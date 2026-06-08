Scott Jennings Corners TRAITOR Miles Taylor — Who Smugly Admits He Tried to Derail Trump: 'I Proudly Did'

One thing about Leftist men ... they are emotional basket cases. They can't control themselves. Such is the case with 'Anonymous' Miles Taylor. As a reminder, he gained widespread attention as the author of the 2018 anonymous New York Times op-ed titled 'I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration', which described internal efforts to block parts of Trump's agenda and painted the president in a negative light. He later revealed himself as the author in 2020 and wrote a related book, A Warning, under the pseudonym 'Anonymous.' Basically, he's a traitor.

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SCOTT JENNINGS: "My friends would have been shocked at you trying to subvert the elected president of the US, which you did."



Miles Taylor: "I proudly did."



Jennings: "Yeah, some mid-level staffer, substituting his judgment for the elected president…" pic.twitter.com/6EXbF4qlZt — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) June 7, 2026

Good for Jennings. Taylor should be in jail.

“democrats would never try to rig an election” https://t.co/rauxcIdRPU — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) June 8, 2026

I don't care if the president is W., Obama, Biden, or Trump: you work for the commander in chief of the United States of America and you do not substitute your opinions for the orders of the duly elected president. https://t.co/NPjf2ZpvKH — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) June 8, 2026

What hubris to think he knows better than the President.

Miles Taylor is not the good guy in this situation. https://t.co/JAceQ4URTS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2026

He is a horrible person who has no loyalty to America.

it remains absolutely amazing how this Miles guy parlayed being a mid-level nobody into an ongoing media career based on literally nothing other than really really hating Trump. like you almost have to hand it to him just as an achievement in clawing your way into something based… https://t.co/cPzQNznOR5 — blighter (@blightersort) June 8, 2026

Lucky for him, Corporate Media also hates President Trump and therefore prop him up.

This is exactly the problem with DC Bureaucrats. They think they can substitute their judgment for the elected president. Unfortunately it’s not limited to mid-level staffers, even some senior officials have this mentality, especially regarding domestic nitrile glove… https://t.co/UtYaGLwJQs — Scott Maier (@scotttmaier) June 8, 2026

It's like low level staffers at major corporations believing they should make the same money as the CEO. They don't have the same knowledge, risk, or responsibility and they show their ignorance when they claim they do.

That special moment when a communist is honest for once https://t.co/h4ApVpFTNO — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) June 8, 2026

Miles proudly admitting to Treason https://t.co/jC33NVU53b pic.twitter.com/Koqn0jbQWh — Fiddler Forest Gaming (@GamingFiddler) June 8, 2026

The crazy part is he is so proud of himself.

But, you know…”Democracy” and stuff is why he’s ok with subverting, you know, “Democracy” and stuff. https://t.co/spfABPz4cY — The Conlee (@TheConleeShow) June 8, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY I feel like this guy wants to make out with you — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 8, 2026

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The problem is that instead of hard jail time this dude is on a "news program". This country has turned into an absolute joke — Make the Knicks Great Again! (@NY_Knicks_Gmen) June 8, 2026

He should be behind bars.

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