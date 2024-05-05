UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus

This is straight-up antisemitism. Full stop.

Let me tell you something: if you're demanding that Hillel be fully removed from UC Santa Cruz, you're an antisemite.



Hillel is a cultural lifeline for Jewish students.



If you want it gone - that means you want Jews gone.



There's no negotiating on the antisemitic nature of… pic.twitter.com/vFSt7q6Xsg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 4, 2024

As Ali said, there's no nuanced discussion her.

Demanding Hillel be removed from campus is saying you want Jews gone.

When can we go back to punching Nazis, or is that not a thing anymore?

They’ll claim that Hillel are “Zionists”.



That’s always how they justify their Jew hatred. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 5, 2024

Yup.

What the hell is going on the United States right now. My friends in Israel are astonished. They thought this was the laid-back state the liberal state the safe for Jews state. I thought that too. — nora (@norasaysthings) May 4, 2024

It's overrun by Leftists, and Leftists hate Jews. It's not complicated.

Let’s see where else this list of demands gets scanned and passed around. @ucsc can’t be the only school. — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) May 5, 2024

As we've already discussed this is a well-funded, highly-organized astroturf campaign, it'll pop up elsewhere.

What do you expect, the UCSC mascot is the banana slug. Fitting. — Loyal Argus ✝️ (@LoyalArgus) May 5, 2024

Lamest mascot ever.

Remember, it was never about the Palestinians… it was always against the Jews



The masks are off, we’re in Nazi territory now — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) May 5, 2024

The Left has lost all right to play the 'Nazi' card against their political opponents ever again.

The deeper question is why does @ucsc tolerate this? Are they accomplice? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 5, 2024

If any other student group demanded the removal of any other organization from campus, that group would be expelled before you could blink.

Dude, obviously they are anti-semites. Why are we pretending otherwise? — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) May 5, 2024

The mask was off a long time ago.

I challenge anyone using the word “apartheid” in these comments to (1) define the word and (2) provide any examples of how the word applies to Israel. Good luck, TikTok kids. — Brian Salizar (@officialsalizar) May 5, 2024

They can't because Israel doesn't engage in 'apartheid.'

A reminder of what this is all really about. — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) May 5, 2024

This is what it's really about.

Correct.



The simple truth is many of these people hate JEWS. That is their core complaint.



The 'zionist' argument just is to cover their asses for their rank hypocrisy and bigotry.



The Palestinian issue is really bigger than that. https://t.co/UyeQSsBKd7 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 5, 2024

This is correct.

Hillel is basically a cultural safe space where Jews on campus can be Jews together. Shabbat meals, etc.



It's not particularly interested in politics, or in making waves with political stances.



Let's be clear about this - this is a call to expel Jews from the University. https://t.co/btHlCqWg2u — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) May 5, 2024

Remember when the Left demanded safe spaces on campus?

Yeah, what happened to that? Went the way of 'punch a Nazi', apparently.

The “anti-Zionists” are who we thought were they were https://t.co/JhIu2h651N — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 5, 2024

They're exactly who we thought we were.

Obviously true--it's self-evident that ppl who want to remove the campus Jewish center are not even pretending to be Just Anti-Zionist anymore. But SJP has done us all a favor by bringing out of the shadows the ppl on here who support definitionally anti-Jewish policies. https://t.co/S40GKAHHag — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 5, 2024

And eventually they'll just come out and say Jews shouldn't be allowed on campus at all.

If you demand Hillel, a home for all, be removed from campus, you are an antisemite.



My college Hillel welcomed all people, including non-Jews and members of JVP, SJP, etc. I wouldn’t be a proud Jew today if it weren’t for Hillel.



Removing Hillel removes Jewish life. https://t.co/meQfaRfocF — Madeleine Hubbard (@MadeleineHubb) May 5, 2024

See what we said above: they want Jews gone from campus.

I don’t like to accuse people directly of blatant antisemitism, especially because they wind up just telling you straight out. https://t.co/R6XJDVbuVk — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 5, 2024

They always reveal their true nature.

All the campus cartmans https://t.co/0TGULN45vG pic.twitter.com/7EdBup1be0 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 5, 2024

We laughed. Because it's true.