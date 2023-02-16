Twitchy favorite Heather B has been known to drop some pretty savage tweets and threads in her time (they don’t call her the dips**t whisperer for nothin’), and this one on protecting children from life/body-altering decisions pushed by the trans movement is no exception.

She always seems to find a way to put exactly what you’re thinking into words … and most of them are pretty damn vicious.

But effective.

Take a look:

Me: Maybe we should discuss what studies done in Finland, Sweden, and the UK have found about giving blockers and other drugs to children and teens? Them: HOW DARE YOU TRY TO ERASE TRANSPEOPLE! I HOPE YOUR KID COMMITS SUICIDE YOU EVIL TERF! These are not rational arguments. — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

Gosh, we’ve had conversations that sounded JUST like that.

Us: You know, these drugs and procedures will change their undeveloped bodies forever – maybe this shouldn’t be something so many adults are pushing for.

Them: YOU EVIL WHITE NATIONALIST NEO-NAZI FROM HELL! YOU WANT KIDS TO DIE DIE DIE!

We’re not even being melodramatic.

Being concerned about the long term effects and the general efficacy of drugs and/or surgery on children and teens does not and should not be considered a controversial thing. It’s utterly insane to me this even has to be said. — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

It reminds me of tobacco companies and their fake studies that cigarettes were not unhealthy nor did they cause any long term issues in smokers. Literally ignoring actual science. That’s what radical trans activists are doing. — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

Yup. All to push a narrative and agenda for THEIR benefit, not the kids.

What she said.

All day.

Oh, if you’re a parent who doesn’t agree with pushing kids to have irreversible procedures? You’re a bad parent or something. This has to be the dumbest movement we’ve seen yet and that says a lot with all of the climate change insanity the Left has been pushing for decades.

We didn’t think anyone could out-dumb Al Gore, John Kerry, and AOC.

When my daughter was 17 she wanted to have breast reduction surgery. She couldn’t get it because 3 different surgeons said she was too young and her body would continue to change. They recommended waiting until she was 22 or older. — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

She couldn’t get a tattoo, or go to an orthodontist appointment without my permission until she was 18. But TRAs think she should have been given drugs and surgery without parental consent should she have stated she was questioning her gender. It’s astonishing — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

Evil.

The word is evil.

This shit from TRAs needs to stop. Stop allowing their ridiculous emotionally immature and manipulative behavior. Unless they can discuss and debate this issue like calm and rational adults they should be ignored. The end. — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

Louder for the other trans activists in the BACK.

***

