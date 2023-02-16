Twitchy favorite Heather B has been known to drop some pretty savage tweets and threads in her time (they don’t call her the dips**t whisperer for nothin’), and this one on protecting children from life/body-altering decisions pushed by the trans movement is no exception.

She always seems to find a way to put exactly what you’re thinking into words … and most of them are pretty damn vicious.

But effective.

Take a look:

Gosh, we’ve had conversations that sounded JUST like that.

Us: You know, these drugs and procedures will change their undeveloped bodies forever – maybe this shouldn’t be something so many adults are pushing for.
Them: YOU EVIL WHITE NATIONALIST NEO-NAZI FROM HELL! YOU WANT KIDS TO DIE DIE DIE!

We’re not even being melodramatic.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Yup. All to push a narrative and agenda for THEIR benefit, not the kids.

What she said.

All day.

Oh, if you’re a parent who doesn’t agree with pushing kids to have irreversible procedures? You’re a bad parent or something. This has to be the dumbest movement we’ve seen yet and that says a lot with all of the climate change insanity the Left has been pushing for decades.

We didn’t think anyone could out-dumb Al Gore, John Kerry, and AOC.

Evil.

The word is evil.

Louder for the other trans activists in the BACK.

***

***

