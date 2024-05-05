Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastf...
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on Colleg...
@CatoInstitute Is Right: 'The US Can't Keep Spending So Much Without Consequences'
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With...
He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X...
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About...
Michael Tracey WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students...
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE an...
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Gradua...
RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They...
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They...
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol...
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems...

UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 05, 2024
Twitter

This is straight-up antisemitism. Full stop.

Advertisement

As Ali said, there's no nuanced discussion her.

Demanding Hillel be removed from campus is saying you want Jews gone.

When can we go back to punching Nazis, or is that not a thing anymore?

Yup.

It's overrun by Leftists, and Leftists hate Jews. It's not complicated.

As we've already discussed this is a well-funded, highly-organized astroturf campaign, it'll pop up elsewhere.

Lamest mascot ever.

The Left has lost all right to play the 'Nazi' card against their political opponents ever again.

If any other student group demanded the removal of any other organization from campus, that group would be expelled before you could blink.

Recommended

Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastfeeding Men'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The mask was off a long time ago.

They can't because Israel doesn't engage in 'apartheid.'

This is what it's really about.

This is correct.

Remember when the Left demanded safe spaces on campus?

Yeah, what happened to that? Went the way of 'punch a Nazi', apparently.

They're exactly who we thought we were.

Advertisement

And eventually they'll just come out and say Jews shouldn't be allowed on campus at all.

See what we said above: they want Jews gone from campus.

They always reveal their true nature.

We laughed. Because it's true.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM CALIFORNIA CRUZ HAMAS JEWISH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastfeeding Men'
Amy Curtis
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With Euthanasia
Amy Curtis
He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X Knows What It's REALLY About
Amy Curtis
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'
Sam J.
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on College Campuses
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastfeeding Men' Amy Curtis
Advertisement