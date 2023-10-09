RFK Jr.'s siblings try to sink his third party run faster than Uncle...
UN Human Rights Council holds moment of silence for the loss of lives in occupied Palestinian territory

Amy Curtis  |  10:45 PM on October 09, 2023

Has the United Nations been of any use to, well, anyone in the past 40 years? Not really.

But they sure know where they stand on the war in Israel. The one started after Hamas attacked innocent Israelis and killed hundreds, while kidnapping hundreds more.

And the UN? That claims it stands for 'peace, dignity & equality on healthy planet' held a moment of silence for 'the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.'

Israel, Human Rights Council. The word you're looking for is Israel.

Guy Benson had more to say:

Who sits on the 'Human Rights' Council? Well: China, for one. You know, the place that puts Uyghurs in concentration camps.

Here's a really good suggestion:

Genius!

Immediately.

Exactly. It's despicable.

Yes, it does.

Also not a bad idea.

It's vile. But when they tell you who they are, believe them.

And lots of it, too.

So much worse.

Every criticism of them is justified.

It is brazen, the hatred they have for Israel.

Truth.

Don't confuse them with facts, though.

Yeet it directly into the sun.

For normal people, it is shocking to see how much contempt and hatred others can hold for Israel and Jews.

To the tune of about $12 billion.

Without any redeeming quality whatsoever.

This American would vote no. Not one dime for the corrupt UN.

It's not going well.

They give us ample reason to.

They probably would.

We do.

No, they couldn't. 

The sooner America is out of the UN and the UN is out of America, the better off we'll all be.

***

Tags: ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS

