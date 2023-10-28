Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank
Fascinating Deep-Dive Into the Media Bombing the Hospital Bombing Story
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Stop Calling For a Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas ... It's Insulting and...
Publisher Is Both Anti-Zionist and Anti-Civilization
The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun...
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl...
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London...
Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the...
WaPo Columnist Will Never Forgive Joe Biden
Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him...
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the...

EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confederate Soldier

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:35 PM on October 28, 2023
Mark Humphrey

Well, it's a good thing this story didn't break before Mike Johnson became the new Speaker. This might just be disqualifying. Listen to this upsetting news. His great great great grandfather was a Confederate soldier who had to sign a pledge not to ever engage in a rebellion again. 

Advertisement

On August 16, 1867, a young farmer named Alfred McDonald Sargent Johnson walked into the courthouse of Cherokee County, Georgia. He had an oath to swear.

The effects of the Civil War were still visible in Canton, a village of about 200 people and the county seat. For one thing, that makeshift courthouse was inside a Presbyterian church—its predecessor having been torched by William Tecumseh Sherman’s men shortly before their march to the sea. For another, Georgia was still under military rule as federal officials debated how best to reconstruct the former Confederate states. How does a government reintegrate the men who, not that long ago, were engaged in a treasonous rebellion?

With all that is happening in the world, this is what they are taking the time to drudge up.

Johnson had, like many of his neighbors, taken up arms against the United States. At age 21, he’d joined Company F of the 3rd Georgia Cavalry. The Third had fought in the Chickamauga and Chattanooga campaigns, and Johnson had even been captured as a Union prisoner at New Haven, Kentucky. But he was just a foot soldier in a much larger war. Johnson had not grown up in a stereotypical plantation “big house”; his family’s farm was modest in size and census records do not list him or his father as having owned slaves. He ended the conflict as a private, just as he’d entered it. Johnson might not even have cared much for his war experience; Confederate records list him as having gone AWOL for a period in 1863.

Recommended

Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.
Advertisement

The best suggestion ever.

This is likely the most frequent reaction to this article.

This is so true. They have had a lot of practice harassing Ron DeSantis in between Presidential cycles as he opposed CRT and grooming kids.

Advertisement

While it is entertaining on some level, it is such a low blow.

Wonder if 'The Atlantic' knows the audience is mostly laughing at them and not with them?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: CIVIL WAR CONFEDERACY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Brett T.
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Fascinating Deep-Dive Into the Media Bombing the Hospital Bombing Story
FuzzyChimp
The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun Crime
FuzzyChimp
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy Brett T.
Advertisement