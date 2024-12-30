'F**king Insane': Meet the Unhinged Green Nonprofit CEO Getting MILLIONS in EPA Grants

Bottom of the Barrel: AP Tries REALLY Hard to Pad Jimmy Carter's Record...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 30, 2024
X

While people in Western North Carolina live in tents, trailers, and tiny homes donated by private businesses and the government sends billions more to Ukraine, they're also sending hundreds of millions of dollars to American nonprofits who want to make sure people in WNC never have gas or electricity. In the name of 'green energy', of course.

Meet Andy Posner, CEO of Capital Good Fund, a 'nonprofit with a mission to create pathways out of poverty and advance a green economy through inclusive financial service.'

$156 milion.

Let's check out some of Andy's other posts, shall we?

Egads.

$156 million of our money.

For a guy who says stuff like that.

Have we mentioned we love Oilfield Rando? Cause we do.

He's a great candidate for DOGE.

Just insane.

It really is an examination of awful.

Get it on their radar.

