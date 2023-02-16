Biden has a really bad habit of acting like a total a-hole when any reporter actually asks him a real question about something he doesn’t want to talk about. For example, when asked about his family’s corrupt dealings with China.

Watch:

Awww, poor Biden – he does NOT want to talk about that. LOL

Gosh, wonder why.

Heh.

Probably.

Part of the reason is that he lashes out and then takes off like a coward.

It never stops.

In fact, it is the one true consistent (in addition to the constant lying) with the Biden administration.

***

***

