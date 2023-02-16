Biden has a really bad habit of acting like a total a-hole when any reporter actually asks him a real question about something he doesn’t want to talk about. For example, when asked about his family’s corrupt dealings with China.
Watch:
Biden lashes out on a reporter for asking if he is compromised by his family's corrupt business dealings with China: "Give me a break, man" pic.twitter.com/J8en3nVB5a
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2023
Awww, poor Biden – he does NOT want to talk about that. LOL
Gosh, wonder why.
He will forget he did that by 4pm. https://t.co/uxbY1duTB7
— The Bird or “Sir Birdy” (@OneTrue_Birdy) February 16, 2023
Heh.
Probably.
Cannot control the room of reporters.
World leaders are watching.
— Sandi Titus (@SandiTitus1) February 16, 2023
I take that as a firm "yes".
— Brian 'Rage-Twerking' (@ChooseFreewill3) February 16, 2023
This is a total absence of transparency. He derisively laughs as serious questions the public wants answered.
— Michael Kight (@MichaelKight17) February 16, 2023
Part of the reason is that he lashes out and then takes off like a coward.
And so The Pathetic Continues
— Bethann Poole 🎶🇺🇲 (@n2goo) February 16, 2023
It never stops.
In fact, it is the one true consistent (in addition to the constant lying) with the Biden administration.
***
***
