they tweeted about Hamas stealing humanitarian supplies and then deleted the tweets.

Luckily, Twitter/X has the screenshots:

UNRWA deleted this tweet thread, but UN sources and Israeli officials tell me the incident did happen pic.twitter.com/U130PAWZWp — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 16, 2023





Wow.

The UN reported that Hamas stole humanitarian supplies and then quietly deleted it https://t.co/gqJJGtpQOh — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 16, 2023

Why'd they delete it? We all know why.

Wouldn't want to hurt Hamas' reputation — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 16, 2023

Of course not.

Look how the UN covers up Hamas crimes against its own people. The omertà has been strong for years. Entire institution complicit. https://t.co/wqri9LaqHH — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) October 16, 2023

Yes it is. And then they'll blame Israel for lack of supplies when Hamas steals them from their own people.

"the Ministry of Health of the de facto authorities in Gaza" it's so inconvenient they don't have a name https://t.co/S50qaFzdy0 — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) October 16, 2023

They do: Hamas.

"de facto authority" — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) October 16, 2023

The way they twist language is something.

Hamas stole fuel and medical equipment meant for Gaza’s civilians. https://t.co/uiOgx1JlnJ — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 16, 2023

They'll still blame Israel.

It is inexcusable that a @un affiliated organization is so blatantly pro-Hamas. There needs to be accountability, up to and including criminal liability for their material support of terrorism. https://t.co/reHQGjYQFX — Saucy Intruder (@castoracle) October 16, 2023

There is never going to be accountability when it comes to the United Nations. They are useless.

UNRWA deleted its tweets accusing Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid, likely out of fear of Hamas reprisals. Hamas has been stealing aid for years, but it's extremely rare for the UN to publicly call them out, because it can put their people in danger. https://t.co/570VDGvnGD — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 16, 2023

But it needs to be called out.

Some more context:

Anyone remotely familiar with Hamas will not be surprised to discover that they've been stealing humanitarian aid meant for Gazan civilians. After all, they've been doing that to build their war machine since they took power over a decade ago. https://t.co/HlIZ7rgLwJ — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 16, 2023

They've been doing this for years without repercussions.

No doubt.

They just keep on proving this meme right... pic.twitter.com/r1bqkoMnCt — Recon Ghost Fella🍒🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@reconghostsamar) October 16, 2023

Yes they do.

Trump was wrong on virtually everything when it came to Israel but I think him cutting aid to UNWRA was one thing I at the bare minimum sympathize with.https://t.co/TC4xj0782b — Alben Barkley Fan🇺🇦↙️↙️↙️🌐 (@AlbenBarkleyFan) October 16, 2023

It was a good move, and the UNWRA proves him right daily.

How much more humanitarian aid will fall into the hands of Hamas because bodies like the UN are a) sympathetic to Hamas, b) incompetent, and c) corrupt to the core? Lots.

Remember this when the UN lectures Israel about the 'humanitarian crisis' in Gaza.

