'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on College Campuses

This is a very good question; weird it takes a guy like Elon Musk to ask it.
Doesn’t make sense that American taxpayers are forced to fund anti-American activities https://t.co/7ZAso8wN3W— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2024
Here's the post he's quoting.
Federal funding of universities, 2023:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 4, 2024
Columbia: $1.2 billion
Penn: $955.6 million
NYU: $805.5 million
Yale: $776.8 million
Cornell: $736.2 million
Harvard: $676.1 million
UT Austin: $645 million
Berkeley: $451.4 million
Princeton: $403 million
GWU: $200.2 million
That's a lot of money from the taxpayers to institutions that teach students to hate American taxpayers.
It's really insane.
It also goes back to what this writer has been asking since the campus insanity started: How are these schools not getting fined, censured, and otherwise penalized for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act?
They clearly are allowing violations to happen on campus daily and the feds -- who have no problem using the power of the purse in any other instance -- are largely silent.
And all the while….having BILLIONS in endowments. Something has to change.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 4, 2024
Something has to change.
What about them paying their fair share?
Also, we need to see how much countries like Qatar fund these colleges...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2024
A lot, too, we wager.
And that needs to stop.
My friend @willchamberlain has a novel solution to the problem: seize the endowments.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 5, 2024
Endorsed.
It's mostly the money printer at this point. pic.twitter.com/HH8cfPeutL— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 4, 2024
And when it crashes, so will these institutions.
We're fine with that.
It has long been thus.— Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) May 5, 2024
For a long, long time.
That’s why American taxpayers shouldn’t fund the Federal Government anymore.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 4, 2024
It won’t even defend our borders.
Meanwhile it’s funding racist universities at home and pointless wars overseas.
Why are we even paying taxes anymore when they’re not being spent to help Americans?
Excellent follow up questions.
Yup! No sense at all!— Heidi (@heidiponyrider) May 5, 2024
Why do we constantly fund people, organizations and countries who wish to destroy us? https://t.co/odNcSatBlD
We all know why.
So… we are funding these institutions, and then we are forgiving loans of the students who attend these institutions? https://t.co/IM7XGuPZ4Q— Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) May 5, 2024
But we're still evil, racist, inherently violent colonizers.
Heads they win, tails we lose.
Any university allowing antisemitism should not receive ANY funding from the taxpayer. Period. https://t.co/XRfydFl9Rn— Cheryl (@StoreyLine) May 5, 2024
Antisemitism and anti-Americanism.
You're free to speak your mind, but you're also free to pay for it yourself, then.
No, it does not. https://t.co/TtA2K1dBju— Chelle (@FL_Chelle) May 4, 2024
And it never will.
Unfortunately for us, we don't see it changing any time soon.
