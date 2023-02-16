Biden has a really bad habit of acting like a total a-hole when any reporter actually asks him a real question about something he doesn’t want to talk about. For example, when asked about his family’s corrupt dealings with China.

Watch:

Biden lashes out on a reporter for asking if he is compromised by his family's corrupt business dealings with China: "Give me a break, man" pic.twitter.com/J8en3nVB5a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2023

Awww, poor Biden – he does NOT want to talk about that. LOL

Gosh, wonder why.

Tweet Tweet He will forget he did that by 4pm. https://t.co/uxbY1duTB7 — The Bird or “Sir Birdy” (@OneTrue_Birdy) February 16, 2023

Heh.

Probably.

Cannot control the room of reporters. World leaders are watching. — Sandi Titus (@SandiTitus1) February 16, 2023

I take that as a firm "yes". — Brian 'Rage-Twerking' (@ChooseFreewill3) February 16, 2023

This is a total absence of transparency. He derisively laughs as serious questions the public wants answered. — Michael Kight (@MichaelKight17) February 16, 2023

Part of the reason is that he lashes out and then takes off like a coward.

And so The Pathetic Continues — Bethann Poole 🎶🇺🇲 (@n2goo) February 16, 2023

It never stops.

In fact, it is the one true consistent (in addition to the constant lying) with the Biden administration.

***

***

