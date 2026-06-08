Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get...
VIP
John Harwood Still Crushing on Obama After All These Years
HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Dam...
Kristen Welker Busted by Trump Over California Mail-in-Ballot Cover up
VIP
Chuck Schumer Tried to Cook Up an Anti-Trump Take for Tonight's Knicks Game...
DRAAAG HIM! Lara Logan ENDS Jake Tapper for Scolding Trump After Welker Interview...
HIS Voters --> Nutball Mainer Says She's Ok With Graham Platner's Nazi Tat...
Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hila...
Hakeem Jeffries Got Asked 'What Happened to Believe All Women' (the Awkward Pause...
Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants...
LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and...
VIP
UNHINGED UFC Whack-Job Threatens to Beat Ben Shapiro UP ... Over Candace Owens...
Julie Kelly Hammers Regime Media Over What They REFUSE to Consider About J6...
Aww, Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: Jessica Tarlov Lays it on THICK Spinning...

Scott Jennings Corners TRAITOR Miles Taylor — Who Smugly Admits He Tried to Derail Trump: 'I Proudly Did'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Credit: Salem Media

One thing about Leftist men ... they are emotional basket cases. They can't control themselves. Such is the case with 'Anonymous' Miles Taylor. As a reminder, he gained widespread attention as the author of the 2018 anonymous New York Times op-ed titled 'I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration', which described internal efforts to block parts of Trump's agenda and painted the president in a negative light. He later revealed himself as the author in 2020 and wrote a related book, A Warning, under the pseudonym 'Anonymous.' Basically, he's a traitor.

Advertisement

Good for Jennings. Taylor should be in jail.

What hubris to think he knows better than the President. 

He is a horrible person who has no loyalty to America.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Lucky for him, Corporate Media also hates President Trump and therefore prop him up.

It's like low level staffers at major corporations believing they should make the same money as the CEO. They don't have the same knowledge, risk, or responsibility and they show their ignorance when they claim they do.

The crazy part is he is so proud of himself.

Advertisement

He should be behind bars. 

 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get Exposed
justmindy
Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hilariously VIRAL
Sam J.
DRAAAG HIM! Lara Logan ENDS Jake Tapper for Scolding Trump After Welker Interview and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Damning Receipts
Sam J.
LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and Hilarious) **WATCH**
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement