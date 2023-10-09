UN Human Rights Council holds moment of silence for the loss of lives in occupied Palestinian territory

Has the United Nations been of any use to, well, anyone in the past 40 years? Not really.

But they sure know where they stand on the war in Israel. The one started after Hamas attacked innocent Israelis and killed hundreds, while kidnapping hundreds more.

And the UN? That claims it stands for 'peace, dignity & equality on healthy planet' held a moment of silence for 'the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.'

On Monday afternoon, the @UN Human Rights Council observed a moment of silence for the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.#HRC54 pic.twitter.com/9cgQDoQAyF — United Nations Human Rights Council | 📍 #HRC54 (@UN_HRC) October 9, 2023

Israel, Human Rights Council. The word you're looking for is Israel.

“Human rights” Council, packed with some of the worst abusers on earth. An illegitimate farce of a body. The Trump administration was 100% right to pull the US out of this embarrassment: Biden put us back in. There is no benefit, only humiliation. https://t.co/4Gm3fSoePS — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2023

Guy Benson had more to say:

Actually watch this video. It's even worse than you'd think, based solely on the utterly pitiful caption. It's a sustained *attack on Israel,* in response to a brutal terrorist attack on Israel, spending much more time assailing the "occupation" than acknowledging the victims. https://t.co/Jncp0bTls2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2023

Who sits on the 'Human Rights' Council? Well: China, for one. You know, the place that puts Uyghurs in concentration camps.

We need to kick the UN out of New York



When it was first suggested opponents worried it would end up legitimizing tyrants and warlords, and history had borne this out. If the UN ever served a useful function in the world it’s beyond question that it no longer does https://t.co/JqyYVDNIMo — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 9, 2023

Here's a really good suggestion:

Throw the UN out of NYC and use the building to house the migrants.



Two problems solved at once https://t.co/BT6oHOEJes — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 9, 2023

Genius!

Immediately.

"elsewhere" is where the UN thinks the Jews should live



Not in their own country. Not in any of the UN countries.



"elsewhere" https://t.co/bSUFFDkB0m — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 9, 2023

Exactly. It's despicable.

Hope this clarifies everything you need to know about the UN "Human Rights" Council. https://t.co/EsJFON8IYN — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 9, 2023

Yes, it does.

Burn the UN to the ground and build a Trump Hotel in its place. https://t.co/uMlOiQ4T83 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

Also not a bad idea.

900 Israelis massacred by Palestinian terrorists. Whole families murdered - babies, grandparents, Holocaust survivors. An elderly woman burned alive in her home.



So, of course, the UN Human Rights Council is observing a moment of silence for Palestinians "and elsewhere." https://t.co/dafug6SyHI — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 9, 2023

It's vile. But when they tell you who they are, believe them.

Why do we give money to these schmucks? https://t.co/MmgG475StH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 10, 2023

And lots of it, too.

However bad you think the United Nations is, I promise you, it’s worse. https://t.co/iHN9YBNfWT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 9, 2023

So much worse.

The UN Human Rights Council can’t even say “Israel” after a horrific and historic terror attack against Israel - perfectly validating everyone’s criticisms of this nakedly corrupt money laundering operation. https://t.co/Y5alrh7147 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2023

Every criticism of them is justified.

This is the most shameful tweet I’ve seen all day. But typical of the UN Human Rights Council, which has condemned Israel twice as often as any other nation on Earth, and whose Article 7 mandates that it must debate Israel — no other country — at *every single meeting*. Shame! https://t.co/suUqtn1Swk — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) October 9, 2023

It is brazen, the hatred they have for Israel.

The UN observes a moment of silence for Hamas terrorists who murder Palestinians in Gaza daily. https://t.co/aVdabKhWrn — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 9, 2023

Truth.

Pakistan is a country who has killed more Muslim citizens of it's own nation than Jews in Israel have ever killed in their entire existence. https://t.co/BCZ8DUFdmU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 9, 2023

Don't confuse them with facts, though.

The UN needs to be launched into a supernova. https://t.co/bJYWFD6CEi — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 10, 2023

Yeet it directly into the sun.

The UN Human Rights Council is a morally corrupt organization. It’s been that way for a long time, but still shocking. #IStandWithIsrael https://t.co/ykUSlup6jT — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) October 9, 2023

For normal people, it is shocking to see how much contempt and hatred others can hold for Israel and Jews.

The "elsewhere" here is the over a thousand Jews killed in the last three days.



The Palestinians who foisted this bloodthirsty outrage are named in their prayers; the Jews are not.



And your taxes pay for it all. https://t.co/0lCwCUDVQC — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) October 9, 2023

To the tune of about $12 billion.

A wretched hive of scum and villainy https://t.co/ubMT8RpVhx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 9, 2023

Without any redeeming quality whatsoever.

If only Americans were allowed to choose whether their hard-earned income continues funding the salaries of terrorist-enabling psycopaths https://t.co/Z6VLbT4wt6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

This American would vote no. Not one dime for the corrupt UN.

At the very beginning of the admin Sec. Blinken announced the US would rejoin and pour money into the UNHRC. In October 2021 the US was reelected. Biden officials said they'd use revived US membership to reduce the org's antisemitic obsession vs Israel.



Let's check in. https://t.co/wtT2TusG7p — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 9, 2023

It's not going well.

Just when you thought you couldn’t loathe the UN more… https://t.co/YVdr4dV4pM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 9, 2023

They give us ample reason to.

Disrespect for international laws, he says.



Is the slaughter of 1000 Israeli civilians and the wounding of 1000s more ok under international law, @UNHumanRights?



Don't answer, I'm afraid you'll say, "If it's Jews, yes." https://t.co/k0XqN5f9tg — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 10, 2023

They probably would.

“Elsewhere?”



“Some people did some things”



“Austere religious scholar”



See how that happens guys? 🫤 https://t.co/SvJyOC8yT6 — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) October 9, 2023

We do.

The civilized nations of the world never should have allowed the United Nations to degenerate into such a sick joke. Time to pull U.S. funding and shut this clown show down. They couldn't even manage to fumble out a statement unequivocally condemning Hamas for raping women. https://t.co/zynKMisGlY — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 9, 2023

No, they couldn't.

The sooner America is out of the UN and the UN is out of America, the better off we'll all be.

***

