'F**king Insane': Meet the Unhinged Green Nonprofit CEO Getting MILLIONS in EPA Grants

While people in Western North Carolina live in tents, trailers, and tiny homes donated by private businesses and the government sends billions more to Ukraine, they're also sending hundreds of millions of dollars to American nonprofits who want to make sure people in WNC never have gas or electricity. In the name of 'green energy', of course.

Meet Andy Posner, CEO of Capital Good Fund, a 'nonprofit with a mission to create pathways out of poverty and advance a green economy through inclusive financial service.'

Writer. Poet. Cyclist. Recipient of a $156 million EPA grant for racial equity climate justice financing. pic.twitter.com/PLLSZdxrne — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

$156 milion.

Let's check out some of Andy's other posts, shall we?

If you have free time today, just check out this $156 million EPA grant awardee's tweets.



He's f**king insane. And he's getting $156 million for 'green financing'. pic.twitter.com/521THWIEpq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

This is Andy Posner. Andy has been awarded a $156 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. https://t.co/p90Qtd0eAs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

You are about to witness the most furious tweet deletions in history. Don’t worry though, @aposner1984, I already screenshotted the most special ones https://t.co/LlYtbqulAt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, this dude is about to receive $156 million from your EPA. Just thought I'd let you know. https://t.co/tNUWZRlcpe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

This person has been awarded $156 million from the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund https://t.co/BUWp2zt8Ms — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2024

His entire timeline is AWFUL. I can't believe he qualified for any sort of grant funding. He openly talks about how he almost lost funding before because of the way he posts on social media. What a waste of taxpayer money.



Definitely needs auditing. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 30, 2024

YIKES!! Hey DOGE guys - @elonmusk & @VivekGRamaswamy - here’s some low-hanging fruit for you.



Please address this. https://t.co/tRfYMqjqmC — Tom Slocum for Texas 🇺🇸 (@slocumfortexas) December 30, 2024

