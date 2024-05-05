UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed...
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on College Campuses

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

This is a very good question; weird it takes a guy like Elon Musk to ask it.

Here's the post he's quoting.

That's a lot of money from the taxpayers to institutions that teach students to hate American taxpayers.

It's really insane.

It also goes back to what this writer has been asking since the campus insanity started: How are these schools not getting fined, censured, and otherwise penalized for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act?

They clearly are allowing violations to happen on campus daily and the feds -- who have no problem using the power of the purse in any other instance -- are largely silent.

Something has to change.

What about them paying their fair share?

A lot, too, we wager.

And that needs to stop.

Endorsed.

And when it crashes, so will these institutions.

We're fine with that.

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
For a long, long time.

Excellent follow up questions.

We all know why.

But we're still evil, racist, inherently violent colonizers.

Heads they win, tails we lose.

Antisemitism and anti-Americanism.

You're free to speak your mind, but you're also free to pay for it yourself, then.

And it never will.

Unfortunately for us, we don't see it changing any time soon.

